DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleradiology Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report considers the present scenario of the teleradiology market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Radiology is one of the segments that adopt digital technology in a faster phase than other healthcare segments. Medical imaging is one of the largely researched fields. Nines, one of the teleradiology companies in 2020, received the US FDA clearance for its Nines AI medical device, which supports the automated radiological review of CT Head images. This helps them to indicate the possible presence of various time-critical and life-threatening indications, intracranial indications.

The services segment dominated the market accounting and demand for the services across the globe. The primary revenue generation for this happens through the service provided for the clients. Larger hospitals directly partner with the teleradiology service providers and completely take care of teleradiology services across the clock and increase patient access.

In the global teleradiology market, North America accounted for the share of 50%. Radiology and cardiology are the two leading teleradiology and telehealth applications in the region.

Philips plans to build its teleradiology services platform based on the US company Direct Radiology. This company plans to scale the support to radiologists globally.

KEY MARKET DRIVERS

  • Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Teleradiology Increase in Internet Penetration Shaping End Users Purchase Behaviour
  • Increased Outsourcing of Teleradiology Services
  • Increased Adoption of Telehealth
  • Shortage of Radiologists
  • Shift Toward Digitalization in Radiology
  • Increasing Demand for Nighthawk & Speciality Modalities

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Prominent Vendors

  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Radiology partners
  • Teleradiology solution

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Agfa
  • Cloudex Radiology
  • Cerner
  • Doctor Net
  • Everlight Radiology
  • FUJIFILM
  • Matrix Imaging Solutions
  • Medweb
  • Medica
  • Mayfair
  • Nautilus Medical
  • NightHawk Radiology
  • Nines
  • NucleusHealth
  • Nextrad
  • ONRAD
  • RamSoft
  • Radmedic
  • Real Rads
  • Speciality Teleradiology
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Telediagnosis Solutions
  • Telerad Tech
  • Telemedicine Clinic
  • Telediagnosys Solutions
  • USARAD.COM
  • Vesta Teleradiology
  • Voyager Imaging
  • WebRad
  • 4Ways Healthcare
  • 5C Network

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Teleradiology

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Adoption Of AI In Teleradiology

8.2 Increased Outsourcing Of Teleradiology Services

8.3 Increased Adoption Of Telehealth

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Shortage Of Radiologists

9.2 Shift Toward Digitalization In Radiology

9.3 Increasing Demand For Nighthawk & Specialty Modalities

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Increased Chances Of Mis-Diagnosis

10.2 Lack Of Standard Interoperability In Teleradiology Infrastructure

10.3 Data Security & Privacy Risks

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Services

12.4 General Consultation

12.5 Nighthawk & Emergency

12.6 Specialty/ Elective

12.7 Second Opinion

12.8 Software & Hardware

13 Imaging Technique

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Ultrasound

13.4 X-Ray

13.5 Computer Tomography

13.6 MRI

13.7 Mammography

13.8 PET/SPECT

13.9 Others

14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Cardiology

14.4 Orthopedic

14.5 Oncology

14.6 Neurology

14.7 Gastroenterology

14.8 Dental

14.9 OBG & GYN

14.10 Others

15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals & Clinics

15.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers & Labs

15.5 Others

16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

