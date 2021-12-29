DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleradiology Services Market, Distribution by Type of Image Processed, End User, Business Model, and by Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of teleradiology solutions in the diagnostic imaging industry, till 2030. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed overview of the current market landscape of teleradiology service providers, including information on the year of establishment, company size, target market, type of business model, location of headquarters, type of image processed, type of subspecialty offered, type of end user, type of software and additional capabilities.
- An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of teleradiology service providers, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as years of experience, portfolio strength, partnerships activity and funding activity.
- Elaborate profiles of various prominent players that are currently engaged in offering teleradiology services for interpretation of diagnostic imaging, featuring a brief overview of the company, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2015-2021, covering acquisitions, mergers, product launch agreements, service agreements, service alliances, technology integration agreements and technology utilization agreements, along with analysis on recent investments, including venture series, initial public offering and private equity.
- A detailed analysis of the current and future market based on blue ocean strategy, covering a strategic plan/guide for emerging teleradiology players to help unlock an uncontested market, featuring thirteen strategic tools, modified in context to teleradiology services that can help service providers shift towards a blue ocean strategic market.
- An elaborate analysis on the cost saving potential associated with the implementation of teleradiology in interpretation of diagnostic imaging, by taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as number of radiologists in a region/country, annual remuneration of radiologists, number of scans performed in each region and increase in efficiency achieved through adoption of teleradiology services.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunities associated with teleradiology services over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as likely adoption trends, revenues of service providers, and expected price variations for these services, an informed estimate has been provided on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.
The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within teleradiology services market across
- type of image processed (CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray, and others),
- type of end user (hospitals, diagnostic/imaging centers, patients, and others),
- type of business model (B2B, and B2C), and
- key geographical regions
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading players engaged in providing teleradiology services?
- Which types of end users are primarily employing teleradiology services in their workflow?
- Which are key image processing and subspecialty services offered by industry players?
- What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?
- What is the trend for capital investments in the teleradiology services market?
- What are the key strategies that can be implemented by emerging players/start-ups to enter into this highly competitive market?
- How has the recent COVID-19 pandemic impacted the overall teleradiology services market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
- What are the anticipated future trends related to teleradiology services market?
A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:
- Accel
- Agility Trains
- Aidoc
- AI-Rad Companion
- All-American Teleradiology
- Alliance Medical
- Arkan United
- Athaal
- Atrys
- Ayuj Tele
- BalticRAD
- Bitfury Group
- Brightview Radiology
- BT Cloud Work
- CareDoctors
- CASER
- CGTR
- Client Outlook
- Cloudex Radiology
- DiagRad
- Fidelity
- Flywheel
- GE Healthcare
- GIC
- GrupoMelca
- Hera-MI
- HIMangel
- Hospi-Net
- HTeleRad
- icometrix
- IDXt Teleradiology
- I-MED Radiology
- ImmersiveTouch
- InHealth
- InnoVision Imaging
- I-TeleRAD
- Kooth
- Krsnaa Diagnostics
- L2P
- Longenesis
- Medica
- Mediprint
- MIM Software
- Nanox
- Nano-X Imaging
- NexxRad
- NHS
- Olea Medical
- Omphalos Venture Partners
- Onchena
- Prabhat Telesolutions
- Pro Medicus
- Prudent Rad
- Quality Nighthawk
- Quantum
- Qure.ai
- Rad AI
- RAD365
- RAD-AID
- Radiology Now
- Radiopaedia
- Radiserve
- RadLink
- RadMD
- RADMEDIC Group
- RadNest Teleradiology
- RadPro Teleradiology
- Raji Teleradiology
- Real Radiology
- Real Time Medical
- Rology
- RSU Bunda Jakarta
- Savivas Teleradiology
- Sectra
- Selecta Biosciences
- Siemens Healthineers
- SincroMed
- Skype Telemedicine
- Smart Teleradiology
- Stama Healthcare
- Star Radiology
- STATdx
- StatRad
- TeleDiag
- TeleDiagnosys
- Telelaudo
- Telerad India
- Telerad Tech
- TRA Medical Imaging
- Trakai Hospital
- Upright MRI
- USARAD Holdings
- UVA Health
- Vesta Teleradiology
- vRad
- WebRad
- Wide Heart Solutions
- Xbert
- XMRI.com
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/numrjn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-teleradiology-services-market-outlook-to-2030-featuring-ai-rad-companion-cloudex-radiology-ge-healthcare-idxt-teleradiology-radnest-teleradiology-and-more-301451512.html
SOURCE Research and Markets