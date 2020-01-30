LIVESTREAM
Global Tensiometer Market Opportunity Assessment, 2020-2024 - Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D Expenditure
Right Now
28°
Clear
- Humidity: 53%
- Cloud Coverage:20%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:13:50 AM
- Sunset: 05:16:49 PM
Today
Chilly with sun and some high clouds.
Tonight
Partly cloudy.
Tomorrow
Some early sun giving way to clouds; a bit milder in the afternoon.
- Health Beat: Link between miscarriage and insulin resistance
- Pa. could play larger role in presidential elections under proposed bill
- Police: Suspected drunk driver hits over 110 mph on Route 22
- How some local businesses could be affected by coronavirus outbreak in China
- Carpenter Technology's earnings disappoint analysts
- NASCAR driver and Bethlehem native John Andretti dies at 56
- Berks commissioners get update on 2020 Census
- 3 charged with theft of utility trailer, 2 lawnmowers worth over $11K
- Investors find 'ideal' spot in new shopping center
- Police pursuit ends in 2-vehicle crash in Carbon County
Most Popular
Articles
- NASCAR driver and Bethlehem native John Andretti dies at 56
- Man, 96, among dozens who camped out for free chicken
- 'Enormous firepower:' DA details seizure of guns, drugs
- Juveniles charged with felony riot after disturbance at Whitehall High School
- Investors find 'ideal' spot in new shopping center
- Child hit by car while crossing road to school bus
- State police looking for man who went missing in Bucks County
- Police investigate possible shooting at Whitehall Popeyes
- Former custodian who says he was fired over $20 box of candy suing school district
- Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes stretch of Northeast Extension for hours