This report provides an overview of the global TDx market and a 4-year forecast of it from 2021 to 2025. The market will reach $8,848.6 million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2020 to 2025.
The advanced staining and anatomical pathology laboratory information management systems (APLIS) segments will grow at the highest rates due to increasing demand for personalized diagnosis and need for automation, respectively. In contrast, the pre-analytical staining segment will experience lower growth due to customers' lack of technology upgrades and the segment's inability to meet the price-to-performance ratio achieved by the other 2 segments.
Analysis of the competitive landscape indicates that the top 5 companies accounted for a combined 69% of the global TDx market revenue in 2020. Offering holistic platform consisting of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is a growth area observed in this market.
Given the market dynamics, trends, and competitive nature, it is important for industry stakeholders to have an overall perspective of the technology segments and workflow. This report offers insightful analysis of the TDx market in the form of a global forecast, regional and technological forecasts and analyses, benchmarking of the top competitors, and key growth opportunities for industry participants.
