Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets, and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for transdermal drug delivery is analyzed according to technologies and therapeutic areas from 2020 to 2030. This market is analyzed according to geographical regions as well.

This report deals with transdermal drug delivery - an approach used to deliver drugs through the skin for therapeutic use as an alternative to oral, intravascular, subcutaneous, and transmucosal routes. Various transdermal drug delivery technologies are described including the use of suitable formulations, carriers and penetration enhancers.

The most commonly used transdermal system is the skin patch using various types of technologies. Nanoparticles as well as the use of physical agents to facilitate transcutaneous drug delivery is described. Microneedle and needleless technologies are also described.

Transdermal technologies may be applied for several categories of pharmaceuticals used for the treatment of disorders of the skin or for systemic effects to treat diseases of other organs. Several transdermal products and applications include hormone replacement therapy, contraception, management of pain, angina pectoris, smoking cessation, and neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease. 

Key Markets

  • Emerging transdermal drug delivery markets in Asia
  • Transdermal technology markets in therapeutic areas
  • Angina pectoris
  • Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
  • Erectile dysfunction
  • Hypertension
  • Osteoporosis
  • Pain therapeutics
  • Parkinson's disease
  • Smoking cessation
  • Transdermal hormone replacement therapy for menopause
  • Transdermal testosterone replacement therapy for hypogonadism in the male
  • Transdermal contraceptive market
  • Markets according to transdermal technologies
  • Markets for microneedle-based transdermal drug delivery
  • Marketing strategies for transdermal drug delivery
  • Marketing advantages of transdermal drug delivery
  • Unmet needs in transdermal drug delivery
  • Regulatory aspects that affect transdermal drug delivery markets
  • Future prospects of transdermal drug delivery
  • Growth of new technologies used in transdermal drug delivery
  • Prospects of transdermal delivery for drugs coming off patents
  • Transdermal delivery of biologicals
  • Transdermal delivery of cosmetics

Benefits of this report

  • Up-to-date one-stop information on transdermal drug delivery
  • Description of 100 companies involved and 105 collaborations in this area
  • Market analysis 2020-2030
  • Market values in major regions
  • Strategies for developing markets for transdermal drug delivery
  • A selected bibliography of 200 publications
  • Text is supplemented by 22 tables and 18 figures

Who should read this report?

  • Biotechnology companies developing transdermal technologies
  • Drug delivery companies
  • Pharmaceutical companies interested in transdermal drug delivery
  • Pharmaceutical research institutes

The report contains information on the following:

  • Basics of Transdermal Drug Delivery
  • Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies
  • Transdermal Therapeutics
  • Markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery
  • Companies involved in transdermal drug delivery

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Basics of Transdermal Drug Delivery

2. Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies

3. Transdermal Therapeutics

4. Markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery

5. Companies involved in transdermal drug delivery

6. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/athrrf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-transdermal-drug-delivery-markets-2020-2021--2030-hormone-replacement-therapy-contraception-management-of-pain-angina-pectoris-smoking-cessation-neurological-disorders-301296805.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.