DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for transdermal drug delivery systems should grow from $6.4 billion in 2021 to $7.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for transdermal drug delivery technologies/systems. It provides a detailed description of the different types of transdermal drug delivery systems (passive and active) and the current and historical market revenues.
Transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDSs: gels, patches, films, etc.) are placed on the skin and allow specific drug substances to penetrate into the bloodstream through the layers of the skin. TDDSs have many benefits compared to other methods of drug delivery (oral, injectable, etc.)
TDDSs mitigate the hepatic first-pass effect of drugs, offering safety and a better quality of life to the patient. TDDSs are used to treat a wide variety of conditions and diseases, including pain, CNS disorders, hormone imbalance, prevention of nausea and vomiting, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), overactive bladder and several others. Most TDDSs are available in the form of patches.
Transdermal drug delivery (TDD) is still a relative niche segment, currently accounting for a small market share in the overall drug delivery market. However, given the many advantages (ease of use, better patient compliance, improved bioavailability and fewer adverse effects, etc.) over other drug delivery options (oral and injections) TDD has gained increasing attention over the last decade. TDDSs hold huge potential to address the needs of an increasing global elder population, especially in caregiver-intensive conditions and for patients with chronic conditions.
Opportunity exists to translate drug needs into a dosage form that is more end-user (patient) and caregiver friendly. Regarding the patent cliff, TDD could make pharmaceutical companies more competitive. For example, a pharmaceutical company that focuses on life cycle management and TDD as a parallel path during development could be in a better position to extend the life of a drug and to strategically introduce a variety of formulations that drive patient preference.
The advent of innovative, new approaches and continuous technology development is the key factor driving growth in the market. The growing number of elder patients and the increasing demand for convenient drug delivery options with easy self-administration are also facilitating the market growth.
TDD biologics (e.g., peptides, proteins, nucleic acids) and the use of new drug delivery devices such as microneedle systems for transdermal drug delivery, have high growth potential and are likely to have more activity in the coming years. The opportunity areas in this market include TDD of large molecules underpinned by a large (multibillion) biologics market, wherein the demand for advanced drug delivery systems is increasing.
This report also offers a detailed study of therapeutic applications for transdermal drug delivery: pain, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, hormonal applications, smoking cessation, motion sickness, cardiovascular disorders and others. An in-depth analysis of the global market for transdermal drug delivery technologies/systems includes historical data and market projection of sales by technology/system type, therapeutic application, end-user and region.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Mechanism
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- TDSS Types/Forms
- Transdermal Patch
- Transdermal Gel
- Transdermal Spray
- Transdermal Ointment
- TDDS Technology Types
- Passive TDDS
- Types of Passive TDDS
- Active TDDSs
- Types of Active TDDS
- Clinical Application of TDDS
- Pain Management
- CNS Disorders
- Hormonal Applications
- Smoking Cessation
- Motion Sickness
- Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
- Others
- End Users of TDDSs
- Home Care Settings
- Hospitals and Healthcare Clinics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Passive TDDSs
- Active TDDSs
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Size and Forecast by Therapeutic Application Type
- Pain
- CNS Disorders
- Hormonal Applications
- Smoking Cessation
- Motion Sickness
- CVD
- Other Therapeutic Applications for TDDSs
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Markets for TDDS by End User
- Market Size and Forecast by End User
Chapter 8 New Developments and Emerging Technologies
- Innovative Transdermal Technologies
- Technologies by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
- Technologies by 4 P Therapeutics (Nutriband)
- Technologies by Corium Inc.
- Technologies by Tapemark
- Emerging Technologies and Applications for TDDS
- Company/System
Chapter 9 Market Dynamics
- Market Trends and Growth Drivers
- Aging Population
- Technology Innovations and New Product Development
- Increasing Awareness
- Large Unpenetrated Addressable Market
- Market Restraining Factors
- Product Development and Manufacturing Challenges
- The Barrier Nature of the Skin
- Side Effects
- High Cost of Drug Development and Pricing Pressure
- Market opportunity
- Repositioning of Currently Marketed Products
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Key Available TDDSs
- Pain Management
- Hormone Replacement Therapy
- Female Contraception
- CNS Disorders
- Smoking Cessation
- Motion Sickness
- For Cardiovascular Diseases
- Overactive Bladder
- Other Applications
- Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
- Recent Industry Activities
- Product Launches and Approvals
- Agreements and Collaborations
- Acquisitions and Mergers
- Others
Chapter 11 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Acrux Ltd.
- Alvogen
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
- Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.
- Lavipharm S. A.
- Luye Pharma Group Ltd.
- Novartis Ag
- Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Perrigo Company Plc
- Purdue Pharma Lp
- Tapemark
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- UCB S.A.
- Uspharma Ltd.
- Vertical Pharmaceuticals Llc
- Viatris Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wu8cf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-transdermal-drug-delivery-technologiessystems-market-2021-2026-technology-innovations-and-new-product-developments--increasing-awareness-large-unpenetrated-addressable-market-301326999.html
SOURCE Research and Markets