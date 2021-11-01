Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Drug Patches to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transdermal drug patches offer the advantages of ease of use, painlessness, disposability, control of drug delivery and avoidance of first-pass metabolism by the liver. Advances in synthetic materials and patch design have led to patches that are more aesthetically acceptable and that are capable of delivering sustained dosing of active compounds for several days in a smaller package.

Growth in demand for drug patches is being driven by several factors - factors with strong demographic and population trend underpinnings. Further improvements to transdermal transport and the introduction of new patch designs will keep this segment expanding through 2028.

What You Will Learn

  • Analyzes and evaluates current transdermal drug patch markets and products and assesses the market potential for existing and probable future products
  • Analyzes patch designs, technologies and patch development issues
  • Profiles patch manufacturers and third-party transdermal supply chain companies
  • Provides detailed assessments of more than forty patch products in more than a dozen product categories
  • Provides market data and forecasts to 2028
  • Profiles transdermal drug patch product providers, their product development activity, and strategies
  • Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • The Market Opportunity
  • Transdermal Drug Delivery Dynamics
  • Demand Drivers
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Factors Limiting Growth
  • Pharmacokinetics & Dosage Forms
  • Patch Manufacturing Dynamics
  • Patch Manufacturing Company Profiles
  • Product Analysis -
  • FDA-Approved Drugs Delivered via Transdermal Patches
  • Alkaloids
  • Androgens
  • Antidepressants
  • Antiemetics
  • Antispasmodics
  • CNS Stimulants
  • Cholinesterase Inhibitors
  • Dopamine Agonists
  • Hormone Replacement
  • Hypotensive Agents
  • Local Anesthetics
  • NSAIDs
  • Opioid Analgesics
  • Progestrins
  • Trinitrates
  • Development-stage Drug Patches
  • Market Analysis - Transdermal Drug Patch Therapeutics
  • ADHD
  • Addiction
  • Contraception
  • Cardiovascular/Angina
  • Depression
  • Hormone Replacement Therapy
  • Hypertension
  • Motion Sickness
  • Neurology
  • Osteoporosis
  • Pain Management
  • Market Factors
  • Regulatory Issues
  • IP and Expiring Patents
  • Rx-to-OTC Switching
  • Patient Compliance and Ease of Use
  • Healthcare Economics

Company Profiles

  • 3M
  • Altaris
  • Kindeva
  • Acino
  • Actavis
  • Alpharma
  • Pfizer
  • Aveva Drug Delivery Systems
  • Corium
  • Grunenthal
  • Hisamitsu
  • J&J
  • Janssen
  • Lohmann Therapie Systems
  • Mylan
  • Novartis
  • Noven
  • Kyowa Kirin
  • Mundipharma
  • Shire
  • Teikoku Seiyaku
  • Schwarz
  • Merck
  • Agile Therapeutics
  • Purdue
  • Scilex Pharmaceuticals
  • Bayer Healthcare
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Galen SpecialtyPFizer
  • IBSA
  • Averitas Pharma
  • Sancuso

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adcje9

