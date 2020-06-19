DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Skin Patches Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transdermal skin patches market was worth $6.23 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% till 2023. North America was the largest region in 2019. Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in 2019.
The advances in the modern technologies contributes to the growth of transdermal skin patches market. Stringent regulatory approval by the government regulatory bodies is a key factor hindering the growth of the transdermal skin patches market. Major companies in the market are increasingly opting for acquisitions and collaborations to enhance and expand their footprint for the growth of the transdermal skin patches market.
Major players in the market are Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Teikoku Pharma, Mylan, Actavis, Mundipharma, Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical and Changzhou Siyao.
Report Scope
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider transdermal skin patches market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.
- The transdermal skin patches market section of the report gives context. It compares the transdermal skin patches market with other segments of the transdermal skin patches market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, transdermal skin patches indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Characteristics
3. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Matrix
- Drug In Adhesive
- Reservoir
- Vapor
4.2. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Fentanyl Transdermal Patch
- Nicotine Transdermal Patch
- Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch
- Clonidine Transdermal Patch
- Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch
- Others
4.3. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Pain Relief
- Nicotine Cessation
- Hormone Replacement Therapy
- Neurological Disorders
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Others
5. Transdermal Skin Patches Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Profiled
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical
- Novartis
- Johnson & Johnson
- Teikoku Pharma
- Mylan
- Actavis
- Mundipharma
- Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical
- Changzhou Siyao
- RFL Pharmaceutical
- Teva
- ProSolus, Inc.
- Medipatch, Inc.
- AdhexPharma
- Medherant Limited
- Nitto Denko
- Noven Pharmaceuticals
- 3M Pharmaceuticals
- Accrux Ltd.
- Access Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Luye Pharma Group Ltd.
- Purdue Pharma L.P.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aneva Drug Delivery Systems
- Allergan plc
- Corium International, Inc.
- Immune Pharmaceuticals
- Hercon Pharmaceuticals
- Pocono
- DURECT Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urg9il
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716