DUBLIN, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tyrosine Protein Kinase Mer - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tyrosine Protein Kinase Mer (Proto Oncogene c Mer or Receptor Tyrosine Kinase MerTK or MERTK or EC 2.7.10.1) pipeline Target constitutes close to 19 molecules. Out of which approximately 17 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The molecules developed by companies in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 3, 10 and 3 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Phase I and Preclinical stages comprises 1 and 1 molecules, respectively.
This report outlays comprehensive information on the Tyrosine Protein Kinase Mer targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in Tyrosine Protein Kinase Mer targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Tyrosine Protein Kinase Mer
- The report reviews Tyrosine Protein Kinase Mer targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Tyrosine Protein Kinase Mer targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Tyrosine Protein Kinase Mer targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Tyrosine Protein Kinase Mer targeted therapeutics
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Report Coverage
- Overview
- Therapeutics Development
- Products under Development by Stage of Development
- Products under Development by Therapy Area
- Products under Development by Indication
- Products under Development by Companies
- Products under Development by Universities/Institutes
- Tyrosine Protein Kinase Mer (Proto Oncogene c Mer or Receptor Tyrosine Kinase MerTK or MERTK or EC 2.7.10.1) - Therapeutics Assessment
- Assessment by Mechanism of Action
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Drug Profiles
- Dormant Products
- Product Development Milestones
Featured News & Press Releases
- Apr 08, 2019: Dong-A ST's investigational drug posts positive study results
- Apr 03, 2019: Rgenix presents pre-clinical data on RGX-019 at the 2019 AACR Annual Meeting
- Apr 01, 2019: Rgenix to present abstract on RGX-019 at the 2019 AACR Annual Meeting
- Nov 10, 2018: Celldex presents emerging MerTK antibody program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 33rd annual meeting
- Dec 29, 2017: Ignyta Reports FDA Clearance of IND for RXDX-106, a Novel Immunomodulatory Agent and TYRO3, AXL, MER (TAM) Inhibitor
- Nov 08, 2017: Ignyta Announces New Data Highlighting Immune Modulation of RXDX-106 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting
Companies Mentioned
- Celldex Therapeutics Inc
- Celon Pharma SA
- Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd
- Eli Lilly and Co
- Elsalys Biotech SA
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- HEC Pharm Co Ltd
- Hope Biosciences Inc
- Incyte Corp
- Meryx Inc
- Novithera SAS
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Qurient Co Ltd
- Rgenix Inc
- SignalChem Lifesciences Corp
- TamRx LLC
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvphuk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716