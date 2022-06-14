DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all vaccine partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 1100 links to online deal records of actual vaccine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
- Trends in vaccine and adjuvant partnering deals
- Partnering agreement structure
- Partnering contract documents
- Top deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Average deal terms for vaccines
The report takes readers through the vaccine deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering vaccine partnering deals.
The report presents average financial deal terms values for vaccine deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leaders in the vaccine partnering field; both the leading deal values and leading players are reported allowing readers to see who is succeeding in this growing market. This chapter also looks at the contributions by the big pharma and big biotech companies of the world in terms of deals made.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1100 online deals records of actual vaccine deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Finally the report concludes by looking into the future of vaccine partnering. With so many innovators looking for the next big thing in the field, the report selects companies to watch who are predicted to become big in the field based on their current dealmaking and financial trends.
Throughout the report various tables, figures and graphs are embedded in order to illustrate the trends and partnering activities of the vaccine field.
By the end of the report prospective dealmakers will have gained a thorough understanding of the partnering landscape of the vaccine market and will be familiar with the values and structures of the deals being signed within it.
Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2022: Deal trends, players and financials includes:
- Trends in vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 1100 vaccine deal documents
- The leading vaccine deals by value since 2014
- Most active vaccine dealmakers since 2014
- The leading vaccine partnering resources
Available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Therapy target
- Specific technology type
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise vaccine rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Vaccines dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Vaccines partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Vaccines dealmakers
2.4. Vaccines partnering by deal type
2.5. Vaccines partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Vaccines partnering
2.6.1 Vaccines partnering headline values
2.6.2 Vaccines deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Vaccines deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Vaccines royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Vaccines deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Vaccines deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Vaccines dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Vaccines dealmakers
4.3. Most active Vaccines partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Vaccines dealmaking by technology type
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Vaccines deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Vaccines deals by stage of development
- Discovery
- Preclinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Regulatory
- Marketed
- Formulation
Appendix 3 - Vaccines deals by deal type
- Asset purchase
- Assignment
- Bigpharma outlicensing
- Co-development
- Collaborative R&D
- Co-market
- Co-promotion
- CRADA
- Cross-licensing
- Development
- Distribution
- Equity purchase
- Evaluation
- Grant
- Joint venture
- Licensing
- Manufacturing
- Marketing
- Material transfer
- Option
- Promotion
- Research
- Settlement
- Spin out
- Sub-license
- Supply
- Technology transfer
- Termination
Appendix 4 - Vaccines deals by therapy area
- Anaesthetics
- Cardiovascular
- Central Nervous System
- Dental
- Gastrointestinal
- Hematology
- Immunology
- Infectives
- Metabolic
- Musculoskeletal
- Oncology
- Ophthalmics
- Orphan disease
- Pediatrics
- Psychiatry
- Respiratory
Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions
Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfk7ld
