DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 900 vaccine deal records from this report "Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in vaccine and adjuvant partnering deals
- Deal terms analysis
- Partnering agreement structure
- Partnering contract documents
- Top deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Average deal terms for vaccines
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all vaccine partnering deals announced since January 2014, including financial terms where available, including over 900 links to online deal records of actual vaccine partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The report takes readers through the vaccine deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering vaccine partnering deals.
The report presents average financial deal terms values for vaccine deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leaders in the vaccine partnering field; both the leading deal values and leading players are reported allowing readers to see who is succeeding in this growing market. This chapter also looks at the contributions by the big pharma and big biotech companies of the world in terms of deals made.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 900 online deals records of actual vaccine deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Finally the report concludes by looking into the future of vaccine partnering. With so many innovators looking for the next big thing in the field, the report selects companies to watch who are predicted to become big in the field based on their current dealmaking and financial trends.
Throughout the report various tables, figures and graphs are embedded in order to illustrate the trends and partnering activities of the vaccine field.
By the end of the report prospective dealmakers will have gained a thorough understanding of the partnering landscape of the vaccine market and will be familiar with the values and structures of the deals being signed within it.
Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to vaccine trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials includes:
- Trends in vaccine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of vaccine deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 900 vaccine deal documents
- The leading vaccine deals by value since 2014
- Most active vaccine dealmakers since 2014
- The leading vaccine partnering resources
In Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials, the available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Therapy target
- Specific technology type
Each deal title links via weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 900 vaccine deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise vaccine rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Vaccines dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Vaccines partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Vaccines dealmakers
2.4. Vaccines partnering by deal type
2.5. Vaccines partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Vaccines partnering
2.6.1 Vaccines partnering headline values
2.6.2 Vaccines deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Vaccines deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Vaccines royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Vaccines deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Vaccines deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Vaccines dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Vaccines dealmakers
4.3. Most active Vaccines partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Vaccines contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Vaccines dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Companies Mentioned
- 2A
- 3SBio
- A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology
- ABIVAX
- Accelovance
- AC Immune
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Advanced BioNutrition
- Advanced BioScience Laboratories
- Advaxis
- Aelix Therapeutics
- Aeras
- AEterna Zentaris
- Aethlon Medical
- Affinivax
- AFFiRiS
- Agenus Bio
- Agilvax
- Aldevron
- Alliance for Biosecurity
- Amaran Biotechnology
- Amarna Therapeutics
- American Dental Association
- American Gene Technologies
- AMR
- Amyris
- Analytical Bio-Chemistry Laboratories
- AnGes MG
- Anixa Biosciences
- Annias Immunotherapeutics
- Antigen Discovery
- Antigen Express
- Antitope
- Apceth
- Appili Therapeutics
- Aptimmune Biologics
- Araclon Biotech
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Ariad Pharmaceuticals
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals
- Ark Animal Health
- Artes Biotechnology
- Asahi Kasei
- Astellas Pharma
- Asterias Biotherapeutics
- AstraZeneca
- Atreca
- Avanzcare
- AV Therapeutics
- Batavia Biosciences
- Batu Biologics
- Bavarian Nordic
- Baxter International
- Bayer
- Baylor College
- Baylor College of Medicine
- Baylor Institute for Immunology Research
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- BGI
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- BioClones
- bioCSL
- Biofactura
- Bio Farma
- Biogen
- Bioject Medical Technologies
- Biokinetic Europe
- BioLife Solutions
- biologistex CCM
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
- BiondVax
- BioNTech
- Biooutsource
- BioSun Pharmed
- BioTechnique
- Biothera
- BioVaxys
- BioVest
- Bluebird Bio
- Blue Water Vaccines
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica
- Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation
- Bpifrance
- BravoVax
- Brighton Biotech
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Broad Institute
- Burnet Institute
- Butantan Institute
- Button Capital
- Caliber Biotherapeutics
- California Institute for Medical Researc
- California Institute of Technology
- Calimmune
- Calixar
- Cancer Research Technology
- Cancer Research UK
- CARB-X
- Catalan Institute of Nanotechnology (ICN)
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Cellular Biomedicine
- Cel Sci
- Center for Biomarker Research in Medicine
- Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Cuba)
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Centogene
- Centre Hospital University - Bordeaux
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Cevec Pharmaceuticals
- Changchun BCHT Biotechnology
- Children's Hospital Boston
- China Animal Husbandry Industry
- China National Biotech Group (CNBG)
- Cilian
- CiMaas
- CiToxLAB
- City of Hope
- City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center
- ClearPath
- Cleveland Clinic
- Clinigen
- CMC Biologics
- Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations
- Cofactor Genomics
- Columbia University
- ContraFect
- Corgenix Medical
- Create Vaccine Company
- Cristal Therapeutics
- Crozet BioPharma
- Crucell
- CryoPort
- Crystal Bioscience
- CSL
- CureVac
- CYTLIMIC
- Cytovant Sciences
- d3 Medicine
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- DanDrit Biotech
- Davospharma
- DCPrime
- Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
- Defense Threat Reduction Agency
- Department of Defense
- Department of Economic development of Montgomery County
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Diamyd Medical
- Diavax Biosciences
- Diaxonhit
- DNAtrix
- Duke University
- Dyadic International
- DynPort Vaccine Company
- Eddingpharm
- Elanco
- Eli Lilly
- EMD Serono
- Emergent BioSolutions
- Emergex Vaccines
- Emmes
- Emory University
- Endo International
- Enesi Pharma
- Engility
- EpiThany
- Epivax
- eTheRNA immunotherapies
- Etna Biotech
- Etubics
- European Union
- European Vaccine Initiative
- Evaxion Biotech
- Evvivax
- Excivion
- Exiqon
- Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF)
- Fina Biosolutions
- Finlay Institute
- Flextronics
- Flow Pharma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhau9j
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-vaccine-partnering-deals-reportdirectory-2021-deal-trends-players-and-financials-2021-2021-301373290.html
SOURCE Research and Markets