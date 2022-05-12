Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 5th Edition " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics, 5th Edition examines the worldwide veterinary diagnostics market through the performance of its two component markets of companion animal and food animal diagnostics. The report provides an analysis of major veterinary disease markets as well as overall market performance and development.

The World Market for Veterinary Diagnostics contains the following market data points for both the food animal and companion animal segments:

  • Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market by Animal Segment, 2021-2026 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)
  • Veterinary Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation 2021 (Companion Animal: Clinical Chemistry, Infectious disease, Hematology, Other Analyzers, Non-infect Immunodiagnostics, Molecular, Other Testing, Total; Food Animal: Immunodiagnostic Test Kits, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Other Infectious Disease Test Reagents, Total) ($million; %)
  • Market Size and Growth for United States Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)
  • Market Size and Growth for European Diagnostics Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)
  • Market Size and Growth for Asia Pacific Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)
  • Asia Pacific Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2018 (Japan, Philippines, China, India, Others)
  • Market Size and Growth for Rest of World Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 ($millions)
  • RoW Companion Animal Diagnostic Testing by Country Percent 2021 (Companion Animal: Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Others; Food Animal: Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Data points provided include:

  • Total Global Animal Diagnostic Testing Market, 2021-2026 (in millions $ at manufacturer level)
  • Global Veterinary Diagnostic Testing Market Share by Region (%) 2021 (US, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)
  • Food Animal Diagnostics Market by Infectious Disease (Bovine Viral Diarrhea [BVD], Classical Swine Fever [CSF], Enzootic Bovine Leukosis [EBL], Infectious Bovine Tracheitis [IBR], Porcine Coronavirus Diseases [PEDv, PDCoV, TGE], Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome [PRRS], Pseudorabies/Aujeszky's, Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathies [TSEs], Other) (% and $ millions) 2021

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • OVERVIEW
  • VETERINARY DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGIES AND PRODUCTS
  • SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
  • COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 2: VETERINARY DIAGNOSTIC PRODUCTS

  • BACKGROUND
  • DIAGNOSTIC METHODS
    • Immunodiagnostics
    • Microbiology
    • Molecular Tests
    • Clinical Chemistry
    • Hematology
  • MAJOR VETERINARY DISEASES
  • CONCLUSION

CHAPTER 3: COMPANION ANIMAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

  • BACKGROUND
  • MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
  • MARKET FACTORS
  • POC Diagnostics

    COVID-19
  • END USERS
  • REGULATION
  • CONCLUSIONS

CHAPTER 4: FOOD ANIMAL DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

  • BACKGROUND
  • MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH
  • Regional Analysis
  • MARKET FACTORS
    • Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (TSE) Testing Worldwide
    • Food Animal Diagnostics in an Age of Globalization
  • END USER MARKETS AND ADVANCEMENTS
  • REGULATION
  • CONCLUSIONS

CHAPTER 5: TOTAL GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS AND COMPETITIVE MARKET SHARES

  • MAJOR VETERINARY DISEASES
  • MARKET PERFORMANCE AND DEVELOPMENT
  • MARKET FACTORS
  • Drivers and Limiters of the Veterinary Diagnostic Market
  • NEW ENTRANTS
  • Medical Diagnostics
  • Technological Advancements
  • Transgenic Technology
  • Mobile Veterinary Startups
  • MAJOR FINDINGS
  • COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
  • CONCLUSION

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY PROFILES

  • Agrolabo S.p.a.
  • Antech Diagnostics
  • Bionote USA
  • Bio-X Diagnostics S. A.
  • Eurofins Ingenasa
  • Eurolyser Diagnostica
  • Heska Corporation
  • IDEXX
  • ID.vet
  • Indical Bioscience
  • LexaGene
  • Megacor Diagnostik GmbH
  • Neogen Corporation
  • Randox Laboratories - US Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
  • URIT Medical Electronic Group Co, Ltd
  • Virbac Corporation
  • Zoetis Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttf90i

