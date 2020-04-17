DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Global Report 2020-30" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global veterinary orthopedic implants market was worth $98.11 million in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.64% and reach $131.71 million by 2023. North America is expected to be the largest for the period 2019-2025.
The increase in the incidence of obesity and arthritis increases the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants market. As reported by Banfield Pet hospital in U.S, in 2017, 31 per 100 cases suffered from obesity and 450 per 10,000 suffered from arthritis in dogs. Further, 34 per 100 cases suffered from obesity and 90 per 10,000 suffered from arthritis in cats. Thus, the increase in health conditions affecting the bones of pets such as obesity and arthritis positively affect the growth of the veterinary orthopedic market.
The high cost of orthopaedic surgery inhibits the growth of veterinary orthopaedic implants market. The surgery cost includes the equipment, X-ray, and consumables among others, which many of the households cannot afford. For instance, in the USA, a typical examination of the problem costs around $400 and the cost of orthopaedic surgery ranges from $1,500 to $4,000. Thus, the high cost of orthopaedic surgery restricts the growth of the veterinary orthopaedic market.
The companies in veterinary orthopaedic implants market are investing in 3D printing technique for creating veterinary orthopaedic implants. 3D printing in veterinary orthopaedics market is being used for creating printed bone models, surgical guides and titanium implants. The use of 3D printing reduces the surgical time, cost and removes the engineering complexities in orthopaedic procedures. Following the trend, many dogs with bone deformities have been treated by Langford Veterinary Services, a UK based provider of veterinary services, through its collaboration with CBM.
The collaboration enabled CBM to create 3D printed models of animal implants using titanium Ti6AI4V EL material. The MRI or CT scans are sent from Langford Veterinary Services in Bristol to CBM who then produces 3D printed models using Arcam EBM Q10plus machine. CBM is a U.K based company focused on advanced research, product development, and batch manufacturing facility. Thus, the use of 3D printing is one of the latest trends in veterinary orthopaedic implants market and will contribute to the growth of the market.
In 2019, Infiniti Medical, a USA based designer and distributor of medical devices for the veterinary market, acquired Orthomed Ltd. for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition, Infiniti Medical aims to expand its product portfolio by adding products and services from Orthomed. Orthomed Ltd is a UK based provider of orthopedic products and systems in veterinary industry.
Major players in the market are KYON Pharma, Inc., Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Inc., BioMedtrix, LLC, IMEX Veterinary Inc., Orthomed (UK) Ltd, Securos Surgical, B.Braun Vet Care, Bluesao and DePuy Synthes Vet.
