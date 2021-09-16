KOHLER, Wis., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To increase awareness and encourage action to address the global water crisis, the Global Water Center (GWC) is partnering with Kohler to bring its expansive, educational Mobile Discovery Center (MDC) to The Shops at Woodlake on Kohler's campus Sept. 18-19 and Sept. 21-26.
Lack of safe water is life-threatening and affects one-third of the world's population – 2.2 billion people. Every 37 seconds a person dies from a preventable waterborne illness, totaling more than 2,300 per day, and 800,000 each year. The global water crisis is urgent and enormous, but solvable. The Global Water Center is touring the nation, showcasing its expansive, educational center and this is the only scheduled visit to this area.
"Education and awareness of water issues is crucial to help create a future in which everyone has access to safe water," says Cindy Howley, Director of Kohler Stewardship. "Bringing the Mobile Discovery Center to Kohler, Wis. gives area residents and visitors the opportunity to learn more about the issues and how they can directly impact positive change."
Spanning more than 25,000 square feet of exhibit space, the MDC's experiential journey educates visitors of all ages about the world's critical water issues and motivates guests to become advocates for safe water. This experience also tells the vibrant stories of water in our world, which are shown through highly visual mediums, including augmented reality, an immersive 360-degree theater, interactive content, and RFID technology.
"We are fortunate to live in a nation where almost everyone has access to clean, safe water and it's easy to lose sight of the perils faced by those in countries who don't," said Chris Holdorf, executive director of GWC. "Kohler understands that the lack of safe water poses serious health hazards for one-third of the world's population. The company has made a remarkable difference globally and locally with purposeful innovation and results. We're pleased to join forces to bring our exhibit to The Shops at Woodlake and appreciate Kohler's tremendous support," Holdorf concluded.
Individuals can also participate in Kohler's Run/Walk for Safe Water in-person on Saturday, Sept. 18 and virtually throughout the month of September, to directly impact water projects. Kohler will donate up to US$200,000 to fund Safe Water for All efforts around the globe, matching US$1 for every kilometer logged.
All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the exhibition. This will include measures to assure social distancing, sanitation of all surfaces and the recommendation of mask usage for visitors, among other custom enhancements within the exhibits.
About Global Water Center
The Global Water Center (GWC) is changing the world by convening safe water organizations, corporate partners, government agencies and millions of individuals to collaborate on ending the global water crisis. At present, 2.2 billion people worldwide lack access to safe water, a crisis that leads to waterborne illnesses which claim more than 800,000 lives each year. GWC's objective is to marshal the collective resources of partner organizations to reduce the number of people without access to safe water to zero. For more information, visit globalwatercenter.org.
About Kohler Co.
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 35,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; luxury cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit http://www.kohlercompany.com.
Media Contact
Vicki Hafenstein, Kohler Co., 920-917-9419, victoria.valdezhafenstein@kohler.com
SOURCE Kohler Co.