NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weight Loss Supplement Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 report" has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the weight loss supplement market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 1.33 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The growing healthcare expenditure will offer immense growth opportunities however, the risk of side effects will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.
Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!
The Weight Loss Supplement market report is segmented by distribution channel (online stores, and retail outlets) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is an important market for weight loss supplements in APAC.
View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.
Companies Mentioned
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Amway Corp.
- Creative Bioscience LLC
- Glanbia Plc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report -The human microbiome therapeutics market has the potential to grow by USD 516.08 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 47.79%. Download a free sample report now!
Human Combination Vaccines Market Report -The human combination vaccines market has the potential to grow by USD 7.16 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.80%. Download a free sample report now!
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-weight-loss-supplement-market-2020-2024--evolving-opportunities-with-ajinomoto-co-inc-and-amway-corp---17000--technavio-reports-301371872.html
SOURCE Technavio