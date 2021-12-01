MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The non-profit Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading research organization for the wellness industry, is delighted to announce it is working with BBC StoryWorks, the commercial creative arm of BBC Global News, to produce a first-of-its-kind film series about the world of wellness. The collaboration was announced today at the 2021 Global Wellness Summit in Boston, with the series to be produced ahead of the 2022 Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Wellness is now an estimated $4.4 trillion industry, and pursuing holistic, preventive approaches to health and wellbeing is extremely beneficial to society. But wellness is often misunderstood, both as a term and as a sector. This series aims to cut through the noise, reaffirming the value of evidence-based wellness and introducing a global audience to some of the most important existing and emerging solutions across the industry. Brought to life by beautifully crafted stories from across the world, it will seek to illustrate the universal value of wellness and inspire people of all backgrounds to seek it.
The series has the following objectives:
- Raise awareness of the importance and impact of wellness and preventive health approaches on societies around the world;
- Spotlight some of the most innovative and exciting developments across the industry that contribute to individual, community, and societal wellness;
- Define and demystify the term "wellness," reaffirming the value of credible, evidence-based solutions on holistic health and improving consumer trust in the sector;
- Explore the impact of the digital revolution on the wellness industry, highlighting its benefits and addressing its challenges;
- Help audiences feel empowered to seek their own wellness and inspire habits and lifestyles that contribute to this end;
- Challenge the perception that wellness is only for a select group, identifying solutions that democratize the pursuit of holistic health.
The series will look to inform, educate and entertain a large online audience with a set of powerful documentary-style short films, immersive audio content, and in-depth, contextual written pieces. It will live on a dedicated microsite at BBC.com, which boasts 130 million unique visitors as well as more than 1.1 billion page views and 200 million video views monthly. An initial 12-month campaign will engage targeted audience groups from among this user base, as well as industry audiences through the GWI and Global Wellness Summit and their networks.
Members of the Global Wellness Institute network will be invited to submit case studies for consideration, with the opportunity to engage BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions' creative teams to develop pieces for the series.
Simon Shelley, Vice President Programme Partnerships at BBC StoryWorks, said, "BBC StoryWorks is thrilled to be exploring the true meaning of wellness through human-centric stories of those seeking holistic health for both themselves and the wider society. We hope to bring a new comprehension of wellness to our global audiences, and start a deeper conversation about integrated, personalized health. We are especially glad to be working alongside the Global Wellness Institute on this project and will benefit greatly from their expertise."
Ophelia Yeung, Senior Research Fellow at GWI, said, "We cannot think of a better partner than the BBC who is aligned with our mission of disseminating rigorous, honest, and fact-based wellness industry information to advocate for wellness for all. This project will bring wellness stories to life from around the world, and amplify important messages about healthy lifestyles and wellness practices in a diverse and inclusive way. We look forward to supporting BBC StoryWorks with our research and our networks in this exciting partnership."
For further information, and to express your interest in participating, please contact:
Elan Shuker, BBC Series Development Lead: Elan.shuker@bbc.com
Nancy Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Executive Director, Global Wellness Institute:
nancy.davis@globalwellnessinstitute.org
About the Global Wellness Institute: The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a non-profit 501(c)(3), is considered the leading global research and educational resource for the global wellness industry and is known for introducing major industry initiatives and regional events that bring together leaders to chart the future. GWI positively impacts global health and wellness by educating public institutions, businesses and individuals on how they can work to prevent disease, reduce stress and enhance the overall quality of life. Its mission is to empower wellness worldwide.
Media Contact
Beth McGroarty, Global Wellness Institute, 213 300 0107, beth.mcgroarty@globalwellnessinstitute.org
SOURCE Global Wellness Institute