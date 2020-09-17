DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Debridement Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wound Debridement Products estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
The Wound Debridement Products market in the U. S. is estimated at US$486.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$520.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Wound Debridement - Market Overview
- Recent Market Activity
- Current and Future Analysis
- Competition
- Leading Players in the Global Wound Debridement Products Market by Segment
- Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden
- Chronic Wounds Statistics
- Prevalence of Wounds - Select Statistics
- Growing Incidence of Hard-to-Heal Wounds, and Increased Wound Care Costs Drive Debridement Products Market
- Diabetic Foot Ulcers - An Critical Area for Wound Debridement Products
- Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on Treatment Solutions
- Maintenance Debridement Sustains Adoption of Debridement Products/Techniques
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Wound Debridement Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)
- Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
- DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
- Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)
- Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH (Germany)
- Misonix, Inc. (USA)
- MediWound Ltd. (Israel)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
- Soering GmbH (Germany)
- Welcare Industries SpA (Italy)
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Santyl - The Leading Enzymatic Debridement Agent
- Monofilament Polyester Fibre Pads Buoy Growth in Mechanical Debridement Market
- Hydrosurgery Emerges as a Safe and Cost Effective Method
- Micro Water Jet Technology (MWT) - Highly Efficient Means of Debridement
- Robotic MWT
- Ultrasound Emerges as a Viable Option to Promote Improved Wound Healing
- SonicOne for Ultrasonic Debridement
- Honey as a Debridement Agent Gains Prominence
- Larvae Therapy Re-Emerges as an Effective Debridement Technology
- Plasma-Mediated Bipolar Radio Frequency Ablation Demonstrates Selective Ablation
- CPI Wound Therapy System Enables Bedside Pressurized Irrigation
- Jetox Lavage Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohxrol
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716