ATLANTA, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GZA ( Global Zen Consciousness Alliance) under the Shaolin Chan Foundation presents DeRu's Master Key Combination to boost immune systems to save lives with a series of online teaching and sharing events to unveil the code of the master key combination revealing tools to boost immune system functionality, first series of which will be 11:00 AM on April 3rd. 2020 on America Web Radio live.
He will further hold a series teaching talks on Zen Tai Gong, TCM, Nutrition and Meditation as other pieces of his boosting immune system series of Master Key Combination through Facebook live-stream at 6:30 PM for the next three Wednesdays and Fridays.
He plans to publish his teaching video series along with one of his books on the Master Key Combination, and a production of online teaching mini-series, in next few weeks through Amazon, assisting more seriously interested to turn inwardly to lighten one's own light to discover that innate intelligence and healing potential.
DeRu has presented his eastern wisdom, TCM (traditional Chinese Medicine), conscious energy natural healing and wellness for the last several decades including hospital systems, universities like Harvard University, George Washington University and George Tech…
"One must tune in and lighten up one's own light to discover that innate healing potential without depending on authority of another, nor must one be clinging to the expression of one's inherited DNA memories, emotions, thoughts so on," said DeRu.
GZA is a part of Shaolin Chan Foundation, as was the (GZC) Global Zen Consciousness Conference hosted by SCF two years ago in Atlanta, exploring the infinite possibility of human conscious potential and intelligence with compassion of humanity.
This public project is part of Corona Love" under the Shaolin Chan Foundation a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. http://www.shaolinchan-foundation.org/
Contact Mike Tao for More info: 678-300-8031, 237122@email4pr.com