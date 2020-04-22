MCKINNEY, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) reported today that for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, net income was $1.52 per diluted common share, compared with $1.65 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter. Net operating income for the quarter was $1.73 per diluted common share, compared with $1.64 per diluted common share for the year-ago quarter.
COVID-19—The Company is closely monitoring the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company's business, distribution channels, employees, and policyholders. The Company did not incur material claims or significant disruptions to the business for the three months ended March 31, 2020. However, we do foresee some adverse impact to near-term sales activity, premium, policy benefits, and regulatory capital, although the full extent to which COVID-19 impacts financial results remains uncertain as of the date of this earnings release.
As a Company, we are committed to our employees, agents, customers, vendors, and shareholders in our resolve to maintain a stable and secure business. The Company has continued to operate at nearly full capacity while taking the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our employees through adherence to CDC and local government work guidelines. In addition, the Company has converted to virtual sales and recruiting processes to enable our agents to continue their activities. The Company continues to diligently monitor and respond to the coronavirus outbreak and is taking every reasonable measure to make sure customers continue to be served without interruption.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Net income as an ROE was 9.6%. Net operating income as an ROE excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities was 14.1%.
- Life underwriting margin at the American Income Life Division increased over the year-ago quarter by 7%. Health underwriting margin at the Family Heritage Division increased over the year-ago quarter by 11%.
- Life premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 7% at the American Income Life Division. Health premiums increased over the year-ago quarter by 8% at the Family Heritage Division.
- Life net sales at the American Income Life Division increased over the year-ago quarter by 9%.
- Total health net sales increased over the year-ago quarter by 9%.
- 1.6 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock were repurchased during the quarter.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net operating income, a non-GAAP(1) financial measure, has been used consistently by Globe Life's management for many years to evaluate the operating performance of the Company, and is a measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. It differs from net income primarily because it excludes certain non-operating items such as realized investment gains and losses and certain significant and unusual items included in net income. Management believes an analysis of net operating income is important in understanding the profitability and operating trends of the Company's business. Net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
The following table represents Globe Life's operating summary for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:
Operating Summary
Per Share
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Insurance underwriting income(2)
$
1.66
$
1.56
6
$
181,243
$
174,819
4
Excess investment income(2)
0.57
0.58
(2)
62,737
65,555
(4)
Parent company expense
(0.02)
(0.02)
(2,331)
(2,643)
Income tax
(0.43)
(0.41)
5
(46,760)
(46,590)
—
Stock compensation benefit (expense), net of tax
(0.06)
(0.06)
(6,145)
(6,397)
Net operating income
1.73
1.64
5
188,744
184,744
2
Reconciling items, net of tax:
Realized gain (loss)—investments
0.04
0.01
4,548
1,050
Provision for credit losses
(0.23)
—
(25,165)
—
Part D adjustments—discontinued operations
—
—
—
(49)
Administrative settlements
—
—
—
(400)
Legal proceedings
(0.02)
—
(2,587)
—
Net income(3)
$
1.52
$
1.65
$
165,540
$
185,345
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
109,132
112,329
MANAGEMENT VS. GAAP MEASURES
Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, and book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities, are non-GAAP measures that are utilized by management to view the business without the effect of unrealized gains or losses which are primarily attributable to fluctuation in interest rates associated with the available-for-sale portfolio. Management views the business in this manner because the Company has the ability and generally, the intent, to hold investments to maturity and meaningful trends can more easily be identified without the fluctuations. Shareholders' equity and book value per share are the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Net income as an ROE(1)
9.6
%
12.9
%
Net operating income as an ROE (excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities)
14.1
%
14.7
%
March 31,
2020
2019
Shareholders' equity
$
6,520,282
$
6,043,426
Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
(1,210,561)
(969,242)
Shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
$
5,309,721
$
5,074,184
Book value per share
$
60.98
$
54.13
Impact of adjustment to exclude net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
(11.32)
(8.68)
Book value per share, excluding net unrealized gains on fixed maturities
$
49.66
$
45.45
(1)
Calculated using average shareholders' equity for the measurement period.
INSURANCE OPERATIONS—comparing Q1 2020 with Q1 2019:
Life insurance accounted for 73% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 70% of total premium revenue.
Health insurance accounted for 26% of the Company's insurance underwriting margin for the quarter and 30% of total premium revenue.
Net sales of life insurance increased 5%, while net health sales increased 9%.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's premium revenue by product type for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:
Insurance Premium Revenue
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
%
Life insurance
$
649,630
$
624,289
4
Health insurance
280,205
266,684
5
Total
$
929,835
$
890,973
4
INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME
Insurance underwriting margin is management's measure of profitability of the Company's life, health, and annuity segments' underwriting performance, and consists of premiums less policy obligations, commissions and other acquisition expenses. Insurance underwriting income is the sum of the insurance underwriting margins of the life, health, and annuity segments, plus other income, less insurance administrative expenses. It excludes the investment segment, Parent Company expense, stock compensation expense and income taxes. Management believes this information helps provide a better understanding of the business and a more meaningful analysis of underwriting results by distribution channel. Insurance underwriting income, a non-GAAP measure, is a component of net operating income, which is reconciled to net income in the Results of Operations section above.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's insurance underwriting income by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:
Insurance Underwriting Income
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020
% of
March 31, 2019
% of
%
Insurance underwriting margins:
Life
$
178,803
28
$
169,839
27
5
Health
63,465
23
61,514
23
3
Annuity
2,270
2,416
244,538
233,769
5
Other income
325
241
Administrative expenses
(63,620)
(59,191)
7
Insurance underwriting income
$
181,243
$
174,819
4
Per share
$
1.66
$
1.56
6
Administrative expenses were $64 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter. The ratio of administrative expenses to premium was 6.8%, compared with 6.6% for the year-ago quarter.
LIFE INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Our distribution channels consist of the following exclusive agencies, American Income Life Division (American Income), Liberty National Division (Liberty National) and Family Heritage Division (Family Heritage); an independent agency, United American Division (United American); and our Direct to Consumer Division.
Total premium, underwriting margins, first-year collected premium and net sales by all distribution channels are shown at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com at "Financial Reports and Other Financial Information."
Life Underwriting Margin
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
%
American Income
$
99,815
33
$
93,309
33
7
Direct to Consumer
38,475
17
37,368
17
3
Liberty National
18,939
26
17,981
25
5
Other
21,574
40
21,181
39
2
Total
$
178,803
28
$
169,839
27
5
Life Premium
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
%
American Income
$
302,852
$
281,767
7
Direct to Consumer
220,043
217,559
1
Liberty National
72,868
70,717
3
Other
53,867
54,246
(1)
Total
$
649,630
$
624,289
4
Life Net Sales(1)
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
%
American Income
$
62,869
$
57,551
9
Direct to Consumer
32,547
32,447
—
Liberty National
12,488
12,259
2
Other
2,709
3,083
(12)
Total
$
110,613
$
105,340
5
(1)
Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. We believe that net sales is a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.
HEALTH INSURANCE RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Health Underwriting Margin
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
%
United American
$
15,523
14
$
15,887
15
(2)
Family Heritage
19,585
25
17,716
25
11
Liberty National
11,899
25
11,967
25
(1)
American Income
13,527
53
12,750
53
6
Direct to Consumer
2,931
15
3,194
16
(8)
Total
$
63,465
23
$
61,514
23
3
Health Premium
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
%
United American
$
110,059
$
102,905
7
Family Heritage
76,983
71,264
8
Liberty National
47,640
48,156
(1)
American Income
25,727
24,099
7
Direct to Consumer
19,796
20,260
(2)
Total
$
280,205
$
266,684
5
Health Net Sales(1)
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
%
United American
$
14,464
$
14,894
(3)
Family Heritage
16,281
13,030
25
Liberty National
5,943
5,565
7
American Income
4,752
3,899
22
Direct to Consumer
590
1,145
(48)
Total
$
42,030
$
38,533
9
(1)
Net sales is annualized premium issued (gross premium that would be received during the policies' first year in force and assuming that none of the policies lapsed or terminated), net of cancellations in the first thirty days after issue, except in the case of Direct to Consumer where net sales is annualized premium issued at the time the first full premium is paid after any introductory offer period has expired. We believe that net sales is a better indicator of the rate of premium growth than annualized premium issued.
PRODUCING EXCLUSIVE AGENT COUNT RESULTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Quarterly Average
End of Quarter
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
%
2019
2020
2019
%
2019
American Income
7,630
6,865
11
7,631
8,044
7,233
11
7,551
Liberty National
2,648
2,179
22
2,534
2,688
2,297
17
2,660
Family Heritage
1,227
1,002
22
1,228
1,290
1,020
26
1,286
(1)
The quarterly average producing agent count is based on the actual count at the end of each week during the period.
INVESTMENTS
Management uses excess investment income as the measure to evaluate the performance of the investment segment. It is defined as net investment income less both the required interest attributable to net policy liabilities and the interest on debt. We also view excess investment income per diluted common share as an important and useful measure to evaluate performance of the investment segment, since it takes into consideration our stock repurchase program.
The following table summarizes Globe Life's investment income, excess investment income, and excess investment income per diluted common share.
Excess Investment Income
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
%
Net investment income
$
228,991
$
226,673
1
Required interest:
Interest on net policy liabilities(1)
(145,446)
(139,840)
4
Interest on debt
(20,808)
(21,278)
(2)
Total required interest
(166,254)
(161,118)
3
Excess investment income
$
62,737
$
65,555
(4)
Per share
$
0.57
$
0.58
(2)
(1)
Interest on net policy liabilities is a component of total policyholder benefits, a GAAP measure.
Net investment income increased 1%, while average invested assets increased 4%. Required interest on net policy liabilities increased 4%, in line with the increase in average net policy liabilities. The weighted average discount rate for the net policy liabilities was 5.7% and was in line with the year-ago quarter.
The composition of the investment portfolio at book value at March 31, 2020 is as follows:
Investment Portfolio
As of
March 31, 2020
Amount
% of Total
Fixed maturities at fair value(1)
$
17,879,541
94
%
Policy loans
579,133
3
Other long-term investments(2)
377,239
2
Short-term investments
272,601
1
Total
$
19,108,514
100
%
(1)
On January 1, 2020, the Company prospectively adopted ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments—Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. For available-for-sale fixed maturities, the standard removed the loss impairment methodology of a direct write-down of the amortized cost and replaced it with allowances for credit losses. As of March 31, 2020, fixed maturities at amortized cost were $16.4 billion less $32 million for allowance for credit losses.
(2)
Includes $212 million of investments accounted for under the fair value option which have a cost of $202 million as of March 31, 2020.
Fixed maturities at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses by asset class as of March 31, 2020 are as follows:
Fixed Maturity Portfolio by Sector
As of
March 31, 2020
Investment
Below
Total
Corporate bonds(1)
$
13,503,018
$
669,301
$
14,172,319
Municipals
1,582,294
—
1,582,294
Government-sponsored enterprises
318,887
—
318,887
Government & agencies
77,903
—
77,903
Collateralized debt obligations
—
56,733
56,733
Other asset-backed securities
117,779
14,175
131,954
Total
$
15,599,881
$
740,209
$
16,340,090
(1)
Below are fixed maturities available for sale by amortized cost, allowance for credit losses, and fair value at March 31, 2020 and the corresponding amounts of net unrealized gains recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Amortized
Allowance for
Net Unrealized
Fair
March 31, 2020
$
16,371,944
$
(31,854)
$
1,539,451
$17,879,541
At amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses, 95% of fixed maturities (97% at fair value) were rated "investment grade." The fixed maturity portfolio earned an annual taxable equivalent effective yield of 5.39% during the first quarter of 2020, compared with 5.53% in the year-ago quarter.
Globe Life is not a party to any credit default swaps and does not participate in securities lending.
Comparable information for acquisitions of fixed maturity investments is as follows:
Fixed Maturity Acquisitions
Quarter Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Amount
$
211,754
$
450,664
Average annual effective yield
3.8
%
4.9
%
Average rating
A+
A+
Average life (in years) to:
Next call
14.9
19.5
Maturity
27.0
28.2
SHARE REPURCHASE:
During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of Globe Life Inc. common stock at a total cost of $139 million for an average share price of $85.47. The Company has temporarily postponed future repurchases while we evaluate the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our operations.
LIQUIDITY/CAPITAL:
Globe Life's operations consist primarily of writing basic protection life and supplemental health insurance policies which generate strong and stable cash flows. These cash flows are not impacted by the volatile equity markets. While capital at the insurance companies is sufficient to support operations, the Company determined that it would be prudent to obtain additional financing in case additional liquidity was needed. As such, on April 9, 2020, the Company entered into a new 364 day $300 million term loan facility and drew the entire $300 million on April 15, 2020. Including $247 million of liquid assets that were available to the Company as of March 31, 2020, the Company has access to approximately $547 million of liquid assets for future liquidity needs. See the Form 8-K for the announcement about the term loan facility on www.sec.gov.
EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020:
Globe Life projects that net operating income per share will be in the range of $6.65 to $7.15 for the year ending December 31, 2020. The reduction in our earnings guidance, as well as the wider range, reflects the impact of COVID-19 on our operations.
GLOBE LIFE INC.
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Revenue:
Life premium
$
649,630
$
624,289
Health premium
280,205
266,684
Other premium
—
—
Total premium
929,835
890,973
Net investment income
228,991
226,673
Realized gains (losses)
5,757
1,329
Provision for credit losses
(31,854)
—
Other income
325
241
Total revenue
1,133,054
1,119,216
Benefits and expenses:
Life policyholder benefits
421,670
409,692
Health policyholder benefits
178,711
170,017
Other policyholder benefits
7,588
8,048
Total policyholder benefits
607,969
587,757
Amortization of deferred acquisition costs
143,837
135,822
Commissions, premium taxes, and non-deferred acquisition costs
78,937
73,465
Other operating expense
78,582
72,793
Interest expense
20,808
21,278
Total benefits and expenses
930,133
891,115
Income before income taxes
202,921
228,101
Income tax benefit (expense)
(37,381)
(42,707)
Income from continuing operations
165,540
185,394
Discontinued operations:
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(49)
Net income
$
165,540
$
185,345
Total basic net income per common share
$
1.54
$
1.68
Total diluted net income per common share
$
1.52
$
1.65