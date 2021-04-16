MEADVILLE, Pa., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Is Normal Now?: The COVID-19 Pandemic from My Perspective as a Senior Citizen": a written account of a woman in her late years who lives in a time of a deadly virus that demolished the norm in a fraction of a second. Here, the author narrates how she copes and adjusts to the new normal, as she ensures her and her family's safety. "What Is Normal Now?: The COVID-19 Pandemic from My Perspective as a Senior Citizen" is the creation of a newly-published author Gloria Colli Counsellor, a follower of God, a CEO of her own family business, and a licensed real estate agent. She also has an Editor's Choice Award for Outstanding Achievement in Poetry under her belt presented by the National Library of Poetry.
Counsellor shares, "Earlier this year, I went about my business as usual as did most of my fellow Americans. Then 2020 COVID-19 pandemic gripped our country, and the nightmare began. The nightmare was particularly frightening to our senior citizen, elder population. Also targeted were people with autoimmune disease and preexisting conditions. All Americans had our freedoms and liberties taken away in the blink of an eye, our faith was challenged, our schools were closed, and businesses shut down indefinitely. We lost all sense of normalcy. It was mind-boggling. I was inspired to write about the different challenges we were facing, and the idea wouldn't leave me until I began writing. This is my account of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic from my perspective as a senior citizen labeled as the most vulnerable."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gloria Colli Counsellor's new book is a self-help guide that will accompany readers in facing the day-to-day life with COVID-19 lingering in the air.
