TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White mulberry leaf extract mimics calorie restriction and lowers post-meal glucose spikes by partially blocking the digestion of carbohydrates which has been shown to play a role in healthy aging and longevity.
Reducose® — a proprietary water extract of white mulberry leaves backed by multiple clinical studies — presents an opportunity to product formulators and brands to approach the healthy aging market through the various benefits of maintaining healthy blood glucose levels. With a long history of safe use, white mulberry leaf extract is a natural ingredient that is water soluble, heat and pH resistant and has limited sensory impact — meaning it can be easily incorporated into several food and drink products, medical or special dietary foods or used in dietary supplements.
Register for this webinar to learn about market trends related to reducing blood-glucose levels, an overview of the science and health benefits of white mulberry leaf extract and some of the ways this ingredient can be used in a broad range of applications across the food & beverage and supplement industries.
Join Tom Vierhile, VP Strategic Insights, North America, Innova Market Insights; and Andrew Gallagher, Global Head of Science, Phynova Group Ltd., for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Glucose Control for Healthy Aging: Mulberry Leaf's Broad Applications.
