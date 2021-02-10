HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As new, highly contagious strains of the coronavirus are rapidly circulating around the world, the Centers for Disease Control is recommending that all travelers take a viral test one to three days before travel as a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In response to the CDC's travel guidelines and to help travelers meet the requirements for airline travel, GMED Global, LLC, an international health care institution specializing in medical education and health care workforce development and solutions for government and non-government organizations, today announced that it is offering next day PCR testing at both of its Houston Rapid COVID Clinics. Widely regarded as the gold standard in viral testing, Rapid COVID Clinic's next day PCR testing offers travelers convenient, drive through access and highly accurate results with a quick turnaround.
"We recognize that COVID fatigue is real and after months of being stuck at home people are eager to travel," said Dr. Ramin Ahmadi, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of GMED. "At the same time, the pandemic remains a serious threat and we want to help ensure that travelers, airline employees, and airport workers are as safe as possible. Rigorous testing remains critical to getting this virus under control, and by offering next-day PCR testing we can detect the presence of the virus through a highly-sensitive test and inform people whether it's safe for them to travel with precautions or act quickly to isolate, seek treatment and prevent new infections."
GMED utilizes the TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit test that was developed by Green Street Technologies. This test has emergency use authorization from the FDA and includes a pain-free nasal swab administered by test-site personnel. This highly accurate test directly detects the presence of COVID-19 and test results are returned the next day. PCR testing requirements vary by destination, and GMED recommends that travelers check with their airlines and travel destination to confirm which type of RT-PCR test is approved.
The address and operating hours for next-day PCR testing through GMED's Rapid COVID Clinic are as follows:
Houston - Kirby
3773 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Monday - Thursday - 6 AM - 1 PM
Houston - Westbury
5556 Gasmer Dr
Houston, TX 77035
Monday - Thursday - 7 AM - 2 PM
The test does not require a doctor's referral or an appointment, though individuals are strongly encouraged to book an appointment online. The cost of the test is $250, and patients may be eligible to receive reimbursement from their health insurance company for all or a portion of their COVID-19 test. GMED recommends that patients contact their insurance company to determine whether they are eligible to receive reimbursement for their COVID-19 test and how to apply.
In addition to next day PCR Testing at its Houston locations, GMED continues to offer same day antigen testing at its Rapid COVID Clinics in Phoenix/Scottsdale, Pittsburgh, and Houston. For more information about all of GMED's Rapid COVID testing services and locations - including pricing, on-site testing for groups, rules, procedures, and hours of operation, or to schedule an appointment - visit http://www.rapidcovidclinic.com.
About GMED Global
GMED Global LLC works across the globe to support NGOs, hospitals, medical schools, and governments in establishing training and development programs in healthcare and medical education. Based in Houston, the GMED network has a global reach, with offices in Miami, New York, New Haven, Toronto, Monaco, and Riyadh. Through a unique partnership with the Royal College of Canada, GMED's Kazan State Medical University offers a pathway for future doctors to practice medicine in North America. GMED's subsidiary businesses span the scope of the healthcare industry, including mobile hospital development, healthcare logistics and supply chain staffing, contact tracing, and education and testing. For more information visit https://www.globalhealthresponse.com/.
