HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GMED Global LLC., an international health care organization specializing in medical education and health care workforce development, today announced that it has certified over 900 critical care nurses as part of its innovative training and certification program launched last year in Saudi Arabia. Designed to train healthcare workers to western standards, GMED's critical care nursing program represents the first use of the American Association of Critical Care Nursing outside of the United States, and is part of GMED's mission to educate healthcare workers using premier U.S resources, best-in-class curriculum and clinical competencies in collaboration with top U.S. faculty. GMED's first graduating class in Saudi Arabia includes 789 new critical care nurses and 117 newly certified critical care nursing trainers.
"We're really proud to offer this world-class training program in clinical care nursing to the people of Saudi Arabia," said Dr. Arvin Bagherpour, Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of GMED. "The graduates of this program persevered through the COVID pandemic to complete their certification, and are now trained to the highest standards and checked out on clinical competencies to get to work on the frontlines and provide much-needed care in the region."
GMED developed the curriculum for the critical care nursing program using standards outlined by the American Association of Critical Care Nursing and the Children's Hospital Library in conjunction with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health. Led by a faculty of highly-skilled senior nursing professionals from the United States, the nine month program included an assessment process, online training, practical coursework in hospitals, and clinical training. In addition to certifying critical care nurses, the program also featured additional instruction for critical care nursing trainers, who studied to train nursing generalists in critical care.
Following the successful launch of the critical care nursing program, GMED has established healthcare education development programs across the globe to address an urgent need. According to its 2021 Policy Brief, the International Council of Nurses points to existing nursing shortages, the aging of the current workforce and the impact of the currency pandemic in creating a scarcity of skilled professionals, and estimates that up to 13 million nurses will need to be trained worldwide to fill the global nursing shortfall.
"GMED has invested heavily in developing a standardized approach to superior training programs that are iterative and can localize western training to healthcare workers around the world," said Dr. Bagherpour. "Our program in Saudi Arabia demonstrates that there is strong demand for healthcare education and we're prepared to offer solutions to meet that growing need."
To learn more about GMED's global health solutions visit https://www.globalhealthresponse.com/.
About GMED Global
GMED Global, LLC works across the globe to support NGOs, hospitals, medical schools, and governments in establishing training and development programs in healthcare and medical education. Based in Houston, the GMED network has a global reach, with offices in Miami, New York, New Haven, Toronto, Kazan and Riyadh. Through a unique partnership with the Royal College of Canada, GMED's Canadian School of Medicine at Kazan State Medical University will offer both four and a six-year MD programs designed for future doctors to practice medicine in North America. GMED's subsidiary businesses span the scope of medical education, health care delivery, and supply chain procurement and staffing. For more information visit https://www.globalhealthresponse.com/.
####
Media Contact
Megan Leer, GMED Global LLC, 6197089500, meganleerpr@gmail.com
SOURCE GMED Global LLC