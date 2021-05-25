HOUSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GMED Global LLC., an international health care organization specializing in medical education and health care workforce development, today announced that it has provided HOPE Clinic, a Federally Qualified Health Clinic, with a professional-grade freezer system to enable safe storage of vaccines and to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts among Houston's most vulnerable communities. The donation of the ultra-cold chain storage unit enables HOPE Clinic to safely store doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which has recently been approved for people ages 12 years and older. GMED's endowment provides HOPE Clinic with the equipment needed to provide critical health services to the uninsured, under-insured, those with limited English proficiency, and low-income patients and vulnerable communities, while advancing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The population we serve is often marginalized and face many barriers as a result of immigration status, language barriers, or healthcare coverage," said Dr. Andrea Caracostis, HOPE Clinic's Chief Executive Officer. "With access to this equipment, we can act quickly to reach people in our community and vaccinate them against COVID. By getting more people vaccinated quickly, we can return to school, return to work and see smiles again. The vaccines are our passport to freedom."
GMED has long supported HOPE Clinic's outreach efforts. At the beginning of the pandemic, GMED provided HOPE Clinic with rapid COVID testing equipment to facilitate early detection and treatment of the virus. Through their partnership with GMED, HOPE Clinic was able to quickly ramp up testing efforts and slow the spread of COVID-19 among the communities they serve across four Houston clinics. GMED has also backed HOPE Clinic's fundraising efforts through donations to their building fund.
"We are honored to partner with HOPE Clinic and are proud to support their efforts by providing them with the equipment they need to serve Houston's most vulnerable people during the current health crisis," said Dr. Arvin Bagherpour, Chief Executive Officer and cofounder of GMED. "Over the years we've enthusiastically supported HOPE Clinic's capital campaigns and donated in-kind services to help them provide quality healthcare to more than 20,000 people in the greater Houston area each year. We continue to be inspired by their efforts and positive impact on our community."
HOPE Clinic has provided more than 5,000 vaccines and sees over 150,000 patient visits a year in the greater Houston area.
To learn more about HOPE Clinic's COVID-19 vaccination outreach, please visit https://www.hopechc.org/vaccine-info/.
For more information about GMED's global health solutions visit https://www.globalhealthresponse.com/.
About HOPE Clinic
HOPE Clinic is a full-time Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), serving over 20,000 unique patients with over 100,000 patient visits per year. HOPE Clinic provides health care services to all people, regardless of the patient's ability to pay. In particular, HOPE Clinic serves the uninsured, under-insured, those with limited English proficiency, and low-income patients. A unique characteristic of HOPE Clinic is its capacity to provide services in 30 different languages, including: Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Korean, Burmese, Arabic, and Spanish. HOPE Clinic's mission is to provide quality healthcare without any prejudice to all people of Greater Houston in a culturally and linguistically competent manner. To learn more about HOPE Clinic visit https://www.hopechc.org/.
About GMED Global
GMED Global, LLC works across the globe to support NGOs, hospitals, medical schools, and governments in establishing training and development programs in healthcare and medical education. Based in Houston, the GMED network has a global reach, with offices in Miami, New York, New Haven, Toronto, Kazan and Riyadh. Through a unique partnership with the Royal College of Canada, GMED's Kazan State Medical University offers a pathway for future doctors to practice medicine in North America. GMED's subsidiary businesses span the scope of the healthcare industry, including mobile hospital development, healthcare logistics and supply chain staffing, contact tracing, and education and testing. For more information visit https://www.globalhealthresponse.com/.
