NEW ORLEANS, Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GNO Snoring and Sinus – the Greater New Orleans Area experts in office-based treatments for snoring, sinusitis, sleep apnea and nasal congestion – is performing a new procedure for chronic middle ear pressure. Called Eustachian Tube Dilation, this procedure aims to enhance the opening of the eustachian tube in patients that suffer from chronic middle ear pressure that is not responsive to medications, including steroid sprays and antihistamines.
The eustachian tube opening exists in the back of the nasal passage in a region called the nasopharynx. It has a role in ventilating the middle ear space, equalizing pressure. In patients suffering from a dysfunction of this opening, increased middle ear pressure is a symptom that is commonly expressed. In many cases this pressure can resolve; however, in certain patients it is persistent and does not respond to medications nor "popping" the ears – like after a flight.
An examination of the eustachian tube opening is important to rule out any physical obstruction in this area.
"Eustachian Tube Dilation has allowed us an opportunity to provide patients suffering from chronic ear pressure with direct relief. Traditionally, those patients would undergo tubes in the ears. Aside from placing a foreign body in the ear drum, tubes increase the risk of holes in the eardrum as well," says Dr. Akash Anand of GNO Snoring and Sinus.
"Eustachian Tube Dilation allows us to provide patients suffering from middle ear pressure with relief in an office setting under local anesthesia, removing the need for surgery."
Eustachian Tube Dilation is an office procedure performed under local anesthesia through the nose, therefore, the patient does not have any visible incisions or bruising. Candidates for the procedure include patients with chronic ear pressure not responsive to steroid sprays, decongestants, or antihistamines.
