NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GNO Snoring and Sinus - the Greater New Orleans Area experts in office-based treatments for sleep apnea, sinusitis and snoring - is performing a new procedure for chronic nasal congestion. Called a Swell Body Reduction, this procedure aims to reduce chronic nasal congestion that is not responsive to traditional medications, including decongestants, steroid sprays and antihistamines.
The nasal swell body is an anatomic structure in the nasal passage that can affect airflow through both the external and internal nasal valves. Furthermore, its size seems dependent on gravity, meaning that a patient's head position can actually affect its size.
"The nasal swell body contributes to nasal congestion via an increased density of venous sinusoids. This means that increased blood flow to the swell body leads to nasal congestion. This is the same manner in which the inferior turbinate becomes congested as well," says Dr. Akash Anand of GNO Snoring and Sinus.
"This is important because it allows us to identify a source of chronic nasal congestion that has been overlooked in many patients. We have seen patients that have undergone treatments for nasal blockage such as inferior turbinate reduction or septoplasty, and they do not achieve relief of their symptoms. We are noticing that in certain cases these patients have a large nasal swell body that, when addressed, resolves their issues."
Swell body reduction is an office procedure performed under local anesthesia through the nose; therefore, the patient does not have any visible incisions or bruising. Candidates for the procedure include patients with chronic nasal congestion not responsive to steroid sprays, decongestants or antihistamines.
GNO Snoring and Sinus is conveniently located in the Greater New Orleans Area – 4224 Houma Blvd,, Suite 205, Metairie, LA 70006 – allowing access for the Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Jefferson and St. Tammany Parishes.
For more information about this procedure and GNO Snoring and Sinus, call (504) 309-8615 or visit http://www.gnosnoring.com
