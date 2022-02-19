NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GNO Snoring and Sinus – the Greater New Orleans Area experts in office-based treatments for snoring, sinusitis, sleep apnea and nasal congestion – is performing a new procedure for nasal obstruction due to nasal valve collapse. Called Latera, this procedure aims to reinforce a weakened area of cartilage in the nose. This reinforcement prevents the nasal valve area from collapsing on inspiration, significantly enhancing a patient's ability to breathe.
The nasal valve region is supported by upper and lower cartilages. Over time, a gap in the overlap of these cartilages can occur, creating a weakened area that collapses on inspiration. The feeling is similar to if a patient placed a clothespin on their nose. It feels "tight" when they breathe in. This form of nasal obstruction does not respond well to traditional nasal sprays, antihistamines. It does respond well to breathe right strips, however. For patients suffering from nasal valve collapse not responsive to medical therapy, the Latera procedure performed in-office at GNO Snoring & Sinus can provide relief.
"In-office nasal valve treatment has allowed us an opportunity to provide patients suffering from nasal valve collapse direct relief without surgery. Traditionally, those patients would undergo reconstructive surgery in the operating room with cartilage from their own bodies. By employing the Latera procedure in-office, we can avoid that," says Dr. Akash Anand of GNO Snoring and Sinus.
Latera is an office procedure performed under local anesthesia through the nose, therefore, the patient does not have any visible incisions or bruising. Candidates for the procedure include patients with nasal breathing issues not responsive to steroid sprays, decongestants, or antihistamines.
GNO Snoring and Sinus is conveniently located in the Greater New Orleans Area – 4224 Houma Blvd, Suite 205, Metairie, LA 70006 – allowing access for the Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Jefferson and St. Tammany Parishes.
For more information about this procedure and GNO Snoring and Sinus, call (504) 309-8615 or visit http://www.gnosnoring.com
