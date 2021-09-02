ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As requirements to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination become more common at destinations and venues across the nation and for international travel, many Americans are looking for a turn-key solution to help them preserve and protect their original U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 vaccination card.
Enter the VaxCard: a valid wallet-sized, waterproof card with an exact image of your original CDC COVID-19 vaccine record, made in the U.S. for Americans.
Nearly two-thirds of vaccinated Americans carry their vaccine card with them all or most of the time as part of their day-to-day routine, according to a survey by a national research firm.
With the VaxCard, those vaccinated Americans can leave their original card at home in a safe place. This was the biggest concern among respondents in the national survey (34 percent). A secondary issue was being able to have a durable, portable version when needing to prove vaccination status (26 percent).
The VaxCard is made of a composite material to make it long-lasting and waterproof. Ordering the VaxCard is a quick and easy process that can be done on any smart phone with a camera. Customers submit a picture of their original vaccination card using VaxCard's secure scanning tool and then see a preview of their VaxCard before they complete their purchase online. The card will be delivered by mail within two weeks.
The VaxCard sells for $9.99 plus shipping. Go to VaxCard.com for more details or to order a card.
