SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer (GO2 Foundation) has promoted Jennifer C. King, Ph.D., to the role of chief scientific officer. In her new position, Dr. King will be responsible for leading scientific and research priorities for a global patient advocacy group dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer.
"At such a critical time for our community which faces a battle on two fronts – one against lung cancer and one against COVID-19 – Jennifer King is just the person to tap for the important post of chief scientific officer," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, president and CEO. "Jennifer's scientific expertise and compassionate and patient-centered approach will skillfully guide our science and research programs, engage our medical experts, and connect with industry partners in new ways to advance more effective detection, treatment and survivorship strategies – ultimately transforming survivorship".
Dr. King is a cancer research scientist turned patient advocate who has the unique ability to strike a balance between understanding the impact and mechanisms of new treatments and explaining what it means to the greater cancer community. She uses her training to lead cutting-edge research initiatives to improve the lives of those living with or at risk for lung cancer.
GO2 Foundation's Science and Research program includes a research portfolio of internal studies, collaborative partnerships, and external research funding, along with the patient-driven Lung Cancer Registry. Under Dr. King's leadership, the scientific productivity of the organization has grown extensively including numerous presentations at scientific conferences and six research publications in 2019 alone.
Dr. King has been with the organization since 2015. She oversaw the development of the LungMATCH personalized medicine program for patients, which provides access to molecular testing and has increased patient enrollment in clinical trials. Dr. King formed a new research network through the Screening Centers of Excellence including the launch of a multi-site clinical trial in partnership with investigators at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. In addition, she serves as the Principal Investigator for the Lung Cancer Registry and oversaw its expansion to include longitudinal modules that track treatment history and patient reported outcomes.
As the primary scientific spokesperson for GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, Dr. King is a sought-after expert and has appeared in O, The Oprah Magazine, Chicago Tribune, Newsday, The Lancet, and CURE. She serves on multiple advisory boards and workgroups for national organizations such as American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Association of Community Cancer Centers, and the National Lung Cancer Roundtable. Dr. King is also a planning committee track chair for the 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
Her previous positions include scientific roles with the American Society of Clinical Oncology and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center as well as co-founding a nonprofit, SHARE For Cures, that helped people freely access and use their health data to advance medical research.
Dr. King holds a Ph.D. in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a B.S. from Duke University.
About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer
Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. We work to change the reality of living with lung cancer by ending stigma, increasing public and private research funding, and ensuring access to care.