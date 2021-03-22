LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developer of non-GMO multivitamins, GoBiotix, has revealed their newest supplements, which are aimed at mothers needing a boost to their nutrients during and after pregnancy. With rich minerals and domestically-sourced ingredients, these formulas work to help the developing child and burgeoning mother during the prenatal stage, and offer strong recovery and continued nutrition in the transition to postnatal. Simply named the Prenatal multivitamin and Postnatal Multivitamin, these items will be available via both Amazon and our own GoBiotix store, which will offer a 10% discount with use of the offer code 'GBX10'.
GoBiotix ensures the highest quality and standards of organic multivitamins across its entire line of products, and the prenatal and postnatal multivitamins are no different. Produced in an FDA registered and GMP certified facility, these supplements are third-party tested and thoroughly evaluated to ensure maximum effectiveness and safety. Additionally all of our products are vegan friendly and completely gluten free, to maximize the amount of beneficial microbes, aka 'good bacteria', in every dosage. We are committed to providing products that are bottled and sourced locally in the United States and are GMO-Free, to provide the personal, natural touch that mothers need.
Our prenatal multivitamin is designed to fuel both mother and child during the taxing and exhausting process of child development. This supplement not only helps prompt healthy fetal development, but contains 700 MCG Folate to help support strong fetal brain development within the womb. It also contains 22 essential vitamins to improve prenatal health and aid with stronger bones, including vitamins D2, B6, B12, K, A, C, E, and Iodine. Of course, all GoBiotix supplements are all designed to not hinder the user in any way and are made to be easily absorbed for those delicate stomachs, and are filled with Iron, Magnesium, and Iodine to increase energy production and promote physical activity.
Companion to the prenatal vitamin, our postnatal multivitamin not only helps the mother's body recover from the rigorous birthing process, but also enriches breastmilk with important nutrients for the newborn. This proactive supplement includes Choline and other crucial nutrients to help replenish the mother's body and offer postpartum mood support. With a mineral and herb formula this multivitamin will also improve immune health by being easily absorbed by the stomach, and offer increased energy production to promote physical activity. These benefits will also offer nutritional support to your developing newborn, as our supplement includes Moringa leaf, Iron, and Zinc to help strengthen the production of breast milk.
From the start, our mission at GoBiotix is to offer natural supplements and nutrients to those who need them most, and we believe our prenatal and postnatal multivitamins will do just that. We remain committed to ensuring safety and customer satisfaction, and will continue to work with independent reviewers to ensure we meet the highest of standards. These new multivitamins are now available for purchase on both Amazon and our own shop, the latter of which will offer a 10% discount on any product with use of the offer code 'GBX10'.
