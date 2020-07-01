MUMBAI, India, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Aerospace has delivered 1,000 Proportional Solenoid Valves, a critical ventilator component for COVID-19 ventilators, to the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The valve regulates the flow of oxygen based on the requirement of the patient in each breathing cycle.
Godrej Aerospace is ramping up the manufacturing of different types of PSVs to meet current and future demand for critical equipment that are completely Made in India. Plans are drawn up for the international market as a new supply link for the global medical devices industry.
Accepting the handover of the 1,000th Valve in a digital ceremony, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, Government of India, Chairman, DRDO and Director General, Aeronautical Development Agency said, "We're pleased to have partnered with Godrej Aerospace in the development and production of the first 1,000 ventilator valves in a very short time. These components are critical in saving lives in this tragic pandemic. Through the many decades of our association, Godrej has always been a reliable partner. We encourage them to further ramp-up production to serve beyond our nation in such times and support them. We congratulate the management of Godrej, the production staff and shop floor workers and, the company's suppliers for going above and beyond; especially, in such a difficult time."
Anil G Verma, Executive Director and President, Godrej & Boyce said, "Making the nation self-reliant has been a part of Godrej's DNA since 1897 when we began manufacturing locks and soaps. The hard work and meticulous planning of Godrej Aerospace team has paid off and despite the lockdown in Mumbai, we were able to deliver a 1,000 of these critical valves in a short time-span. This success wouldn't have been possible without constant guidance and encouragement from the DRDO, BEL, ADA teams as well as the collaboration of 22 supply chain partners who supported this important Made in India initiative answering their call of duty."
Surendra M Vaidya, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Aerospace added, "Our partnership with the DRDO in areas like defence, space missions and satellites spans over three decades. Based on DRDO design, the Proportional Solenoid Valves were developed and manufactured in 10 days. 1,000 valves have been shipped, and we aim to further deliver 4,000 in the next few weeks. My heartfelt thanks to DRDO, ADA and BEL for their constant faith in us and India's self-reliance in manufacturing of such critical components."
About Godrej & Boyce
Godrej & Boyce, a Godrej group Company, operates across 14 diverse businesses. Founded in 1897, the company started with the manufacture of high-quality locks. It has since diversified into Consumer Goods, Office and Industrial Products & Services, Infrastructure & Real Estate. Godrej is one of India's most trusted brands serving over 1.15 billion consumers worldwide every day.
