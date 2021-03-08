CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
- Fourth quarter 2020 net revenue of $445.9 million increased 55% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 net revenue of $877.4 million increased 63% compared to the prior year period
- Fourth quarter 2020 Medicare Advantage (MA) Submitted Policies of 330,604 increased 58% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 MA Submitted Policies of 644,669 increased 81% compared to the prior year period
- Fourth quarter 2020 LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission of $1,073 increased 5% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission of $995 increased 3% compared to the prior year period
- Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $133.1 million and fiscal year 2020 net loss of $97.2 million (including $209.3 million of accelerated vesting of certain equity awards in connection with the IPO1)
- Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA2 of $169.9 million increased 31% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $271.0 million increased 59% compared to the prior year period
- The Company provided its full year 2021 outlook, and expects total net revenue of $1,150 - $1,300 million (+31% to +48%) powered by commission revenue of $950 - $1,100 million (+42% to +64%). The company also expects adjusted EBITDA of $345 - $385 million (+27% to +42%)
Jones continued, "We are the largest and most profitable DTC Medicare enroller with 730,000 submissions in 2020, and with 75 million potential customers, we have a long runway for growth. Our tech-enabled telesales agents are able to help consumers shop for the right plan to fit their unique needs, and do so from the safety and comfort of their homes. Given the abundant opportunities in a fast-growing Medicare market, we are accelerating investments in our leadership position in 2021, including hiring more agents earlier in the year, and providing them with enhanced training and technology tools to deliver high-quality submissions with greater efficiency. We believe that these investments in our platform will help drive over 50% commissionable revenue growth in 2021, and position us for sustained growth in 2022 and beyond."
2020 Highlights
(1)
Total company revenue grew 63% to $877.4 million
a.
Total Medicare Submitted Policies3 grew 71% during 2020 to 729,912
(2)
Medicare—Internal revenue increased 110% to $667.3 million
a.
Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 79% to $296.9 million, with a 44% margin
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA grew 59% to $271.0 million, resulting in full-year adjusted EBITDA margins of 31%
(4)
LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 3% to $995 during 2020
(5)
Grew commissions receivable balance by $427.5 million (+112%) in 2020 to $810.4 million
Fourth Quarter AEP Highlights
(1)
Total company revenue grew 55% to $445.9 million
a.
Total Medicare Submitted Policies grew 48% during the fourth quarter to 374,359
(2)
Medicare—Internal revenue increased 75% to $351.1 million
a.
Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 40% to $172.9 million, with a 49% margin
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA grew 31% to $169.9 million, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 38% as the company invested in internal lead generation and agent initiatives to drive persistency improvements
a.
LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 5% to $1,073 during the fourth quarter
2021 Financial Outlook
The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, demand for healthcare has demonstrated great resilience, and we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has created favorable, long-term industry dynamics for technology-driven, direct-to-consumer models such as GoHealth's insurance marketplace.
The Company has provided its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 based on current market conditions and expectations:
(1)
Full-year 2021 net revenue of $1,150 - $1,300 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% - 48%
a.
Full-year 2021 commission revenue of $950 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of 42% - 64%, fueled by the Company's continued investment in its Medicare business
(2)
Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $345 - $385 million, representing year-over-year growth of 27% - 42%
About GoHealth, Inc.:
As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.
(1)
Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to the appendix.
(3)
Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year 2021 and first quarter of 2021, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationships; failure to grow the Company's customer base or retain its existing customers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; significant consolidation in the healthcare industry which could adversely alter the Company's relationships with carriers; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; changes in the health insurance system and laws and regulation governing health insurance markets; the inability to effectively advertise the Company's products; and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.
Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation, expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, Centerbridge Acquisition costs, severance costs and one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.
Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.
"LTV/CAC" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Consumer Acquisition Cost, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, or LTV, divided by (ii) the cost to convert a prospect into a customer less other non-commission carrier revenue for such period, or CAC. CAC is comprised of cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expenses and customer care and enrollment expenses less other revenue and is presented on a per commissionable Approved Submission basis. "Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period. "LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.
Combined Results
On September 13, 2019, Centerbridge Capital Partners III, L.P., indirectly through a subsidiary of GoHealth Holdings, LLC, (formerly known as Blizzard Parent, LLC), an entity formed in contemplation of the acquisition, acquired a 100% interest in Norvax, LLC. We refer to this transaction as the "Centerbridge Acquisition." As a result of the Centerbridge Acquisition, the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 are presented for two periods, the Predecessor 2019 Period and Successor 2019 Period, which relate to the period preceding the acquisition on September 13, 2019 and the period succeeding the acquisition, respectively. The Company's financial results for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 are referred to as those of the "Predecessor 2019 Period". The Company's financial results for the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 are referred to as those of the "Successor 2019 Period". The Company's results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report on the Company's results for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 separately, management views the Company's operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor 2019 Period and Successor 2019 Period because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison to its results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
The Company cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 against any of the current periods reported in its Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and does not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding the Company's overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics such as revenue, net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provides more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting the Company's results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion throughout this press release also present the combined results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The combined results for the year ended December 31, 2019, which we refer to herein as the results for the "year ended December 31, 2019" represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor 2019 Period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the Successor 2019 Period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019. The combined results do not reflect the actual results the Company would have achieved had the Centerbridge Acquisition occurred on January 1, 2019 and may not be indicative of future results. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared on a pro forma basis, which would reflect pro forma adjustments including, but not limited to: amortization expense for intangible assets, share-based compensation expense related to the Centerbridge Acquisition and the IPO, and transaction-related costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition and the IPO.
The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Successor
Three months ended Dec.
31, 2020
Three months ended Dec.
31, 2019
Dollars
% of Net
Revenues
Dollars
% of Net
Revenues
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Commission
$
360,634
80.9
%
$
229,624
79.5
%
$
131,010
57.1
%
Enterprise
85,289
19.1
%
59,077
20.5
%
26,212
44.4
%
Net revenues
445,923
100.0
%
288,701
100.0
%
157,222
54.5
%
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
94,682
21.2
%
85,648
29.7
%
9,034
10.5
%
Marketing and advertising
96,309
21.6
%
17,671
6.1
%
78,638
445.0
%
Customer care and enrollment
60,229
13.5
%
39,731
13.8
%
20,498
51.6
%
Technology
9,530
2.1
%
5,488
1.9
%
4,042
73.7
%
General and administrative
19,828
4.4
%
11,388
3.9
%
8,440
74.1
%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
—
—
%
70,700
24.5
%
(70,700)
(100.0)
%
Amortization of intangible assets
23,514
5.3
%
23,514
8.1
%
—
—
%
Total operating expenses
304,092
68.2
%
254,140
88.0
%
49,952
19.7
%
Income from operations
141,831
31.8
%
34,561
12.0
%
107,270
310.4
%
Interest expense
8,591
1.9
%
6,787
2.4
%
1,804
26.6
%
Other (income) expense
135
—
%
(8)
—
%
143
N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes
133,105
29.8
%
27,782
9.6
%
105,323
379.1
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
5
—
%
82
—
%
(77)
(93.9)
%
Net income (loss)
$
133,100
29.8
%
$
27,700
9.6
%
$
105,400
380.5
%
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
97,143
21.8
%
Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$
35,957
8.1
%
Net income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic
$
0.43
Net income (loss) per share of common stock — diluted (1)
$
0.41
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic
84,194
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — diluted
321,191
Non-GAAP financial measures:
EBITDA
$
166,806
$
58,512
Adjusted EBITDA
$
169,889
$
129,782
Adjusted EBITDA margin
38.1
%
45.0
%
_________________________
NM = Not meaningful
(1)
Net income per share of common stock - diluted of $0.41 is calculated by dividing net income of $133.1 million, which considers the reallocation of earnings after the assumed conversion of Class B Common Stock for Class A Common Stock, by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted of 321,191.
(in thousands, except percentages
Successor
Predecessor
Non-GAAP Combined
Twelve months ended Dec.
31, 2020
Period from
Sep. 13, 2019
through Dec.
31, 2019
Period from
Jan. 1, 2019
through Sep.
12, 2019
Twelve months ended Dec.
31, 2019
Dollars
% of Net
Revenues
Dollars
Dollars
Dollars
% of Net
Revenues
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Commission
$
671,140
76.5
%
$
243,347
$
175,834
$
419,181
77.7
%
$
251,959
60.1
%
Enterprise
206,210
23.5
%
65,144
55,176
120,320
22.3
%
85,890
71.4
%
Net revenues
877,350
100.0
%
308,491
231,010
539,501
100.0
%
337,849
62.6
%
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
199,202
22.7
%
90,384
79,169
169,553
31.4
%
29,649
17.5
%
Marketing and advertising
206,864
23.6
%
24,811
37,769
62,580
11.6
%
144,284
230.6
%
Customer care and enrollment
165,497
18.9
%
44,356
49,149
93,505
17.3
%
71,992
77.0
%
Technology
59,348
6.8
%
6,006
40,312
46,318
8.6
%
13,030
28.1
%
General and administrative
197,229
22.5
%
13,674
79,219
92,893
17.2
%
104,336
112.3
%
Change in fair value of
19,700
2.2
%
70,700
—
70,700
13.1
%
(51,000)
(72.1)
%
Amortization of intangible
94,056
10.7
%
28,217
—
28,217
5.2
%
65,839
233.3
%
Acquisition related transaction
—
—
%
6,245
2,267
8,512
1.6
%
(8,512)
(100.0)
%
Total operating expenses
941,896
107.4
%
284,393
287,885
572,278
106.1
%
369,618
64.6
%
Income (loss) from operations
(64,546)
(7.4)
%
24,098
(56,875)
(32,777)
(6.1)
%
(31,769)
96.9
%
Interest expense
32,969
3.8
%
8,076
140
8,216
1.5
%
24,753
301.3
%
Other (income) expense
(358)
—
%
(17)
114
97
—
%
(455)
N/M
Income (loss) before income taxes
(97,157)
(11.1)
%
16,039
(57,129)
(41,090)
(7.6)
%
(56,067)
136.4
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
43
—
%
44
(66)
(22)
—
%
65
(295.5)
%
Net income (loss)
$
(97,200)
(11.1)
%
$
15,995
$
(57,063)
$
(41,068)
(7.6)
%
$
(56,132)
136.7
%
Net loss attributable to
(52,933)
(6.0)
%
Net loss attributable to
$
(44,267)
(5.0)
%
Net income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) per share of
$
(0.22)
Weighted-average shares of
84,189
Non-GAAP financial measures:
EBITDA
$
34,364
$
52,853
$
(52,742)
$
111
Adjusted EBITDA
$
271,029
$
130,465
$
39,973
$
170,438
Adjusted EBITDA margin
30.9
%
42.3
%
17.3
%
31.6
%
_________________________
NM = Not meaningful
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Successor
Three months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Three months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Net revenues
$
445,923
$
288,701
Net income
133,100
27,700
Interest expense
8,591
6,787
Income tax expense
5
82
Depreciation and amortization expense
25,110
23,943
EBITDA
166,806
58,512
Share-based compensation expense (1)
3,083
448
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (2)
—
70,700
Severance costs (3)
—
122
Adjusted EBITDA
$
169,889
$
129,782
Adjusted EBITDA margin
38.1
%
45.0
%
_________________________
(1)
Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.
(2)
Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.
(3)
Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.
(in thousands)
Successor
Predecessor
Non-GAAP
Combined
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Period from
Sep. 13, 2019
through Dec.
31, 2019
Period from
Jan. 1, 2019
through Sep.
12, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Net revenues
$
877,350
$
308,491
$
231,010
$
539,501
Net income (loss)
(97,200)
15,995
(57,063)
(41,068)
Interest expense
32,969
8,076
140
8,216
Income tax expense (benefit)
43
44
(66)
(22)
Depreciation and amortization expense
98,552
28,738
4,247
32,985
EBITDA
34,364
52,853
(52,742)
111
Share-based compensation expense (1)
6,929
448
—
448
Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2)
209,300
—
87,060
87,060
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3)
19,700
70,700
—
70,700
Centerbridge Acquisition costs (4)
—
6,245
4,908
11,153
IPO transactions costs (5)
659
—
—
—
Severance costs (6)
77
219
747
966
Adjusted EBITDA
$
271,029
$
130,465
$
39,973
$
170,438
Adjusted EBITDA margin
30.9
%
42.3
%
17.3
%
31.6
%
_________________________
(1)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.
(2)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and the accelerated vesting of profit interests and incentive share units in connection with the Centerbridge Acquisition for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019.
(3)
Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.
(4)
Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition.
(5)
Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.
(6)
Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.
The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Successor
Predecessor
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Period from
Sep. 13, 2019
through Dec.
31, 2019
Period from
Jan. 1, 2019
through Sep.
12, 2019
Marketing and advertising
$
24,890
$
53
$
1,674
Customer care and enrollment
12,599
20
—
Technology
33,085
66
27,059
General and administrative
145,655
309
58,327
Total share-based compensation expense
$
216,229
$
448
$
87,060
The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Successor
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
144,234
$
12,276
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,045 in 2020 and $904 in 2019
26,871
24,461
Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.
3,395
—
Commissions receivable - current
188,128
101,078
Prepaid expense and other current assets
29,194
5,954
Total current assets
391,822
143,769
Commissions receivable - non-current
622,270
281,853
Other long-term assets
2,072
998
Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net
17,353
6,339
Intangible assets, net
688,726
782,783
Goodwill
386,553
386,553
Total assets
$
2,108,796
$
1,602,295
Liabilities and Stockholders' / Members' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
8,733
$
13,582
Accrued liabilities
26,926
22,568
Commissions payable - current
78,478
56,003
Deferred revenue
736
15,218
Current portion of long-term debt
4,170
3,000
Other current liabilities
8,328
2,694
Total current liabilities
127,371
113,065
Non-current liabilities:
Commissions payable - non-current
182,596
97,489
Capital lease obligations, less current portion
396,400
288,233
Contingent consideration
—
242,700
Other non-current liabilities
3,274
664
Total non-current liabilities
582,270
629,086
Stockholders' / members' equity:
Members' interest
—
860,161
Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at
8
—
Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 619,004 shares authorized; 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at
24
—
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
397,504
—
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
17
(17)
Accumulated deficit
(18,802)
—
Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc. / members' equity
378,751
860,144
Non-controlling interests
1,020,404
—
Total stockholders' / members' equity
1,399,155
860,144
Total liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity
$
2,108,796
$
1,602,295
The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Successor
Predecessor
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Period from
Sep. 13, 2019
through Dec.
31, 2019
Period from
Jan. 1, 2019
through Sep.
12, 2019
Operating Activities
Net income (loss)
$
(97,200)
$
15,995
$
(57,063)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Share-based compensation
216,229
448
87,060
Depreciation and amortization
4,496
521
4,247
Amortization of intangible assets
94,056
28,217
—
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
2,430
472
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
19,700
70,700
—
Other non-cash items
(1,691)
417
150
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
(1,647)
(15,113)
(108)
Commissions receivable
(427,467)
(203,956)
(63,448)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(24,021)
(2,316)
1,325
Accounts payable
(5,340)
5,031
(1,981)
Accrued liabilities
4,358
31
17,860
Deferred revenue
(14,482)
11,935
1,926
Commissions payable
107,583
80,828
19,228
Other liabilities
8,779
(2,494)
85
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(114,217)
(9,284)
9,281
Investing Activities
Acquisition of business, net of cash
—
(807,591)
—
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(14,523)
(2,419)
(5,597)
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,523)
(810,010)
(5,597)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs
852,407
—
—
Payment of partial consideration of the Blocker Merger
(96,165)
—
—
Purchase of LLC Interests
(508,320)
—
—
Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units
(100,000)
—
—
Issuance of preferred units
—
541,263
—
Proceeds received upon issuance of common units
10,000
—
—
Partner distributions
(400)
—
—
Borrowings under term loans
117,000
300,000
—
Principal payments under term loans
(3,878)
(750)
—
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
—
—
56,534
Payments under revolving credit facilities
—
—
(59,915)
Debt issuance cost payments
(6,293)
(9,283)
—
Principal payments under capital lease obligations
(293)
(351)
(68)
Advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.
(3,395)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
260,663
830,879
(3,449)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
35
(17)
(32)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
131,958
11,568
203
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,276
708
505
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
144,234
$
12,276
$
708
The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):
(in thousands, except percentages)
Successor
Three months ended Dec.
31, 2020
Three months ended Dec.
31, 2019
Dollars
% of Net
Revenues
Dollars
% of Net
Revenues
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$
351,082
78.7
%
$
201,115
69.7
%
$
149,967
74.6
%
Medicare - External
78,355
17.6
%
55,286
19.1
%
23,069
41.7
%
IFP and Other - Internal
10,473
2.3
%
20,086
7.0
%
(9,613)
(47.9)
%
IFP and Other - External
6,013
1.3
%
12,214
4.2
%
(6,201)
(50.8)
%
Net revenues
445,923
100.0
%
288,701
100.0
%
157,222
54.5
%
Segment profit:
Medicare - Internal
172,920
38.8
%
123,711
42.9
%
49,209
39.8
%
Medicare - External
5,051
1.1
%
9,849
3.4
%
(4,798)
(48.7)
%
IFP and Other - Internal
4,087
0.9
%
4,095
1.4
%
(8)
(0.2)
%
IFP and Other - External
1,121
0.3
%
89
—
%
1,032
N/M
Segment profit
183,179
41.1
%
137,744
47.7
%
45,435
33.0
%
Corporate expense
17,834
4.0
%
8,969
3.1
%
8,865
98.8
%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
—
—
%
70,700
24.5
%
(70,700)
(100.0)
%
Amortization of intangible assets
23,514
5.3
%
23,514
8.1
%
—
—
%
Interest expense
8,591
1.9
%
6,787
2.4
%
1,804
26.6
%
Other (income) expense
135
—
%
(8)
—
%
143
N/M
Income before income taxes
$
133,105
29.8
%
$
27,782
9.6
%
$
105,323
379.1
%
_________________________
NM = Not meaningful
(in thousands, except percentages)
Successor
Predecessor
Non-GAAP Combined
Twelve months ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Period from
Sep. 13, 2019
through Dec.
31, 2019
Period from
Jan. 1, 2019
through Sep.
12, 2019
Twelve months ended Dec.
31, 2019
Dollars
% of Net
Revenues
Dollars
Dollars
Dollars
% of Net
Revenues
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$
667,293
76.1
%
$
215,322
$
102,196
$
317,518
58.9
%
$
349,775
110.2
%
Medicare - External
155,660
17.7
%
59,152
55,981
115,133
21.3
%
40,527
35.2
%
IFP and Other - Internal
32,271
3.7
%
20,850
37,909
58,759
10.9
%
(26,488)
(45.1)
%
IFP and Other - External
22,126
2.5
%
13,167
34,924
48,091
8.9
%
(25,965)
(54.0)
%
Net revenues
877,350
100.0
%
308,491
231,010
539,501
100.0
%
337,849
62.6
%
Segment profit:
Medicare - Internal
296,865
33.8
%
126,210
40,024
166,234
30.8
%
130,631
78.6
%
Medicare - External
5,944
0.7
%
10,584
4,893
15,477
2.9
%
(9,533)
(61.6)
%
IFP and Other - Internal
4,269
0.5
%
1,650
2,195
3,845
0.7
%
424
11.0
%
IFP and Other - External
1,910
0.2
%
584
1,748
2,332
0.4
%
(422)
(18.1)
%
Segment profit
308,988
35.2
%
139,027
48,860
187,887
34.8
%
121,101
64.5
%
Corporate expense
259,778
29.6
%
9,767
103,469
113,236
21.0
%
146,542
129.4
%
Change in fair value of
19,700
2.2
%
70,700
—
70,700
13.1
%
(51,000)
(72.1)
%
Amortization of intangible
94,056
10.7
%
28,217
—
28,217
5.2
%
65,839
233.3
%
Transaction costs
—
—
%
6,245
2,267
8,512
1.6
%
(8,512)
(100.0)
%
Interest expense
32,969
3.8
%
8,076
140
8,216
1.5
%
24,753
301.3
%
Other (income) expense
(358)
—
%
(17)
114
97
—
%
(455)
N/M
Income (loss) before income
$
(97,157)
(11.1)
%
$
16,039
$
(57,129)
$
(41,090)
(7.6)
%
$
(56,067)
136.4
%
_________________________
NM = Not meaningful
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):
Successor
Successor
Predecessor
Combined
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Period from
Sep. 13, 2019
through Dec.
31, 2019
Period from
Jan. 1, 2019
through Sep.
12, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Medicare Advantage
330,604
208,991
644,669
222,599
134,173
356,772
Medicare Supplement
2,955
6,681
9,119
7,444
11,205
18,649
Prescription Drug Plans
10,293
13,386
16,762
13,838
7,675
21,513
Total Medicare - Commissionable Submitted Policies
343,852
229,058
670,550
243,881
153,053
396,934
The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.
Medicare - Internal
Successor
Successor
Predecessor
Combined
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Period from
Sep. 13, 2019
through Dec.
31, 2019
Period from
Jan. 1, 2019
through Sep.
12, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Medicare Advantage
250,251
151,029
478,863
159,969
86,544
246,513
Medicare Supplement
1,514
1,653
3,116
1,852
3,198
5,050
Prescription Drug Plans
8,263
8,630
13,582
8,943
5,078
14,021
Total Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved
260,028
161,312
495,561
170,764
94,820
265,584
Medicare - External
Successor
Successor
Predecessor
Combined
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Period from
Sep. 13, 2019
through Dec.
31, 2019
Period from
Jan. 1, 2019
through Sep.
12, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Medicare Advantage
77,669
50,411
158,325
53,852
48,341
102,193
Medicare Supplement
1,219
3,460
5,254
3,926
7,065
10,991
Prescription Drug Plans
1,798
4,756
3,036
4,895
2,597
7,492
Total Medicare - External Commissionable Approved
80,686
58,627
166,615
62,673
58,003
120,676
The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:
Successor
Successor
Predecessor
Non-GAAP
Combined
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Period from
Sep. 13, 2019
through Dec.
31, 2019
Period from
Jan. 1, 2019
through Sep.
12, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Medicare Advantage
$
1,073
$
1,019
$
995
$
1,018
$
888
$
968
Medicare Supplement
$
683
$
934
$
849
$
936
$
911
$
920
Prescription Drug Plans
$
215
$
213
$
215
$
213
$
194
$
206
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:
Successor
Successor
Predecessor
Combined
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Period from
Sep. 13, 2019
through Dec.
31, 2019
Period from
Jan. 1, 2019
through Sep.
12, 2019
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2019
Medicare Advantage
23,993
16,770
44,799
17,775
4,240
22,015
Medicare Supplement
3,520
3,951
8,782
4,185
1,051
5,236
Prescription Drug Plans
2,994
2,886
5,781
3,041
471
3,512
Total Medicare - Non-commissionable Submitted
30,507
23,607
59,362
25,001
5,762
30,763
The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Successor
Three
months
ended Mar.
31, 2020
Three
months
ended Jun.
30, 2020
Three
months
ended Sep.
30, 2020
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Net revenues:
Commission
$
112,510
$
96,606
$
101,390
$
360,634
$
671,140
Enterprise
28,500
30,451
61,970
85,289
206,210
Net revenues
141,010
127,057
163,360
445,923
877,350
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
42,134
36,559
25,827
94,682
199,202
Marketing and advertising
26,073
21,634
62,848
96,309
206,864
Customer care and enrollment
23,978
28,394
52,896
60,229
165,497
Technology
4,593
5,705
39,520
9,530
59,348
General and administrative
10,491
10,359
156,551
19,828
197,229
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
4,400
15,300
—
—
19,700
Amortization of intangible assets
23,514
23,514
23,514
23,514
94,056
Total operating expenses
135,183
141,465
361,156
304,092
941,896
Income (loss) from operations
5,827
(14,408)
(197,796)
141,831
(64,546)
Interest expense
6,756
8,986
8,636
8,591
32,969
Other (income) expense
10
(505)
2
135
(358)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(939)
(22,889)
(206,434)
133,105
(97,157)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(2)
(22)
62
5
43
Net income (loss)
$
(937)
$
(22,867)
$
(206,496)
$
133,100
$
(97,200)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
(150,076)
97,143
(52,933)
Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$
(937)
$
(22,867)
$
(56,420)
$
35,957
$
(44,267)
The following table sets forth the share-based compensation expense embedded in the operating expense line items for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Successor
Three
months
ended Mar.
31, 2020
Three
months
ended Jun.
30, 2020
Three
months
ended Sep.
30, 2020
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Marketing and advertising
$
57
$
61
$
24,709
$
63
$
24,890
Customer care and enrollment
24
32
11,993
550
12,599
Technology
73
83
32,748
181
33,085
General and administrative
325
421
142,620
2,289
145,655
Total share-based compensation
$
479
$
597
$
212,070
$
3,083
$
216,229
The following table sets forth operating segment results for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Successor
Three
months
ended Mar.
31, 2020
Three
months
ended Jun.
30, 2020
Three
months
ended Sep.
30, 2020
Three
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$
95,287
$
87,201
$
133,723
$
351,082
$
667,293
Medicare - External
28,945
28,108
20,252
78,355
155,660
IFP and Other - Internal
8,632
7,019
6,147
10,473
32,271
IFP and Other - External
8,146
4,729
3,238
6,013
22,126
Net revenues
$
141,010
$
127,057
$
163,360
$
445,923
$
877,350
Segment profit:
Medicare - Internal
$
41,735
32,746
49,464
172,920
296,865
Medicare - External
(322)
495
720
5,051
5,944
IFP and Other - Internal
481
(54)
(245)
4,087
4,269
IFP and Other - External
512
130
147
1,121
1,910
Segment profit
$
42,406
$
33,317
$
50,086
$
183,179
$
308,988
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):
(in thousands)
Successor
Three months
ended Mar.
31, 2020
Three months
ended Jun.
30, 2020
Three months
ended Sep.
30, 2020
Three months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Twelve
months
ended Dec.
31, 2020
Net revenues
$
141,010
$
127,057
$
163,360
$
445,923
$
877,350
Net income (loss)
(937)
(22,867)
(206,496)
133,100
(97,200)
Interest expense
6,756
8,986
8,636
8,591
32,969
Income tax expense (benefit)
(2)
(22)
62
5
43
Depreciation and amortization expense
24,147
24,518
24,777
25,110
98,552
EBITDA
29,964
10,615
(173,021)
166,806
34,364
Share-based compensation expense (1)
479
597
2,770
3,083
6,929
Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2)
—
—
209,300
—
209,300
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3)
4,400
15,300
—
—
19,700
Other adjustments (4)
77
424
235
—
736
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,920
$
26,936
$
39,284
$
169,889
$
271,029
Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.8
%
21.2
%
24.0
%
38.1
%
30.9
%
_________________________
(1)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.
(2)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO.
(3)
Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.
(4)
Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO and costs associated with the termination of employment.
