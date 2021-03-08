CHICAGO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

  • Fourth quarter 2020 net revenue of $445.9 million increased 55% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 net revenue of $877.4 million increased 63% compared to the prior year period
  • Fourth quarter 2020 Medicare Advantage (MA) Submitted Policies of 330,604 increased 58% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 MA Submitted Policies of 644,669 increased 81% compared to the prior year period
  • Fourth quarter 2020 LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission of $1,073 increased 5% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission of $995 increased 3% compared to the prior year period
  • Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $133.1 million and fiscal year 2020 net loss of $97.2 million (including $209.3 million of accelerated vesting of certain equity awards in connection with the IPO1)
  • Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA2 of $169.9 million increased 31% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $271.0 million increased 59% compared to the prior year period
  • The Company provided its full year 2021 outlook, and expects total net revenue of $1,150 - $1,300 million (+31% to +48%) powered by commission revenue of $950 - $1,100 million (+42% to +64%).  The company also expects adjusted EBITDA of $345 - $385 million (+27% to +42%)

 



Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO said, "GoHealth's fourth quarter revenue growth of 55% was driven by 75% revenue growth in our Internal Medicare segment, including LTV expansion of 5%.  These excellent top-line results reflect the great work of our agent force and a continuation of the strong full year trends where we grew revenue 63%, powered by a doubling of Internal Medicare revenue and leading to top-tier adjusted EBITDA margins of 31%.  We continue to see strong consumer demand for our services, particularly around education, transparency and choice when evaluating their Medicare options."

 

Jones continued, "We are the largest and most profitable DTC Medicare enroller with 730,000 submissions in 2020, and with 75 million potential customers, we have a long runway for growth.  Our tech-enabled telesales agents are able to help consumers shop for the right plan to fit their unique needs, and do so from the safety and comfort of their homes.  Given the abundant opportunities in a fast-growing Medicare market, we are accelerating investments in our leadership position in 2021, including hiring more agents earlier in the year, and providing them with enhanced training and technology tools to deliver high-quality submissions with greater efficiency.  We believe that these investments in our platform will help drive over 50% commissionable revenue growth in 2021, and position us for sustained growth in 2022 and beyond."

 

2020 Highlights

(1)

Total company revenue grew 63% to $877.4 million



a.

Total Medicare Submitted Policies3 grew 71% during 2020 to 729,912

(2)

Medicare—Internal revenue increased 110% to $667.3 million



a.

Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 79% to $296.9 million, with a 44% margin

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA grew 59% to $271.0 million, resulting in full-year adjusted EBITDA margins of 31%

(4)

LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 3% to $995 during 2020

(5)

Grew commissions receivable balance by $427.5 million (+112%) in 2020 to $810.4 million

Fourth Quarter AEP Highlights

(1)

Total company revenue grew 55% to $445.9 million



a.

Total Medicare Submitted Policies grew 48% during the fourth quarter to 374,359

(2)

Medicare—Internal revenue increased 75% to $351.1 million



a.

Medicare—Internal segment profit increased 40% to $172.9 million, with a 49% margin

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA grew 31% to $169.9 million, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 38% as the company invested in internal lead generation and agent initiatives to drive persistency improvements



a.

LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission increased 5% to $1,073 during the fourth quarter

2021 Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, demand for healthcare has demonstrated great resilience, and we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has created favorable, long-term industry dynamics for technology-driven, direct-to-consumer models such as GoHealth's insurance marketplace.

The Company has provided its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 based on current market conditions and expectations:

(1)

Full-year 2021 net revenue of $1,150 - $1,300 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% - 48%



a.

Full-year 2021 commission revenue of $950 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of 42% - 64%, fueled by the Company's continued investment in its Medicare business

(2)

Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $345 - $385 million, representing year-over-year growth of 27% - 42%

(1)

Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to the appendix.

(3)

Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year 2021 and first quarter of 2021, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationships; failure to grow the Company's customer base or retain its existing customers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; significant consolidation in the healthcare industry which could adversely alter the Company's relationships with carriers; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; changes in the health insurance system and laws and regulation governing health insurance markets; the inability to effectively advertise the Company's products; and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation, expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, Centerbridge Acquisition costs, severance costs and one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

"LTV/CAC" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Consumer Acquisition Cost, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, or LTV, divided by (ii) the cost to convert a prospect into a customer less other non-commission carrier revenue for such period, or CAC. CAC is comprised of cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expenses and customer care and enrollment expenses less other revenue and is presented on a per commissionable Approved Submission basis. "Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period. "LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

Combined Results

On September 13, 2019, Centerbridge Capital Partners III, L.P., indirectly through a subsidiary of GoHealth Holdings, LLC, (formerly known as Blizzard Parent, LLC), an entity formed in contemplation of the acquisition, acquired a 100% interest in Norvax, LLC. We refer to this transaction as the "Centerbridge Acquisition." As a result of the Centerbridge Acquisition, the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 are presented for two periods, the Predecessor 2019 Period and Successor 2019 Period, which relate to the period preceding the acquisition on September 13, 2019 and the period succeeding the acquisition, respectively. The Company's financial results for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 are referred to as those of the "Predecessor 2019 Period". The Company's financial results for the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 are referred to as those of the "Successor 2019 Period". The Company's results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report on the Company's results for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 separately, management views the Company's operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor 2019 Period and Successor 2019 Period because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison to its results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019 against any of the current periods reported in its Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and does not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding the Company's overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics such as revenue, net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provides more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting the Company's results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion throughout this press release also present the combined results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The combined results for the year ended December 31, 2019, which we refer to herein as the results for the "year ended December 31, 2019" represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor 2019 Period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the Successor 2019 Period from September 13, 2019 through December 31, 2019. The combined results do not reflect the actual results the Company would have achieved had the Centerbridge Acquisition occurred on January 1, 2019 and may not be indicative of future results. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared on a pro forma basis, which would reflect pro forma adjustments including, but not limited to: amortization expense for intangible assets, share-based compensation expense related to the Centerbridge Acquisition and the IPO, and transaction-related costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition and the IPO.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Successor









Three months ended Dec.

31, 2020



Three months ended Dec.

31, 2019









Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:























Commission

$

360,634





80.9

%



$

229,624





79.5

%



$

131,010





57.1

%

Enterprise

85,289





19.1

%



59,077





20.5

%



26,212





44.4

%

Net revenues

445,923





100.0

%



288,701





100.0

%



157,222





54.5

%

Operating expenses:























Cost of revenue

94,682





21.2

%



85,648





29.7

%



9,034





10.5

%

Marketing and advertising

96,309





21.6

%



17,671





6.1

%



78,638





445.0

%

Customer care and enrollment

60,229





13.5

%



39,731





13.8

%



20,498





51.6

%

Technology

9,530





2.1

%



5,488





1.9

%



4,042





73.7

%

General and administrative

19,828





4.4

%



11,388





3.9

%



8,440





74.1

%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability





%



70,700





24.5

%



(70,700)





(100.0)

%

Amortization of intangible assets

23,514





5.3

%



23,514





8.1

%







%

Total operating expenses

304,092





68.2

%



254,140





88.0

%



49,952





19.7

%

Income from operations

141,831





31.8

%



34,561





12.0

%



107,270





310.4

%

Interest expense

8,591





1.9

%



6,787





2.4

%



1,804





26.6

%

Other (income) expense

135





%



(8)





%



143





N/M

Income (loss) before income taxes

133,105





29.8

%



27,782





9.6

%



105,323





379.1

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

5





%



82





%



(77)





(93.9)

%

Net income (loss)

$

133,100





29.8

%



$

27,700





9.6

%



$

105,400





380.5

%

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

97,143





21.8

%

















Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$

35,957





8.1

%

















Net income (loss) per share:























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic

$

0.43























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — diluted (1)

$

0.41























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic

84,194























Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — diluted

321,191























Non-GAAP financial measures:























EBITDA

$

166,806









$

58,512















Adjusted EBITDA

$

169,889









$

129,782















Adjusted EBITDA margin

38.1

%







45.0

%













_________________________

NM = Not meaningful

(1)

Net income per share of common stock - diluted of $0.41 is calculated by dividing net income of $133.1 million, which considers the reallocation of earnings after the assumed conversion of Class B Common Stock for Class A Common Stock, by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted of 321,191.

 

(in thousands, except percentages

and per share amounts)

Successor



Predecessor



Non-GAAP Combined









Twelve months ended Dec.

31, 2020



Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019



Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019



Twelve months ended Dec.

31, 2019









Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



Dollars



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:































Commission

$

671,140





76.5

%



$

243,347





$

175,834





$

419,181





77.7

%



$

251,959





60.1

%

Enterprise

206,210





23.5

%



65,144



55,176





120,320





22.3

%



85,890





71.4

%

Net revenues

877,350





100.0

%



308,491



231,010





539,501





100.0

%



337,849





62.6

%

Operating expenses:





























Cost of revenue

199,202





22.7

%



90,384



79,169





169,553





31.4

%



29,649





17.5

%

Marketing and advertising

206,864





23.6

%



24,811



37,769





62,580





11.6

%



144,284





230.6

%

Customer care and enrollment

165,497





18.9

%



44,356



49,149





93,505





17.3

%



71,992





77.0

%

Technology

59,348





6.8

%



6,006



40,312





46,318





8.6

%



13,030





28.1

%

General and administrative

197,229





22.5

%



13,674



79,219





92,893





17.2

%



104,336





112.3

%

Change in fair value of

contingent consideration

liability

19,700





2.2

%



70,700







70,700





13.1

%



(51,000)





(72.1)

%

Amortization of intangible

assets

94,056





10.7

%



28,217







28,217





5.2

%



65,839





233.3

%

Acquisition related transaction

costs





%



6,245



2,267





8,512





1.6

%



(8,512)





(100.0)

%

Total operating expenses

941,896





107.4

%



284,393



287,885





572,278





106.1

%



369,618





64.6

%

Income (loss) from operations

(64,546)





(7.4)

%



24,098



(56,875)





(32,777)





(6.1)

%



(31,769)





96.9

%

Interest expense

32,969





3.8

%



8,076



140





8,216





1.5

%



24,753





301.3

%

Other (income) expense

(358)





%



(17)



114





97





%



(455)





N/M

Income (loss) before income taxes

(97,157)





(11.1)

%



16,039



(57,129)





(41,090)





(7.6)

%



(56,067)





136.4

%

Income tax expense (benefit)

43





%



44



(66)





(22)





%



65





(295.5)

%

Net income (loss)

$

(97,200)





(11.1)

%



$

15,995



$

(57,063)





$

(41,068)





(7.6)

%



$

(56,132)





136.7

%

Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests

(52,933)





(6.0)

%























Net loss attributable to

GoHealth, Inc.

$

(44,267)





(5.0)

%























Net income (loss) per share:































Net income (loss) per share of

common stock — basic and diluted

$

(0.22)































Weighted-average shares of

common stock outstanding —

basic and diluted

84,189































Non-GAAP financial measures:































EBITDA

$

34,364









$

52,853





$

(52,742)





$

111















Adjusted EBITDA

$

271,029









$

130,465





$

39,973





$

170,438















Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.9

%







42.3

%



17.3

%



31.6

%













_________________________

NM = Not meaningful

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)



Successor



Three months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Three months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Net revenues



$

445,923





$

288,701



Net income



133,100





27,700



Interest expense



8,591





6,787



Income tax expense



5





82



Depreciation and amortization expense



25,110





23,943



EBITDA



166,806





58,512



Share-based compensation expense (1)



3,083





448



Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (2)







70,700



Severance costs (3)







122



Adjusted EBITDA



$

169,889





$

129,782



Adjusted EBITDA margin



38.1

%



45.0

%

_________________________

(1)

Represents non-cash, share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.

(2)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(3)

Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

 

(in thousands)

Successor



Predecessor



Non-GAAP

Combined

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019



Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Net revenues

$

877,350





$

308,491





$

231,010





$

539,501



Net income (loss)

(97,200)





15,995





(57,063)





(41,068)



Interest expense

32,969





8,076





140





8,216



Income tax expense (benefit)

43





44





(66)





(22)



Depreciation and amortization expense

98,552





28,738





4,247





32,985



EBITDA

34,364





52,853





(52,742)





111



Share-based compensation expense (1)

6,929





448









448



Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2)

209,300









87,060





87,060



Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3)

19,700





70,700









70,700



Centerbridge Acquisition costs (4)





6,245





4,908





11,153



IPO transactions costs (5)

659















Severance costs (6)

77





219





747





966



Adjusted EBITDA

$

271,029





$

130,465





$

39,973





$

170,438



Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.9

%



42.3

%



17.3

%



31.6

%

_________________________

(1)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.

(2)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and the accelerated vesting of profit interests and incentive share units in connection with the Centerbridge Acquisition for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019.

(3)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(4)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(5)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.

(6)

Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)



Successor



Predecessor



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019



Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Marketing and advertising



$

24,890





$

53





$

1,674



Customer care and enrollment



12,599





20







Technology



33,085





66





27,059



General and administrative



145,655





309





58,327



Total share-based compensation expense



$

216,229





$

448





$

87,060



The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Successor

Dec. 31, 2020



Dec. 31, 2019

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

144,234





$

12,276



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,045 in 2020 and $904 in 2019

26,871





24,461



Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.

3,395







Commissions receivable - current

188,128





101,078



Prepaid expense and other current assets

29,194





5,954



Total current assets

391,822





143,769



Commissions receivable - non-current

622,270





281,853



Other long-term assets

2,072





998



Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net

17,353





6,339



Intangible assets, net

688,726





782,783



Goodwill

386,553





386,553



Total assets

$

2,108,796





$

1,602,295



Liabilities and Stockholders' / Members' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

8,733





$

13,582



Accrued liabilities

26,926





22,568



Commissions payable - current

78,478





56,003



Deferred revenue

736





15,218



Current portion of long-term debt

4,170





3,000



Other current liabilities

8,328





2,694



Total current liabilities

127,371





113,065



Non-current liabilities:







Commissions payable - non-current

182,596





97,489



Capital lease obligations, less current portion

396,400





288,233



Contingent consideration





242,700



Other non-current liabilities

3,274





664



Total non-current liabilities

582,270





629,086



Stockholders' / members' equity:







Members' interest





860,161



Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020

8







Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 619,004 shares authorized; 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020

24







Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020







Additional paid-in capital

397,504







Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

17





(17)



Accumulated deficit

(18,802)







Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc. / members' equity

378,751





860,144



Non-controlling interests

1,020,404







Total stockholders' / members' equity

1,399,155





860,144



Total liabilities and stockholders' / members' equity

$

2,108,796





$

1,602,295



The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor



Predecessor

Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019



Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019

Operating Activities











Net income (loss)

$

(97,200)





$

15,995





$

(57,063)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Share-based compensation

216,229





448





87,060



Depreciation and amortization

4,496





521





4,247



Amortization of intangible assets

94,056





28,217







Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

2,430





472







Change in fair value of contingent consideration

19,700





70,700







Other non-cash items

(1,691)





417





150



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:











Accounts receivable

(1,647)





(15,113)





(108)



Commissions receivable

(427,467)





(203,956)





(63,448)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

(24,021)





(2,316)





1,325



Accounts payable

(5,340)





5,031





(1,981)



Accrued liabilities

4,358





31





17,860



Deferred revenue

(14,482)





11,935





1,926



Commissions payable

107,583





80,828





19,228



Other liabilities

8,779





(2,494)





85



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(114,217)





(9,284)





9,281



Investing Activities











Acquisition of business, net of cash





(807,591)







Purchases of property, equipment and software

(14,523)





(2,419)





(5,597)



Net cash used in investing activities

(14,523)





(810,010)





(5,597)



Financing Activities











Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs

852,407











Payment of partial consideration of the Blocker Merger

(96,165)











Purchase of LLC Interests

(508,320)











Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units

(100,000)











Issuance of preferred units





541,263







Proceeds received upon issuance of common units

10,000











Partner distributions

(400)











Borrowings under term loans

117,000





300,000







Principal payments under term loans

(3,878)





(750)







Borrowings under revolving credit facilities









56,534



Payments under revolving credit facilities









(59,915)



Debt issuance cost payments

(6,293)





(9,283)







Principal payments under capital lease obligations

(293)





(351)





(68)



Advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.

(3,395)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

260,663





830,879





(3,449)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

35





(17)





(32)



Increase in cash and cash equivalents

131,958





11,568





203



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

12,276





708





505



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

144,234





$

12,276





$

708



The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)

Successor









Three months ended Dec.

31, 2020



Three months ended Dec.

31, 2019









Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:























Medicare - Internal

$

351,082





78.7

%



$

201,115





69.7

%



$

149,967





74.6

%

Medicare - External

78,355





17.6

%



55,286





19.1

%



23,069





41.7

%

IFP and Other - Internal

10,473





2.3

%



20,086





7.0

%



(9,613)





(47.9)

%

IFP and Other - External

6,013





1.3

%



12,214





4.2

%



(6,201)





(50.8)

%

Net revenues

445,923





100.0

%



288,701





100.0

%



157,222





54.5

%

Segment profit:























Medicare - Internal

172,920





38.8

%



123,711





42.9

%



49,209





39.8

%

Medicare - External

5,051





1.1

%



9,849





3.4

%



(4,798)





(48.7)

%

IFP and Other - Internal

4,087





0.9

%



4,095





1.4

%



(8)





(0.2)

%

IFP and Other - External

1,121





0.3

%



89





%



1,032





N/M

Segment profit

183,179





41.1

%



137,744





47.7

%



45,435





33.0

%

Corporate expense

17,834





4.0

%



8,969





3.1

%



8,865





98.8

%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability





%



70,700





24.5

%



(70,700)





(100.0)

%

Amortization of intangible assets

23,514





5.3

%



23,514





8.1

%







%

Interest expense

8,591





1.9

%



6,787





2.4

%



1,804





26.6

%

Other (income) expense

135





%



(8)





%



143





N/M

Income before income taxes

$

133,105





29.8

%



$

27,782





9.6

%



$

105,323





379.1

%

_________________________

NM = Not meaningful

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

Successor



Predecessor



Non-GAAP Combined









Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020



Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019



Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019



Twelve months ended Dec.

31, 2019









Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



Dollars



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:































Medicare - Internal

$

667,293





76.1

%



$

215,322





$

102,196





$

317,518





58.9

%



$

349,775





110.2

%

Medicare - External

155,660





17.7

%



59,152



55,981





115,133





21.3

%



40,527





35.2

%

IFP and Other - Internal

32,271





3.7

%



20,850



37,909





58,759





10.9

%



(26,488)





(45.1)

%

IFP and Other - External

22,126





2.5

%



13,167



34,924





48,091





8.9

%



(25,965)





(54.0)

%

Net revenues

877,350





100.0

%



308,491



231,010





539,501





100.0

%



337,849





62.6

%

Segment profit:





























Medicare - Internal

296,865





33.8

%



126,210



40,024





166,234





30.8

%



130,631





78.6

%

Medicare - External

5,944





0.7

%



10,584



4,893





15,477





2.9

%



(9,533)





(61.6)

%

IFP and Other - Internal

4,269





0.5

%



1,650



2,195





3,845





0.7

%



424





11.0

%

IFP and Other - External

1,910





0.2

%



584



1,748





2,332





0.4

%



(422)





(18.1)

%

Segment profit

308,988





35.2

%



139,027



48,860





187,887





34.8

%



121,101





64.5

%

Corporate expense

259,778





29.6

%



9,767



103,469





113,236





21.0

%



146,542





129.4

%

Change in fair value of

contingent consideration

liability

19,700





2.2

%



70,700







70,700





13.1

%



(51,000)





(72.1)

%

Amortization of intangible

assets

94,056





10.7

%



28,217







28,217





5.2

%



65,839





233.3

%

Transaction costs





%



6,245



2,267





8,512





1.6

%



(8,512)





(100.0)

%

Interest expense

32,969





3.8

%



8,076



140





8,216





1.5

%



24,753





301.3

%

Other (income) expense

(358)





%



(17)



114





97





%



(455)





N/M

Income (loss) before income

taxes

$

(97,157)





(11.1)

%



$

16,039





$

(57,129)





$

(41,090)





(7.6)

%



$

(56,067)





136.4

%

_________________________

NM = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):



Successor



Successor



Predecessor



Combined



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019



Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Medicare Advantage

330,604



208,991



644,669



222,599



134,173



356,772

Medicare Supplement

2,955



6,681



9,119



7,444



11,205



18,649

Prescription Drug Plans

10,293



13,386



16,762



13,838



7,675



21,513

Total Medicare - Commissionable Submitted Policies

343,852



229,058



670,550



243,881



153,053



396,934

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.

Medicare - Internal



Successor



Successor



Predecessor



Combined



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019



Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Medicare Advantage

250,251



151,029



478,863



159,969



86,544



246,513

Medicare Supplement

1,514



1,653



3,116



1,852



3,198



5,050

Prescription Drug Plans

8,263



8,630



13,582



8,943



5,078



14,021

Total Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved

Submissions

260,028



161,312



495,561



170,764



94,820



265,584

Medicare - External



Successor



Successor



Predecessor



Combined



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019



Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Medicare Advantage

77,669



50,411



158,325



53,852



48,341



102,193

Medicare Supplement

1,219



3,460



5,254



3,926



7,065



10,991

Prescription Drug Plans

1,798



4,756



3,036



4,895



2,597



7,492

Total Medicare - External Commissionable Approved

Submissions

80,686



58,627



166,615



62,673



58,003



120,676

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:



Successor



Successor



Predecessor



Non-GAAP

Combined



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019



Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Medicare Advantage

$

1,073



$

1,019



$

995



$

1,018



$

888



$

968

Medicare Supplement

$

683



$

934



$

849



$

936



$

911



$

920

Prescription Drug Plans

$

215



$

213



$

215



$

213



$

194



$

206

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:



Successor



Successor



Predecessor



Combined



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Period from

Sep. 13, 2019

through Dec.

31, 2019



Period from

Jan. 1, 2019

through Sep.

12, 2019



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2019

Medicare Advantage

23,993



16,770



44,799



17,775



4,240



22,015

Medicare Supplement

3,520



3,951



8,782



4,185



1,051



5,236

Prescription Drug Plans

2,994



2,886



5,781



3,041



471



3,512

Total Medicare - Non-commissionable Submitted

Policies

30,507



23,607



59,362



25,001



5,762



30,763

The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Three

months

ended Mar.

31, 2020



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020



Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Net revenues:



















Commission

$

112,510





$

96,606





$

101,390





$

360,634





$

671,140



Enterprise

28,500





30,451





61,970





85,289





206,210



Net revenues

141,010





127,057





163,360





445,923





877,350



Operating expenses:



















Cost of revenue

42,134





36,559





25,827





94,682





199,202



Marketing and advertising

26,073





21,634





62,848





96,309





206,864



Customer care and enrollment

23,978





28,394





52,896





60,229





165,497



Technology

4,593





5,705





39,520





9,530





59,348



General and administrative

10,491





10,359





156,551





19,828





197,229



Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

4,400





15,300













19,700



Amortization of intangible assets

23,514





23,514





23,514





23,514





94,056



Total operating expenses

135,183





141,465





361,156





304,092





941,896



Income (loss) from operations

5,827





(14,408)





(197,796)





141,831





(64,546)



Interest expense

6,756





8,986





8,636





8,591





32,969



Other (income) expense

10





(505)





2





135





(358)



Income (loss) before income taxes

(939)





(22,889)





(206,434)





133,105





(97,157)



Income tax expense (benefit)

(2)





(22)





62





5





43



Net income (loss)

$

(937)





$

(22,867)





$

(206,496)





$

133,100





$

(97,200)



Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests









(150,076)





97,143





(52,933)



Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.

$

(937)





$

(22,867)





$

(56,420)





$

35,957





$

(44,267)



The following table sets forth the share-based compensation expense embedded in the operating expense line items for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Three

months

ended Mar.

31, 2020



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020



Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Marketing and advertising

$

57



$

61



$

24,709



$

63



$

24,890



Customer care and enrollment

24





32





11,993





550





12,599



Technology

73





83





32,748





181





33,085



General and administrative

325





421





142,620





2,289





145,655



Total share-based compensation

$

479



$

597



$

212,070



$

3,083



$

216,229



The following table sets forth operating segment results for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Three

months

ended Mar.

31, 2020



Three

months

ended Jun.

30, 2020



Three

months

ended Sep.

30, 2020



Three

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Net revenues:



















Medicare - Internal

$

95,287





$

87,201





$

133,723





$

351,082





$

667,293



Medicare - External

28,945





28,108





20,252





78,355





155,660



IFP and Other - Internal

8,632





7,019





6,147





10,473





32,271



IFP and Other - External

8,146





4,729





3,238





6,013





22,126



Net revenues

$

141,010





$

127,057





$

163,360





$

445,923





$

877,350



Segment profit:



















Medicare - Internal

$

41,735





32,746





49,464





172,920





296,865



Medicare - External

(322)





495





720





5,051





5,944



IFP and Other - Internal

481





(54)





(245)





4,087





4,269



IFP and Other - External

512





130





147





1,121





1,910



Segment profit

$

42,406





$

33,317





$

50,086





$

183,179





$

308,988



The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2020 (unaudited):

(in thousands)

Successor

Three months

ended Mar.

31, 2020



Three months

ended Jun.

30, 2020



Three months

ended Sep.

30, 2020



Three months

ended Dec.

31, 2020



Twelve

months

ended Dec.

31, 2020

Net revenues

$

141,010





$

127,057





$

163,360





$

445,923





$

877,350



Net income (loss)

(937)





(22,867)





(206,496)





133,100





(97,200)



Interest expense

6,756





8,986





8,636





8,591





32,969



Income tax expense (benefit)

(2)





(22)





62





5





43



Depreciation and amortization expense

24,147





24,518





24,777





25,110





98,552



EBITDA

29,964





10,615





(173,021)





166,806





34,364



Share-based compensation expense (1)

479





597





2,770





3,083





6,929



Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2)









209,300









209,300



Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3)

4,400





15,300













19,700



Other adjustments (4)

77





424





235









736



Adjusted EBITDA

$

34,920





$

26,936





$

39,284





$

169,889





$

271,029



Adjusted EBITDA margin

24.8

%



21.2

%



24.0

%



38.1

%



30.9

%

_________________________

(1)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.

(2)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO.

(3)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(4)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO and costs associated with the termination of employment.

 

