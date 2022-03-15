GoHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/GoHealth, Inc.)

Focusing on Optimization in 2022

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

  • Fourth quarter 2021 net revenue of $449.6 million increased 1% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 net revenue of $1,062.4 million increased 21% compared to the prior year period. These are inclusive of an incremental 15% Medicare Advantage ('MA") lifetime value ("LTV") constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and negative revenue adjustments relating to performance obligations satisfied in 2018, 2019, 2020, and the first nine months of 2021 (the "Lookback Adjustments") of $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as further described below.
  • Fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $432.3 million and fiscal year 2021 net loss of $534.2 million, inclusive of $386.6 million of goodwill impairment charges.  
  • Fourth quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.5 million decreased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $33.8 million decreased 88% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 includes the negative impact of the Lookback Adjustments for both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year ended December 31, 2021 and is inclusive of an incremental 15% constraint applied to all MA policies sold in the fourth quarter of 2021. 
  • Fourth quarter 2021 MA Carrier Approved Submissions ("CAS") of 653,620 increased 99% compared to the prior year period, and fiscal year 2021 MA CAS's of 1,170,603 increased 84% compared to the prior year period.
  • Negative revenue Lookback Adjustments were $155.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $165.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.
  • The Company provided its full year 2022 outlook, and expects total net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million (-15% to +4%) powered by commission revenue of $700 - $900 million (-21% to +2%). The company expects Adjusted EBITDA1 of $110 - $150 million (+224% to +343%).  The Company also expects negative cash flow from operations of $50 - $10 million (+83% to +97%). 

2021 Highlights3

  • Total company revenue grew 21% to $1,062.4 million
    • Total Medicare Submitted Policies2 grew 75% during 2021 to 1,273,859
  • Medicare—Internal revenue increased 27% to $844.9 million
    • Medicare—Internal segment profit decreased 72% to $84.3 million, with a 10% margin
  • Encompass revenue of $72 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 88% to $33.8 million, resulting in full-year Adjusted EBITDA margins of 3%
  • LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission decreased 7% from $900 in 2020 to $842 in 2021, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments
  • Grew commissions receivable balance by $452.1 million (+56%) in 2021 to $1,262.5 million

Fourth Quarter AEP Highlights3

  • Total company revenue grew 1% to $449.6 million
    • Total Medicare Submitted Policies grew 93% during the fourth quarter to 723,884
  • Medicare—Internal revenue increased 5% to $368.5 million
    • Medicare—Internal segment profit decreased 94% to $10.8 million, with a 3% margin
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 99% to $1.5 million, resulting in Adjusted EBITDA margins of 0.3%
    • LTV per carrier Approved MA Submission decreased 15% from $949 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $810 in the fourth quarter of 2021, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments

2022 Financial Outlook

The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the continued uncertainty associated with the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has provided its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 based on current market conditions and expectations:

  • Full-year 2022 net revenue of $900 - $1,100 million, representing year-over-year growth of (15)% - 4%
    • Full-year 2022 commission revenue of $700 - $900 million, representing year-over-year growth of (21)% - 2%, fueled by the Company's continued investment in its Medicare business
  • Full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $110 - $150 million, representing year-over-year growth of 224% - 343%
  • Full-year 2022 cash flow from operations of ($50) - ($10) million, representing year-over-year improvement of 83% to 97%

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 2679849. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

About GoHealth, Inc.:

As a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is right for them. GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.

Investor Relations:

IR@gohealth.com

Media Relations:

Pressinquiries@gohealth.com

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please see below.

(2)

Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies.

(3)

Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results compared to the comparable prior year period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations often include forwarding-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, the growth of our membership base, our ability to realize the potential of our market opportunity, and 2022 annual guidance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationship, reduction in revenue or consolidation of carriers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; our ability to obtain the capital needed to operate and grow our business; attracting qualified employees and retaining key employees; and the impact of global economic conditions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other SEC filings. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and are reliant on the actions taken or to be taken by third parties. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, including any guidance provided. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

In  addition, the Company is required to comply with  Accounting Standards Codification 606 – Revenue from Contracts with Customers.  This standard requires the Company to make numerous assumptions  that are based upon historical trends and management's judgment.  These assumptions may change over time and may have a material impact on revenue recognition, guidance and results of operations.  Please review our assumptions stated in this press release careful as well as our associated risk factors in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.    You can obtain copies of GoHealth's filings with the SEC for free at the SEC's website (www.SEC.gov). 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Management has provided its outlook and guidance regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Glossary

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents, as applicable for the period, EBITDA as further adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, share-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on sublease, non-recurring legal fees, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, one time indirect costs in connection with our IPO, and severance costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" refers to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.

"Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period.

"LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, excluding revenue adjustments recorded in the period, but relating to performance obligations satisfied in prior periods, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.

"Submitted Policies" refer to completed applications that, with respect to each such application, the consumer has authorized us to submit to the carrier.

The following tables set forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020











Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:

























Commission



$  384,826



85.6%



$  360,634



80.9%



$      24,192



6.7%

Enterprise



64,774



14.4%



85,289



19.1%



(20,515)



(24.1)%

Net revenues



449,600



100.0%



445,923



100.0%



3,677



0.8%

Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenue



99,886



22.2%



94,682



21.2%



5,204



5.5%

Marketing and advertising



195,411



43.5%



96,309



21.6%



99,102



102.9%

Customer care and enrollment



123,331



27.4%



60,229



13.5%



63,102



104.8%

Technology



15,178



3.4%



9,530



2.1%



5,648



59.3%

General and administrative



29,007



6.5%



19,828



4.4%



9,179



46.3%

Amortization of intangible assets



23,513



5.2%



23,514



5.3%



(1)



—%

Goodwill impairment charges



386,553



86.0%





—%



386,553



NM

Total operating expenses



872,879



194.1%



304,092



68.2%



568,787



187.0%

Income (loss) from operations



(423,279)



(94.1)%



141,831



31.8%



(565,110)



(398.4)%

Interest expense



9,619



2.1%



8,591



1.9%



1,028



12.0%

Other expense (income), net



(696)



(0.2)%



135



—%



(831)



NM

Income (loss) before income taxes



(432,202)



(96.1)%



133,105



29.8%



(565,307)



(424.7)%

Income tax expense (benefit)



118



—%



5



—%



113



NM

Net income (loss)



$ (432,320)



(96.2)%



$  133,100



29.8%



$    (565,420)



(424.8)%

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(277,225)



(61.7)%



97,143



21.8%



(374,368)



(385.4)%

Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.



$ (155,095)



(34.5)%



$    35,957



8.1%



$    (191,052)



(531.3)%

Net income (loss) per share:

























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic



$      (1.35)







$       0.43













Net income (loss) per share of common stock — diluted (1)



$      (1.35)







$       0.41













Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic



115,045







84,194













Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — diluted



115,045







321,191













Non-GAAP financial measures:

























EBITDA



$ (392,251)







$  166,806













Adjusted EBITDA



$     1,499







$  169,889













Adjusted EBITDA margin



0.3%







38.1%





























NM = Not meaningful

(1)

Net income per share of common stock - diluted for the three months ending December 31, 2020, of $0.41 is calculated by dividing net income of $133.1 million, which considers the reallocation of earnings after the assumed conversion of Class B Common Stock for Class A Common Stock, by the weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted of 321,191.

 

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020











Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:

























Commission



$  881,263



82.9%



$  671,140



76.5%



$     210,123



31.3%

Enterprise



181,152



17.1%



206,210



23.5%



(25,058)



(12.2)%

Net revenues



1,062,415



100.0%



877,350



100.0%



185,065



21.1%

Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenue



239,335



22.5%



199,202



22.7%



40,133



20.1%

Marketing and advertising



365,141



34.4%



206,864



23.6%



158,277



76.5%

Customer care and enrollment



320,165



30.1%



165,497



18.9%



154,668



93.5%

Technology



48,429



4.6%



59,348



6.8%



(10,919)



(18.4)%

General and administrative



98,183



9.2%



197,229



22.5%



(99,046)



(50.2)%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability





—%



19,700



2.2%



(19,700)



(100.0)%

Amortization of intangible assets



94,056



8.9%



94,056



10.7%





—%

Goodwill impairment charges



386,553



36.4%





—%



386,553



NM

Total operating expenses



1,551,862



146.1%



941,896



107.4%



609,966



64.8%

Income (loss) from operations



(489,447)



(46.1)%



(64,546)



(7.4)%



(424,901)



658.3%

Interest expense



33,505



3.2%



32,969



3.8%



536



1.6%

Loss on extinguishment of debt



11,935



1.1%





—%



11,935



NM

Other (income) expense



(669)



(0.1)%



(358)



—%



(311)



86.9%

Income (loss) before income taxes



(534,218)



(50.3)%



(97,157)



(11.1)%



(437,061)



449.9%

Income tax expense (benefit)



(24)



—%



43



—%



(67)



(155.8)%

Net income (loss)



$ (534,194)



(50.3)%



$   (97,200)



(11.1)%



$    (436,994)



449.6%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(344,837)



(32.5)%



(52,933)



(6.0)%









Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.



$ (189,357)



(17.8)%



$   (44,267)



(5.0)%









Net income (loss) per share:

























Net income (loss) per share of common stock — basic and diluted



$      (1.79)







$      (0.22)













Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding — basic and diluted



105,991







84,189













Non-GAAP financial measures:

























EBITDA



$ (393,206)







$    34,364













Adjusted EBITDA



$    33,821







$  271,029













Adjusted EBITDA margin



3.2%







30.9%















NM = Not meaningful

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Net revenues



$    449,600



$    445,923

Net income (loss)



(432,320)



133,100

Interest expense



9,619



8,591

Income tax expense



118



5

Depreciation and amortization expense



30,332



25,110

EBITDA



(392,251)



166,806

Goodwill impairment charges (1)



386,553



Share-based compensation expense (2)



7,197



3,083

Adjusted EBITDA



$        1,499



$    169,889

Adjusted EBITDA margin



0.3%



38.1%

















(1)

Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(2)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

 

(in thousands, except percentages)



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Net revenues



$  1,062,415



$    877,350

Net income (loss)



(534,194)



(97,200)

Interest expense



33,505



32,969

Income tax expense (benefit)



(24)



43

Depreciation and amortization expense



107,507



98,552

EBITDA



(393,206)



34,364

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)



11,935



Goodwill impairment charges (2)



386,553



Share-based compensation expense (3)



27,297



6,929

Loss on sublease (4)



1,062



Legal fees (5)



180



Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (6)





209,300

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (7)





19,700

IPO transactions costs (8)





659

Severance costs (9)





77

Adjusted EBITDA



$      33,821



$    271,029

Adjusted EBITDA margin



3.2%



30.9%

















(1)

Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.

(2)

Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

(3)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(4)

Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

(5)

Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

(6)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

(7)

Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.

(8)

Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.

(9)

Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.

The following table summarizes share-based compensation expense by operating function for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)



Successor



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Marketing and advertising



$          2,108



$         24,890

Customer care and enrollment



3,775



12,599

Technology



3,775



33,085

General and administrative



17,639



145,655

Total share-based compensation expense



$         27,297



$       216,229

The following table sets forth our balance sheets for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Dec. 31, 2021



Dec. 31, 2020

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$         84,361



$       144,234

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $558 in 2021 and $787 in 2020



17,276



14,211

Receivable from NVX Holdings, Inc.





3,395

Commissions receivable - current



268,663



188,128

Prepaid expense and other current assets



58,695



41,854

Total current assets



428,995



391,822

Commissions receivable - non-current



993,844



622,270

Operating Lease ROU Asset



23,462



Other long-term assets



3,608



2,072

Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net



24,273



17,353

Intangible assets, net



594,669



688,726

Goodwill





386,553

Total assets



$    2,068,851



$    2,108,796

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$         39,843



$          8,733

Accrued liabilities



52,788



26,926

Commissions payable - current



104,160



78,478

Short-term operating lease liability



6,126



Deferred revenue



536



736

Current portion of long-term debt



5,270



4,170

Other current liabilities



8,344



8,328

Total current liabilities



217,067



127,371

Non-current liabilities:









Commissions payable - non-current



274,403



182,596

Long-term operating lease liability



19,776



Long-term debt, net of current portion



665,115



396,400

Other non-current liabilities





3,274

Total non-current liabilities



959,294



582,270

Stockholders' equity:









Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000 shares authorized; 115,487  and 84,196 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



11



8

Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 587,360 and 619,004 shares authorized; 205,352 and 236,997 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.



21



24

Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020





Additional paid-in capital



561,447



399,169

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(59)



17

Accumulated deficit



(208,317)



(18,802)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc.



353,103



380,416

Non-controlling interests



539,387



1,018,739

Total stockholders' equity



892,490



1,399,155

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$    2,068,851



$    2,108,796

The following table sets forth our statements of cash flows for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands)



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Operating Activities









Net income (loss)



$      (534,194)



$        (97,200)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Share-based compensation



27,297



216,229

Depreciation and amortization



13,451



4,496

Amortization of intangible assets



94,056



94,056

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



2,222



2,430

Loss on extinguishment of debt



11,935



Loss on sublease



1,062



Change in fair value of contingent consideration





19,700

Goodwill impairment charges



386,553



Non-cash lease expense



5,033



Other non-cash items



(5)



(1,691)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:









Accounts receivable



(2,758)



4,526

Commissions receivable



(452,950)



(427,467)

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(18,613)



(30,194)

Accounts payable



30,477



(5,340)

Accrued liabilities



25,745



4,358

Deferred revenue



(200)



(14,482)

Commissions payable



117,489



107,583

Operating lease liabilities



(4,885)



Other liabilities



(721)



8,779

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(299,006)



(114,217)

Investing Activities









Acquisition of business, net of cash





Purchases of property, equipment and software



(19,801)



(14,523)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(19,801)



(14,523)

Financing Activities









Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs





852,407

Payment of partial consideration to Blocker Shareholders in the Blocker Merger





(96,165)

Purchase of LLC Interests from Continuing Equity Owners





(508,320)

Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units





(100,000)

Proceeds received upon issuance of preferred units





Proceeds received upon issuance of common units





10,000

Proceeds from borrowings



565,000



117,000

Repayment of borrowings



(298,970)



(3,878)

Call premium paid for debt extinguishment



(5,910)



Debt issuance cost payments



(4,108)



(6,293)

Principal payments under capital lease obligations



(318)



(293)

Distributions to non-controlling interests





(400)

Advancement to NVX Holdings, Inc.



3,395



(3,395)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



259,089



260,663

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(155)



35

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(59,873)



131,958

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



144,234



12,276

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$         84,361



$       144,234

The following tables set forth operating segment results for the periods indicated (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020











Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change

Net revenues:

























Medicare - Internal



$       368,503



82.0%



$       351,082



78.7%



$        17,421



5.0%

Medicare - External



72,447



16.1%



78,355



17.6%



(5,908)



(7.5)%

IFP and Other - Internal



6,182



1.4%



10,473



2.3%



(4,291)



(41.0)%

IFP and Other - External



2,468



0.5%



6,013



1.3%



(3,545)



(59.0)%

Net revenues



449,600



100.0%



445,923



100.0%



3,677



0.8%

Segment profit:





















Medicare - Internal



10,771



2.4%



172,920



38.8%



(162,149)



(93.8)%

Medicare - External



3,075



0.7%



5,051



1.1%



(1,976)



(39.1)%

IFP and Other - Internal



2,162



0.5%



4,087



0.9%



(1,925)



(47.1)%

IFP and Other - External



472



0.1%



1,121



0.3%



(649)



(57.9)%

Segment profit



16,480



3.7%



183,179



41.1%



(166,699)



(91.0)%

Corporate expense



29,693



6.6%



17,834



4.0%



11,859



66.5%

Amortization of intangible assets



23,513



5.2%



23,514



5.3%



(1)



—%

Goodwill impairment charges



386,553



86.0%





—%



386,553



NM

Interest expense



9,619



2.1%



8,591



1.9%



1,028



12.0%

Other (income) expense, net



(696)



(0.2)%



135



—%



(831)



NM

Income (loss) before income taxes



$      (432,202)



(96.1)%



$       133,105



29.8%



$      (565,307)



(424.7)%



NM = Not meaningful

 





Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020









(in thousands, except percentages)



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



Dollars



% of Net

Revenues



$ Change



% Change



























Medicare - Internal



$       844,894



79.5%



$       667,293



76.1%



$       177,601



26.6%

Medicare - External



189,563



17.8%



155,660



17.7%



33,903



21.8%

IFP and Other - Internal



19,687



1.9%



32,271



3.7%



(12,584)



(39.0)%

IFP and Other - External



8,271



0.8%



22,126



2.5%



(13,855)



(62.6)%

Net revenues



1,062,415



100.0%



877,350



100.0%



185,065



21.1%

Segment profit:

























Medicare - Internal



84,345



7.9%



296,865



33.8%



(212,520)



(71.6)%

Medicare - External



2,622



0.2%



5,944



0.7%



(3,322)



(55.9)%

IFP and Other - Internal



2,819



0.3%



4,269



0.5%



(1,450)



(34.0)%

IFP and Other - External



245



—%



1,910



0.2%



(1,665)



(87.2)%

Segment profit



90,031



8.5%



308,988



35.2%



(218,957)



(70.9)%

Corporate expense



98,869



9.3%



259,778



29.6%



(160,909)



(61.9)%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability





—%



19,700



2.2%



(19,700)



(100.0)%

Amortization of intangible assets



94,056



8.9%



94,056



10.7%





—%

Loss on extinguishment of debt



11,935



1.1%





—%



11,935



NM

Goodwill impairment charges



386,553



36.4%





—%



386,553



NM

Interest expense



33,505



3.2%



32,969



3.8%



536



1.6%

Other (income) expense, net



(669)



(0.1)%



(358)



—%



(311)



86.9%

Income (loss) before income taxes



$      (534,218)



(50.3)%



$       (97,157)



(11.1)%



$      (437,061)



449.9%



NM = Not meaningful

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers):





Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage



669,079



330,604



1,190,530



644,669

Medicare Supplement



1,631



2,955



4,508



9,119

Prescription Drug Plans



34,762



10,293



42,469



16,762

Total Medicare - Commissionable Submitted Policies



705,472



343,852



1,237,507



670,550

The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.

Medicare - Internal





Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage



508,004



250,251



903,808



478,863

Medicare Supplement



527



1,514



1,229



3,116

Prescription Drug Plans



17,481



8,263



24,006



13,582

Total Medicare - Internal Commissionable Approved Submissions



526,012



260,028



929,043



495,561

Medicare - External





Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage



145,616



77,669



266,795



158,325

Medicare Supplement



708



1,219



2,531



5,254

Prescription Drug Plans



11,628



1,798



12,344



3,036

Total Medicare - External Commissionable Approved Submissions



157,952



80,686



281,670



166,615

The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments, adjusted for the impact of the Lookback Adjustments, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:





Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage



$           810



$           949



$           842



$           900

Medicare Supplement



$           683



$           934



$           856



$           849

Prescription Drug Plans



$           215



$           213



$           215



$           215

The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, for those submissions that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees) and do not result in commission revenue:





Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2020



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Medicare Advantage



12,711



23,993



23,414



44,799

Medicare Supplement



3,223



3,520



8,242



8,782

Prescription Drug Plans



2,478



2,994



4,696



5,781

Total Medicare - Non-commissionable Submitted Policies



18,412



30,507



36,352



59,362

The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)



Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021



Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Net revenues:





















Commission



$       173,981



$       147,508



$       174,948



$       384,826



$       881,263

Enterprise



30,198



49,394



36,786



64,774



181,152

Net revenues



204,179



196,902



211,734



449,600



1,062,415

Operating expenses:





















Cost of revenue



48,375



37,442



53,632



99,886



239,335

Marketing and advertising



54,484



55,735



59,511



195,411



365,141

Customer care and enrollment



47,094



61,927



87,813



123,331



320,165

Technology



9,617



11,983



11,651



15,178



48,429

General and administrative



19,693



25,251



24,232



29,007



98,183

Amortization of intangible assets



23,514



23,515



23,514



23,513



94,056

Goodwill impairment charges









386,553



386,553

Total operating expenses



202,777



215,853



260,353



872,879



1,551,862

Income (loss) from operations



1,402



(18,951)



(48,619)



(423,279)



(489,447)

Interest expense



8,688



8,277



6,921



9,619



33,505

Loss on extinguishment of debt





11,935







11,935

Other (income) expense, net



13



44



(30)



(696)



(669)

Income (loss) before income taxes, net



(7,299)



(39,207)



(55,510)



(432,202)



(534,218)

Income tax expense (benefit)



(31)



(32)



(79)



118



(24)

Net income (loss)



$         (7,268)



$        (39,175)



$        (55,431)



$      (432,320)



$      (534,194)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5,178)



(27,186)



(35,248)



(277,225)



(344,837)

Net income (loss) attributable to GoHealth, Inc.



$         (2,090)



$        (11,989)



$        (20,183)



$      (155,095)



$      (189,357)

The following table sets forth the share-based compensation expense embedded in the operating expense line items for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)



Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021



Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Marketing and advertising



$             337



$             426



$             698



$             647



$          2,108

Customer care and enrollment



796



1,043



957



979



3,775

Technology



747



1,133



910



985



3,775

General and administrative



3,232



4,997



4,824



4,586



17,639

Total share-based compensation



$          5,112



$          7,599



$          7,389



$          7,197



$         27,297

The following table sets forth operating segment results for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands)



Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021



Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Net revenues:





















Medicare - Internal



$       157,353



$       160,433



$       158,605



$       368,503



$       844,894

Medicare - External



39,500



31,379



46,237



72,447



189,563

IFP and Other - Internal



3,975



3,788



5,742



6,182



19,687

IFP and Other - External



3,351



1,302



1,150



2,468



8,271

Net revenues



$       204,179



$       196,902



$       211,734



$       449,600



$    1,062,415

Segment profit (loss):





















Medicare - Internal



$         46,443



$         31,257



$         (4,126)



$         10,771



$         84,345

Medicare - External



(631)



(1,688)



1,866



3,075



2,622

IFP and Other - Internal



(729)



(800)



2,186



2,162



2,819

IFP and Other - External



160



(57)



(330)



472



245

Segment profit



$         45,243



$         28,712



$            (404)



$         16,480



$         90,031

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2021 (unaudited):

(in thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2021



Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2021



Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2021



Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Twelve months ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Net revenues



$    204,179



$    196,902



$    211,734



$    449,600



$  1,062,415

Net income (loss)



(7,268)



(39,175)



(55,431)



(432,320)



(534,194)

Interest expense



8,688



8,277



6,921



9,619



33,505

Income tax expense (benefit)



(31)



(32)



(79)



118



(24)

Depreciation and amortization expense



25,367



25,738



26,070



30,332



107,507

EBITDA



26,756



(5,192)



(22,519)



(392,251)



(393,206)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (1)





11,935







11,935

Goodwill impairment charges (2)









386,553



386,553

Share-based compensation expense (3)



5,112



7,599



7,389



7,197



27,297

Loss on sublease (4)







1,062





1,062

Legal fees (5)



180









180

Adjusted EBITDA



$      32,048



$      14,342



$     (14,068)



$        1,499



$      33,821

Adjusted EBITDA margin



15.7%



7.3%



(6.6)%



0.3%



3.2%

















(1)

Represents the loss on debt extinguishment related to the Initial Term Loan Facility.

(2)

Represents goodwill impairment charges related to the Medicare— Internal and Medicare— External reporting units for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(3)

Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to equity awards.

(4)

Represents the loss related to a sublease agreement entered into during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

(5)

Represents non-recurring legal fees unrelated to our core operations.

 

