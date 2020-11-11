CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth or the Company) (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace, announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
- Third quarter 2020 net revenues of $163.4 million increased 52% compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2020 net revenues of $431.4 million increased 72% compared to the prior year period
- Third quarter 2020 net loss of $206.5 million, included $209.3 million of accelerated vesting of certain equity awards in connection with the IPO1, and year-to-date 2020 net loss of $230.3 million, included $209.3 million of accelerated vesting of certain equity awards in connection with the IPO1
- Third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA2 of $39.3 million increased 142% compared to the prior year period, and year-to-date 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $101.1 million increased 149% compared to the prior year period
- The Company also updated its full year 2020 outlook, and now expects net revenues of $850-$890 million and adjusted EBITDA2 of $270-$290 million given the robust start to the Annual Enrollment Period, with 83% submission growth in October and a 4% improvement in agent conversion
Clint Jones, co-founder and CEO said, "GoHealth's third quarter adjusted EBITDA growth of 142% was powered by 52% revenue growth and strong operating leverage as we continue to efficiently scale the business. These excellent results marked a continuation of year-to-date trends as consumers increasingly turn to GoHealth's leading DTC platform to find the best Medicare policies to meet their unique needs."
Jones continued, "Our proprietary, vertically-integrated technology platform and high performance marketing organization allow us to efficiently grow our carrier partners' Medicare membership base. This growth is guided by our LTV/CAC focus, ensuring that we generate quick payback periods. Our TeleCare team administers GoHealth's Encompass programs on behalf of our carrier partners and further supports consumer persistency by proactively engaging with and educating consumers about their benefits through Plan Fit Check calls. The strength and differentiation of our business model is evident in our third quarter operating cash flow of $33 million as well as a 5% increase in LTVs, fueled by improving persistency trends."
Year-To-Date 2020 Highlights
- Total Medicare Submitted Policies3 grew 103% during the first nine months to 355,544
- Medicare - Internal revenue increased 172% to $316.2 million
- Medicare - Internal profit increased 191% to $123.9 million
- Adjusted EBITDA growth of 149% as margins expanded from 16.2% to 23.4%
- LTV/CAC4 for the Medicare-Internal segment increased from 2.5x to 3.0x during the first nine months of 2020, driven by lower marketing costs per opportunity and higher agent sales conversion
- LTV per carrier approved Medicare Advantage submission increased 2% from $899 to $913 during the first nine months of 2020
- 2% improvement in persistency during the first nine months compared to the prior year period
- LTV per carrier-approved Medicare Advantage submission increased 5% from $939 to $987 during the third quarter
- Generated positive year-to-date cash flow from operations of $28.8 million while increasing commissions receivable by $117.9 million
- 76% increase in Medicare – Internal licensed agents from 849 to 1,493 as of September 30, 2020 and made substantial investments in training ahead of the Annual Enrollment Period
- Year-over-year new agent productivity +13%
- TeleCare team of 275 agents ramped up retention conversations including Plan Fit Checks to maximize satisfaction and improve recapture rates into AEP
- Expanded Enterprise programs to 26, including the addition of six new Encompass initiatives across multiple partners
- Significantly expanded carrier footprint with UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Cigna, Kaiser Permanente and Allwell, providing consumers with market-leading plan options in almost all counties in the United States
Financial Outlook
The trajectory of the US economy remains challenging to predict, particularly given the heightened uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, demand for healthcare has demonstrated great resilience, and we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has created favorable industry dynamics for technology-driven, direct-to-consumer models such as GoHealth's insurance marketplace. The Company has updated its outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 based on current market conditions and expectations:
- Full year 2020 net revenue of $850 - $890 million, representing year-over-year growth of 58% - 65%
- Full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $270 - $290 million, representing year-over-year growth of 58% - 70%
Jones concluded, "We are increasing our expectations for fiscal 2020 given our robust start to the Annual Enrollment Period, with October submissions up 83% over the prior October and well ahead of the 53% implied midpoint of revenue growth for the fourth quarter. The Medicare market is large and growing quickly, and we are just beginning to realize our long-term growth opportunity as we create value for our partners and deliver great results for our shareholders."
Conference Call Details
The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 5:00 pm (ET) to discuss its financial results. A live audio webcast and a supplemental presentation will be available online at https://investors.gohealth.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-833-519-1310 for U.S. participants, or 1-914-800-3876 for international participants, and referencing participant code 4374976. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.
About GoHealth
As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com.
1 Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the three months ended September 30, 2020
2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, please refer to the appendix.
3 Total Medicare Advantage Submitted Policies includes Commissionable and non-Commissionable Policies.
4 LTV/CAC defined as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all Approved Submissions based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, or LTV, divided by (ii) the cost to convert a prospect into a customer less other non-commission carrier revenue for such period, or CAC.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding expected financial performance and operational performance for the fiscal year 2020, including with respect to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and the Company's performance during the Annual Enrollment Period, including with respect to agent conversion and implied growth for the fourth quarter of 2020, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms, such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to comply with the numerous, complex and frequently changing laws regulating the marketing and sale of Medicare plans; the potential for an adverse change in the Company's relationships with carriers, including a loss of a carrier relationships; failure to grow the Company's customer base or retain its existing customers; carriers' ability to reduce commissions paid to the Company and adversely change their underwriting practices; significant consolidation in the healthcare industry which could adversely alter the Company's relationships with carriers; information technology systems failures or capacity constraints interrupting the Company's operations; factors that adversely impact the Company's estimate of LTV; the Company's dependence on agents to sell insurance plans; changes in the health insurance system and laws and regulation governing health insurance markets; the inability to effectively advertise the Company's products; and our ability to successfully implement our business plan during a global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release, as well as the cautionary statements and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Many of the important factors that will determine these results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
In this press release, we use supplemental measures of our performance that are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures include net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense, or EBITDA; Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate its business and monitor its results of operations.
Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for share-based compensation, expense related to the accelerated vesting of certain equity awards, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, Centerbridge Acquisition costs, severance costs and incremental organizational costs in connection with the IPO. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues.
We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. For example, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), are presented in the tables below in this press release. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.
Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items are not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.
"LTV/CAC" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Consumer Acquisition Cost, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, or LTV, divided by (ii) the cost to convert a prospect into a customer less other noncommission carrier revenue for such period, or CAC. CAC is comprised of cost of revenue, marketing and advertising expenses and customer care and enrollment expenses less other revenue and is presented on a per commissionable Approved Submission basis. "Approved Submissions" refer to Submitted Policies approved by carriers for the identified product during the indicated period. "LTV Per Approved Submission" refers to the Lifetime Value of Commissions per Approved Submission, which we define as (i) aggregate commissions estimated to be collected over the estimated life of all commissionable Approved Submissions for the relevant period based on multiple factors, including but not limited to, contracted commission rates, carrier mix and expected policy persistency with applied constraints, divided by (ii) the number of commissionable Approved Submissions for such period.
Combined Results
On September 13, 2019, Centerbridge Capital Partners III, L.P., indirectly through a subsidiary of GoHealth Holdings, LLC, (formerly known as Blizzard Parent, LLC), an entity formed in contemplation of the acquisition, acquired a 100% interest in Norvax, LLC. We refer to this transaction as the "Centerbridge Acquisition." As a result of the Centerbridge Acquisition, the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are presented for two periods, the Predecessor and Successor periods, which relate to the period preceding the acquisition on September 13, 2019 and the period succeeding the acquisition, respectively. The Company's financial results for the periods from July 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 are referred to as those of the "Predecessor" period. The Company's financial results for the period from September 13, 2019 through September 30, 2019, the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are referred to as those of the "Successor" period. The Company's results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements for these periods are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Although GAAP requires that we report on the Company's results for the period from July 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019, from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the period from September 13, 2019 through September 30, 2019 separately, management views the Company's operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods because such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison to its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
The Company cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from September 13, 2019 through September 30, 2019 against any of the current periods reported in its Consolidated Financial Statements without combining it with the period from July 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and does not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding the Company's overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics such as revenue, net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provides more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, in addition to presenting the Company's results of operations as reported in our Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the tables and discussion throughout this press release also present the combined results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.
The combined results for the three months ended September 30, 2019, which we refer to herein as the results for the "three months ended September 30, 2019" represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from July 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the Successor period from September 13, 2019 through September 30, 2019. The combined results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, which we refer to herein as the results for the "nine months ended September 30, 2019" represent the sum of the reported amounts for the Predecessor period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019 and the Successor period from September 13, 2019 through September 30, 2019. The combined results do not reflect the actual results the Company would have achieved had the Centerbridge Acquisition occurred on January 1, 2019 and may not be indicative of future results. These combined results are not considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP and have not been prepared on a pro forma basis, which would reflect pro forma adjustments including, but not limited to: amortization expense for intangible assets, share-based compensation expense related to the Centerbridge Acquisition and the IPO, and transaction-related costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition and the IPO.
The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):
Successor
Predecessor
Non-GAAP Combined
Three Months Ended
Period from
Period from
(in thousands, except percentages,
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
Dollars
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Commission
$ 101,390
62.1%
$ 13,723
$ 64,542
$ 78,265
73.0%
$ 23,125
29.5%
Enterprise
61,970
37.9%
6,067
22,868
28,935
27.0%
33,035
114.2%
Net revenues
163,360
100.0%
19,790
87,410
107,200
100.0%
56,160
52.4%
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
25,827
15.8%
4,737
25,055
29,792
27.8%
(3,965)
-13.3%
Marketing and advertising
62,848
38.5%
7,140
21,332
28,472
26.6%
34,376
120.7%
Customer care and enrollment
52,896
32.4%
4,625
19,396
24,021
22.4%
28,875
120.2%
Technology
39,520
24.2%
518
31,856
32,374
30.2%
7,146
22.1%
General and administrative
156,551
95.8%
2,286
65,123
67,409
62.9%
89,142
132.2%
Amortization of intangible assets
23,514
14.4%
4,703
-
4,703
4.4%
18,811
400.0%
Acquisition related transaction costs
-
-
6,245
1,968
8,213
7.7%
(8,213)
-100.0%
Total operating expenses
361,156
221.1%
30,254
164,730
194,984
181.9%
166,172
85.2%
(Loss) income from operations
(197,796)
-121.1%
(10,464)
(77,320)
(87,784)
-81.9%
(110,012)
125.3%
Interest expense
8,636
5.3%
1,289
31
1,320
1.2%
7,316
554.2%
Other (income) expense
2
0.0%
(10)
67
57
0.1%
(55)
-96.5%
(Loss) income before income taxes
(206,434)
-126.4%
(11,743)
(77,418)
(89,161)
-83.2%
(117,273)
131.5%
Income tax expense (benefit)
62
0.0%
(37)
(78)
(115)
-0.1%
177
-153.9%
Net (loss) income
$ (206,496)
-126.4%
$ (11,706)
$ (77,340)
$ (89,046)
-83.1%
$ (117,450)
131.9%
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling
interests
(150,076)
NM
Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$ (56,420)
NM
Net loss per share:
Net loss per share of Class A
common stock - basic and diluted
$ (0.65)
Weighted-average shares of Class A
common stock outstanding -
basic and diluted
84,182,961
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
EBITDA
$ (173,021)
$ (5,659)
$ (76,183)
$ (81,842)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 39,284
$ 682
$ 15,569
$ 16,251
Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.0%
3.4%
17.8%
15.2%
______________
* NM = Not meaningful
The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GAAP net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
Successor
Predecessor
Non-GAAP
Three Months
Period from
Period from
(in thousands)
Dollars
Dollars
Dollars
Dollars
Net revenues
$ 163,360
$ 19,790
$ 87,410
$ 107,200
Net loss
$ (206,496)
$ (11,706)
$ (77,340)
$ (89,046)
Interest expense
8,636
1,289
31
1,320
Income tax (benefit) expense
62
(37)
(78)
(115)
Depreciation and amortization expense
24,777
4,795
1,204
5,999
EBITDA
(173,021)
(5,659)
(76,183)
(81,842)
Share-based compensation expense (1)
2,770
-
-
-
Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2)
209,300
-
87,060
87,060
Centerbridge Acquisition costs (3)
-
6,245
4,609
10,854
IPO transaction costs (4)
235
-
-
-
Severance costs (5)
-
96
83
179
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 39,284
$ 682
$ 15,569
$ 16,251
Adjusted EBITDA margin
24.0%
3.4%
17.8%
15.2%
______________
(1)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.
(2)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the accelerated vesting of profit interests and incentive share units in connection with the Centerbridge Acquisition for the period from July 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019.
(3)
Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition.
(4)
Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.
(5)
Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.
The following table summarizes share-based compensation by operating function:
Successor
Predecessor
Successor
Predecessor
Three Months
Period from
Period from
Nine
Period from
Period from
Marketing and advertising
$ 24,709
$ -
$ 1,674
$ 24,829
$ -
$ 1,674
Customer care and enrollment
$ 11,993
$ -
$ -
$ 12,050
$ -
$ -
Technology
$ 32,748
$ -
$ 27,059
$ 32,907
$ -
$ 27,059
General and administrative
$ 142,620
$ -
$ 58,327
$ 143,360
$ -
$ 58,327
Total share-based compensation expense
$ 212,070
$ -
$ 87,060
$ 213,146
$ -
$ 87,060
The following table sets forth the components of our results of operations for the periods indicated (unaudited):
Successor
Predecessor
Non-GAAP Combined
Nine Months Ended
Period from
Period from
(in thousands, except percentages,
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
Dollars
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Commission
$ 310,506
72.0%
$ 13,723
$ 175,834
$ 189,557
75.6%
$ 120,949
63.8%
Enterprise
120,921
28.0%
6,067
55,176
61,243
24.4%
59,678
97.4%
Net revenues
431,427
100.0%
19,790
231,010
250,800
100.0%
180,627
72.0%
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenue
104,520
24.2%
4,737
79,169
83,906
33.5%
20,614
24.6%
Marketing and advertising
110,556
25.6%
7,140
37,769
44,909
17.9%
65,647
146.2%
Customer care and enrollment
105,267
24.4%
4,625
49,149
53,774
21.4%
51,493
95.8%
Technology
49,818
11.5%
518
40,312
40,830
16.3%
8,988
22.0%
General and administrative
177,400
41.1%
2,286
79,219
81,505
32.5%
95,895
117.7%
Change in fair value of contingent
19,700
4.6%
-
-
-
-
19,700
NM
Amortization of intangible assets
70,543
16.4%
4,703
-
4,703
1.9%
65,840
1400.0%
Acquisition related transaction costs
-
-
6,245
2,267
8,512
3.4%
(8,512)
-100.0%
Total operating expenses
637,804
147.8%
30,254
287,885
318,139
126.8%
319,665
100.5%
(Loss) income from operations
(206,377)
-47.8%
(10,464)
(56,875)
(67,339)
-26.8%
(139,038)
206.5%
Interest expense
24,378
5.7%
1,289
140
1,429
0.6%
22,949
1605.9%
Other (income) expense
(494)
-0.1%
(10)
114
104
0.0%
(598)
-575.0%
(Loss) income before income taxes
(230,261)
-53.4%
(11,743)
(57,129)
(68,872)
-27.5%
(161,389)
234.3%
Income tax expense (benefit)
38
0.0%
(37)
(66)
(103)
0.0%
141
-136.9%
Net (loss) income
$ (230,299)
-53.4%
$ (11,706)
$ (57,063)
$ (68,769)
-27.4%
$ (161,530)
234.9%
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling
interests
(150,076)
NM
Net loss attributable to GoHealth, Inc.
$ (80,223)
NM
Net loss per share:
Net loss per share of Class A
common stock - basic and diluted
$ (0.65)
Weighted-average shares of Class A
common stock outstanding -
basic and diluted
84,182,961
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
EBITDA
$ (132,441)
$ (5,659)
$ (52,742)
$ (58,401)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 101,141
$ 682
$ 39,973
$ 40,655
Adjusted EBITDA margin
23.4%
3.4%
17.3%
16.2%
______________
* NM = Not meaningful
The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GAAP net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
Successor
Predecessor
Non-GAAP
Nine Months
Period from
Period from
(in thousands)
Dollars
Dollars
Dollars
Dollars
Net revenues
$ 431,427
$ 19,790
$ 231,010
$ 250,800
Net loss
$ (230,299)
$ (11,706)
$ (57,063)
$ (68,769)
Interest expense
24,378
1,289
140
1,429
Income tax (benefit) expense
38
(37)
(66)
(103)
Depreciation and amortization expense
73,442
4,795
4,247
9,042
EBITDA
(132,441)
(5,659)
(52,742)
(58,401)
Share-based compensation expense (1)
3,846
-
-
-
Accelerated vesting of certain equity awards (2)
209,300
-
87,060
87,060
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (3)
19,700
-
-
-
Centerbridge Acquisition costs (4)
-
6,245
4,908
11,153
IPO transaction costs (5)
659
-
-
-
Severance costs (6)
77
96
747
843
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 101,141
$ 682
$ 39,973
$ 40,655
Adjusted EBITDA margin
23.4%
3.4%
17.3%
16.2%
______________
(1)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to stock options, restricted stock units and time-vesting units.
(2)
Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense relating to the accelerated vesting of performance-vesting units in connection with the IPO for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the accelerated vesting of profit interests and incentive share units in connection with the Centerbridge Acquisition for the period from January 1, 2019 through September 12, 2019.
(3)
Represents the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability due to the predecessor owners of the Company arising from the Centerbridge Acquisition.
(4)
Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other costs related to the Centerbridge Acquisition.
(5)
Represents legal, accounting, consulting, and other indirect costs associated with the Company's IPO.
(6)
Represents costs associated with the termination of employment.
GoHealth, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Successor
Successor
September 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
294,598
$
12,276
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $522 in 2020 and $904 in 2019
7,921
24,461
Commissions receivable – current
95,122
101,078
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,530
5,954
Total current assets
417,171
143,769
Commissions receivable – non-current
405,697
281,853
Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net
15,463
6,339
Intangible assets, net
712,240
782,783
Goodwill
386,553
386,553
Other long-term assets
1,134
998
Total assets
$
1,938,258
$
1,602,295
Liabilities and stockholders/members' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,181
$
13,582
Accrued liabilities
20,775
22,568
Commissions payable – current
52,029
56,003
Deferred revenue
55,406
15,218
Current portion of debt
4,170
3,000
Other current liabilities
3,765
2,694
Total current liabilities
145,326
113,065
Non-current liabilities:
Commissions payable – non-current
129,446
97,489
Long-term debt, net of current portion
396,817
288,233
Contingent consideration
—
242,700
Other non-current liabilities
3,500
664
Total non-current liabilities
529,763
629,086
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)
Stockholders'/members' equity:
Members' interest
—
860,161
Class A common stock – $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized; 84,182,961 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020
8
—
Class B common stock – $0.0001 par value; 690,000,000 shares authorized; 230,722,681 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020
23
—
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
392,491
—
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(85)
(17)
Accumulated deficit
(54,758)
Total stockholders' equity attributable to GoHealth, Inc./members' equity
337,679
860,144
Non-controlling interests
925,490
—
Total stockholders'/members' equity
1,263,169
860,144
Total liabilities and stockholders'/members' equity
$
1,938,258
$
1,602,295
GoHealth, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Successor
Predecessor
Nine Months
Period from
Period from
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(230,299)
$
(11,706)
$
(57,063)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Share-based compensation
213,146
—
87,060
Depreciation and amortization
2,899
92
4,247
Amortization of intangible assets
70,543
4,703
—
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
1,744
79
—
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
19,700
—
—
Other non-cash items
(1,100)
285
150
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
17,552
(122)
(108)
Commissions receivable
(117,888)
(15,405)
(63,448)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(13,576)
(140)
1,325
Accounts payable
(4,402)
3,276
(1,981)
Accrued liabilities
(1,793)
(5,028)
17,860
Deferred revenue
40,188
18,098
1,926
Commissions payable
27,983
8,283
19,228
Other liabilities
4,138
13,728
85
Net cash provided by operating activities
28,835
16,143
9,281
Investing activities:
Acquisition of business, net of cash
—
(807,591)
—
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(12,023)
(813)
(5,597)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,023)
(808,404)
(5,597)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of offering costs
852,407
—
—
Payment of partial consideration of the Blocker Merger
(96,165)
—
—
Purchase of LLC Interests
(508,320)
—
—
Settlement of Senior Preferred Earnout Units
(100,000)
—
—
Issuance of preferred units
—
541,263
—
Proceeds received upon issuance of common units
10,000
—
—
Borrowings under term loans
117,000
300,000
—
Principal payments under term loans
(2,835)
—
—
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
—
—
56,534
Payments under revolving credit facilities
—
—
(59,915)
Debt issuance cost payments
(6,291)
(9,283)
—
Principal payments under capital lease obligations
(218)
(270)
(68)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
265,578
831,710
(3,449)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(68)
(2)
(32)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
282,322
39,447
203
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,276
708
505
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
294,598
$
40,155
$
708
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchases of property, equipment and software included in accounts payable
$
1,104
$
277
$
113
Purchases of property, equipment and software under capital leases
$
—
$
—
$
744
Issuance of senior preferred earnout units to settle contingent consideration liability
$
100,000
$
—
$
—
Issuance of common A and B units to settle contingent consideration liability
$
100,000
$
—
$
—
Issuance of Class A and Class B common stock in connection with the Transactions
$
30
$
—
$
—
Settlement of contingent consideration liability
$
62,400
$
—
$
—
Segment Information
The following table sets forth operating segment results for the periods indicated:
Successor
Predecessor
Non-GAAP Combined
Three Months Ended
Period from
Period from
(in thousands, except percentages)
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
Dollars
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$ 133,723
81.9%
$ 14,208
$ 48,872
$ 63,080
58.8%
$ 70,643
112.0%
Medicare - External
20,252
12.4%
3,865
16,577
20,442
19.1%
(190)
-0.9%
IFP and Other - Internal
6,147
3.8%
764
11,129
11,893
11.1%
(5,746)
-48.3%
IFP and Other - External
3,238
2.0%
953
10,832
11,785
11.0%
(8,547)
-72.5%
Total revenues
163,360
100.0%
19,790
87,410
107,200
100.0%
56,160
52.4%
Segment profit:
Medicare - Internal
49,464
30.3%
2,500
20,218
22,718
21.2%
26,746
117.7%
Medicare - External
720
0.4%
734
(4,178)
(3,444)
-3.2%
4,164
-120.9%
IFP and Other - Internal
(245)
-0.1%
(2,446)
1,583
(863)
-0.8%
618
-71.6%
IFP and Other - External
147
0.1%
495
378
873
0.8%
(726)
-83.2%
Total segment profit
50,086
30.7%
1,283
18,001
19,284
18.0%
30,802
159.7%
Corporate expense
224,368
137.3%
799
93,353
94,152
87.8%
130,216
138.3%
Amortization of intangible assets
23,514
14.4%
4,703
-
4,703
4.4%
18,811
400.0%
Transaction costs
-
-
6,245
1,968
8,213
7.7%
(8,213)
-100.0%
Interest expense
8,636
5.3%
1,289
31
1,320
1.2%
7,316
554.2%
Other (income) expense
2
0.0%
(10)
67
57
0.1%
(55)
-96.5%
Loss before income taxes
$ (206,434)
-126.4%
$ (11,743)
$ (77,418)
$ (89,161)
-83.2%
$ (117,273)
131.5%
______________
* NM = Not meaningful
The following table sets forth operating segment results for the periods indicated:
Successor
Predecessor
Non-GAAP Combined
Nine Months Ended
Period from
Period from
(in thousands, except percentages)
Dollars
% of Net
Dollars
Dollars
Dollars
% of Net
$ Change
% Change
Net revenues:
Medicare - Internal
$ 316,211
73.3%
$ 14,208
$ 102,196
$ 116,404
46.4%
$ 199,807
171.6%
Medicare - External
77,305
17.9%
3,865
55,981
59,846
23.9%
17,459
29.2%
IFP and Other - Internal
21,798
5.1%
764
37,909
38,673
15.4%
(16,875)
-43.6%
IFP and Other - External
16,113
3.7%
953
34,924
35,877
14.3%
(19,764)
-55.1%
Total revenues
431,427
100.0%
19,790
231,010
250,800
100.0%
180,627
72.0%
Segment profit:
Medicare - Internal
123,946
28.7%
2,500
40,024
42,524
17.0%
81,422
191.5%
Medicare - External
892
0.2%
734
4,893
5,627
2.2%
(4,735)
-84.1%
IFP and Other - Internal
181
0.0%
(2,446)
2,195
(251)
-0.1%
432
-172.1%
IFP and Other - External
789
0.2%
495
1,748
2,243
0.9%
(1,454)
-64.8%
Total segment profit
125,808
29.2%
1,283
48,860
50,143
20.0%
75,665
150.9%
Corporate expense
241,942
56.1%
799
103,469
104,268
41.6%
137,674
132.0%
Change in fair value of contingent
consideration liability
19,700
4.6%
-
-
-
-
19,700
NM
Amortization of intangible assets
70,543
16.4%
4,703
-
4,703
1.9%
65,840
1400.0%
Transaction costs
-
-
6,245
2,267
8,512
3.4%
(8,512)
-100.0%
Interest expense
24,378
5.7%
1,289
140
1,429
0.6%
22,949
1605.9%
Other (income) expense
(494)
-0.1%
(10)
114
104
0.0%
(598)
-575.0%
Loss before income taxes
$ (230,261)
-53.4%
$ (11,743)
$ (57,129)
$ (68,873)
-27.5%
$ (161,388)
234.3%
______________
* NM = Not meaningful
The following table presents the number of Submitted Policies by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, split between those submissions that are commissionable (compensated through commissions received from carriers) and those that are non-commissionable (compensated via hourly fees and enrollment fees):
Successor
Predecessor
Combined
Successor
Predecessor
Combined
Three Months
Period from
Period from
Nine
Period from
Period from
Medicare Advantage
97,675
13,608
51,078
64,686
314,088
13,608
134,173
147,781
Medicare Supplement
1,245
763
3,091
3,854
6,164
763
11,205
11,968
Prescription Drug Plans
2,006
452
2,217
2,669
6,437
452
7,675
8,127
Total Medicare - Commissionable
100,926
14,823
56,386
71,209
326,689
14,823
153,053
167,876
Medicare Advantage
6,472
1,005
2,338
3,343
20,806
1,005
4,240
5,245
Medicare Supplement
1,716
234
635
869
5,262
234
1,051
1,285
Prescription Drug Plans
1,034
155
335
490
2,787
155
471
626
Total Medicare - Non Commissionable
9,222
1,394
3,308
4,702
28,855
1,394
5,762
7,156
Total Medicare Submitted Policies
110,148
16,217
59,694
75,911
355,544
16,217
158,815
175,032
The following tables present the number of Approved Submissions by product relating to commissionable policies for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Only commissionable policies are used to calculate our LTV.
Medicare—Internal
Successor
Predecessor
Combined
Successor
Predecessor
Combined
Three
Period from
Period from
Nine
Period from
Period from
Medicare Advantage
77,186
8,940
36,270
45,210
228,612
8,940
86,544
95,484
Medicare Supplement
315
199
944
1,143
1,602
199
3,198
3,397
Prescription Drug Plans
1,574
313
1,611
1,924
5,319
313
5,078
5,391
Total Medicare - Internal
Commissionble Approved Submissions
79,075
9,452
38,825
48,277
235,533
9,452
94,820
104,272
Medicare—External
Successor
Predecessor
Combined
Successor
Predecessor
Combined
Three
Period from
Period from
Nine
Period from
Period from
Medicare Advantage
19,390
3,441
15,551
18,992
80,656
3,441
48,341
51,782
Medicare Supplement
844
466
1,852
2,318
4,035
466
7,065
7,531
Prescription Drug Plans
352
139
606
745
1,206
139
2,597
2,736
Total Medicare - External
Commissionble Approved Submissions
20,586
4,046
18,009
22,055
85,897
4,046
58,003
62,049
The following table presents the LTV per Approved Submission by product for the Medicare segments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:
Successor
Predecessor
Combined Non-GAAP
Successor
Predecessor
Combined Non-GAAP
Three
Period from
Period from
Nine
Period from
Period from
Medicare Advantage
$ 987
$ 1,013
$ 922
$ 939
$ 913
$ 1,013
$ 888
$ 899
Medicare Supplement
$ 934
$ 951
$ 846
$ 867
$ 929
$ 951
$ 911
$ 914
Prescription Drug Plans
$ 215
$ 200
$ 198
$ 198
$ 216
$ 200
$ 194
$ 194