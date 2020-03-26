ATLANTA, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth Urgent Care, one of the country's largest, fastest-growing and most technology-forward urgent care companies, has exponentially broadened its reach and care platform in order to better meet healthcare consumers' new realities. Shelter-in-place regulations, self-quarantine, limited access to COVID-19 testing and other COVID-19 exposure concerns have severely limited access to care, for both COVID-19 and non-COVID issues. GoHealth Urgent Care is caring for its communities during this unprecedented time by rapidly scaling its deeply integrated Virtual Visit platform in New York, California, Connecticut, Oregon, Washington, North Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Delaware.
"We designed our health system partnership model with great intention to provide a differentiated and higher quality experience to patients across the country. This model provides us with significant advantages in fighting outbreaks like COVID-19 as we are deeply integrated with leading health systems, providing our patients with access to the substantial resources and deep clinical expertise that our nationally recognized partners are known for. We are able to scale and execute care models like our Virtual Visit platform within days that often take others much longer to implement," said Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care.
GoHealth Urgent Care's online check-in system, online registration, chat functionality, Virtual Visit capabilities and integrated medical records across its national footprint of approximately 150 urgent care centers positions the caregivers in its centers as both digital and physical first responders.
"These are difficult times for everyone, both patients and their caregivers who are on the front lines fighting COVID-19 and ensuring that care can be delivered safely outside of crowded emergency rooms and hospitals," said Latz. "Our rapid Video Visit expansion allows us to extend our trusted care and experience directly into millions of homes, providing local communities with the comfort and confidence that they are well taken care of and will quickly be on the road to recovery. At the same time, the accelerated emergence of COVID-19 has not alleviated the customary illnesses, allergies and injuries that our customers experience, and our Virtual Visit platform is an effortless and safe way for us to continue to provide care to them through video 'house calls'."
For consumers concerned with potential COVID-19 exposure or symptoms, Virtual Visits offer a fast and convenient opportunity to be evaluated by a clinician without leaving home and placing yourself at greater risk. In the event that patients need to be directed to COVID-19 testing or any other form of physical care or treatment, our Virtual care providers can assist and effortlessly direct those patients during the video visit.
Adults and children over 6 months of age can now seamlessly seek care 7 days a week, from the same urgent care professionals they have come to know and trust by checking in online at https://www.gohealthuc.com. GoHealth Urgent Care's Virtual Visits are now covered by the vast majority of commercial insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid.
About GoHealth Urgent Care
GoHealth Urgent Care is one of the country's fastest-growing, largest and most technology-forward urgent care companies. At GoHealth Urgent Care, we provide unparalleled experiences that are effortless, personal and connected through partnerships with market-leading health systems and our communities as a whole. GoHealth Urgent Care operates approximately 150 care centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington metropolitan area, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, North Carolina, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas and Delaware. GoHealth Urgent Care is a TPG Growth portfolio company, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, which has more than $103 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.gohealthuc.com.