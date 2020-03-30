ATLANTA and PORTLAND, Ore. and SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth Urgent Care is continuing to demonstrate its leading position in the fight against COVID-19 by being one of the first to use Abbott Medical's rapid COVID-19 test that can confirm COVID-19 infection in as little as 5 minutes. The innovative test, that received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), is run on the Abbott ID NOW platform that GoHealth has been actively using for more than a year for point-of-care molecular flu and strep testing.
GoHealth's West Coast team has fully mobilized within a matter of days to implement the rapid molecular COVID-19 testing in Washington, Oregon and California hot spots through its Legacy Health-GoHealth Urgent Care and Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care networks. GoHealth will focus this new rapid testing capability initially on potentially exposed front-line medical personnel and other first responders, including local police, fire and other emergency personnel. GoHealth is helping to care for those who care for all of us, by providing fast and accurate answers, as well as unparalleled access to expedited medical care for those who need it most.
"Abbott Medical's differentiated point-of-care testing capabilities are perfectly aligned with our innovative, consumer-focused approach to high quality care that is deeply integrated with nationally recognized health systems," said Todd Latz, CEO of GoHealth Urgent Care. "The remarkably quick and accurate results produced by the ID NOW molecular test will allow us to offer thousands of additional patients convenient and safe access to the COVID-19 testing they have so desperately been seeking. It will also better enable us to assist our communities' valiant and courageous healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of this pandemic, by almost immediately giving them the answer they need to continue to care for all of us and our loved ones."
GoHealth will use its Video Visit platform (found at www.gohealthuc.com) to evaluate patients by licensed providers who will follow CDC and state guidelines to determine the most appropriate care pathways, including the ID NOW rapid COVID-19 testing. Patients who qualify for the rapid COVID-19 test will be provided with same-day or next-day appointments at specific GoHealth Urgent Care centers, where within minutes they will know if they tested positive for COVID-19 and will be given direction as to the next steps in their care.
"With our robust Video Visit expansion and substantial network of local urgent care centers, we are well poised to screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms and testing, and to handle other urgent care needs for patients from the comfort of their homes," said Latz. "The addition of rapid COVID-19 testing to our online check-in, online registration, chat functionality and integrated medical records will give our caregivers and support teams another technological advantage in fighting COVID-19, starting on the West Coast."
Testing in the Portland, OR and Vancouver, WA metro areas and in the Bay Area, Northern California, will take place with scheduled appointments after Virtual Visit evaluations. GoHealth Urgent Care team members will follow strict medical protocols for the safety of both patients and staff, and plan to administer the majority of tests "curbside."
