JONESBORO, Ark., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gold Series X-Flo (GSX) industrial dust collector equipped with an explosion protection system helps to stop combustible dust fires and explosions before they spread. These collectors offer the highest explosion protection in accordance with NFPA and ATEX standards and exceed OSHA mandates for factory air quality.
Explosion protection devices include specialized venting, isolation valves, integrated safety monitoring filters and fire-retardant filter cartridges. GSX dust collectors are ideal for industrial applications that produce or process fine, fibrous or heavy dusts.
GSX dust collectors are designed in individual modules that handle airflows up to 6,000 cfm using four Gold Cone™ X-Flo (GCX) filter cartridges, which contain more pleated media to move air and process dust without increasing the collector's overall footprint. The collector creates a uniform airflow, which extends the life of the filters.
The GCX filter cartridges feature specially designed inner cones with more downward-facing media than traditional dust collector filter cartridges. These cones evenly distribute the pulsed air along the outer pack of the filter and through the inner cone, ejecting more dust straight into the hopper. The result is a more thorough cleaning with each pulse, and the vertical filters are cleaner, safer and easier to change out.
For more details about the performance advantages of Camfil APC's Gold Series X-Flo dust collectors, visit the GSX information page: https://camfilapc.com/products/dust-fume/x-flo-industrial-dust-collector/.
About Camfil Air Pollution Control
Camfil APC is an industry leading global manufacturer of dust, fume and mist collection equipment for challenging industrial applications, with production facilities around the world including the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia. It specializes in filtration systems that keep air clean and safe in manufacturing and processing facilities. The company's flagship product is the Gold Series X-Flo (GSX) dust collection system that handles all types of toxic and combustible dusts and fumes, including fine, fibrous and heavy dust loads. Camfil APC is a part of Camfil, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and more than 4,800 employees.
