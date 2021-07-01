DALLAS , July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Bear Therapy Partners ("Golden Bear" or the "Company"), a growing rehabilitation company expanding across the United States, acquired Texas rehabilitation group Greater Therapy Centers ("GTC") on June 6. GTC is comprised of 27 clinics around Dallas and Fort Worth, offering a variety of advanced physical therapy treatment including hand therapy, dry needling, and soft tissue stretching.
Co-owners Dena Aitken and Richard Kelly will remain leaders of the GTC brand, with the added benefit of administrative support from Golden Bear. Aitken and Kelly will focus primarily on business development and operations, while also working with Golden Bear to expand the Company's reach and become a more prominent player in the market.
According to Mike Cooper, Co-Founder and Partner of Shore Capital Partners and Chairman of the Board of Golden Bear Therapy Partners, the company is looking forward to working with their new partner and has already identified opportunities to pursue.
"We are thrilled to partner with Richard Kelly, Dena Aitken and the rest of the talented team at Greater Therapy Centers," commented Cooper. "GTC has established itself as a leader of outpatient physical therapy in Texas by providing outstanding care to their patients for more than 24 years. We are already engaged with a number of new opportunities based on the reputation of Richard, Dena and their team and expect to see significant expansion in Texas."
As a leader of outpatient physical therapy in Texas for over 24 years, this opportunity will allow GTC to expand their reach and continue providing individualized treatment. Richard Kelly, Co-Founder and President of GTC, feels that Golden Bear's network and new marketplace will add great value to GTC clinics.
Kelly added, "After almost 25 years in business, we are excited to announce the next stage in the life of GTC, our partnership with Golden Bear Therapy Partners. This partnership will allow GTC to leverage our relationships in the Texas market to continue growing our business. Best of all, our partnership will provide opportunities for our therapists and staff as the company grows and expands into new markets.
"We met with many potential partners, but Golden Bear stood head and shoulders above all others and was clearly the best partner for GTC. Golden Bear's leadership team has put together an amazing platform which will add tremendous value to our already remarkable group. I look forward to our future with Golden Bear and can't wait to see what we accomplish together."
About Golden Bear Therapy Partners
Founded in 1981, Golden Bear Therapy Partners celebrates 40 years of working in rehabilitation and wellness. GBTP operates across 5 states and 100 locations while employing over 1,200 employees. With an extensive network of partners, Golden Bear helps clinics deliver exceptional patient care, enhance skill sets, and become part of a strong community of industry- leading professionals. Golden Bear seeks to partner with passionate and successful private practice owners in the physical therapy industry. To learn more, please visit https://gbtherapypartners.com
Media Contact
Priscilla Valdez, Golden Bear Therapy Partners, 3129521048, tdorn@goldenbearpt.com
SOURCE Golden Bear Therapy Partners