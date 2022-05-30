HONG KONG, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Meditech Stem Cells (BVI) Company Limited (the "Company"), would like to respond to the misleading Schedule 13D/A filed by Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd. ("Blue Ocean") on May 27, 2022.

Blue Ocean failed to mention in its Schedule 13D/A that there will be a further hearing before the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the High Court of Justice of the Virgin Islands (the "Court") on June 16, 2022 with respect to the injunction order issued by the Court (the "Order"), which was granted on an ex parte basis (without hearing any argument from the Company), and the Company has the right to seek to vary the terms of the Order at that further hearing. 

The Company will vigorously oppose Blue Ocean's claim for the continuation of the Order on a long term basis. 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-meditech-stem-cells-responds-to-blue-oceans-misleading-13da-filing-301557254.html

SOURCE Golden Meditech Stem Cells (BVI) Company Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.