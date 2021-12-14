ASBURY PARK, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoMo Health, a leading health and wellness patient and consumer engagement company based in Asbury Park, New Jersey and Trajectory, a hybrid brand consultancy/creative agency, have joined forces to offer end to end branding, marketing and evidence- based engagement solutions to health plans, health systems, pharma, medical device, and wellness companies across the globe.
As an entrepreneurial company led by Chief Behavioral technologist Bob Gold, GoMo Health continues its growth path with this acquisition, with the goal of expanding the expert services it provides to an international client base including ] Abbott, Anthem, Colgate-Palmolive, The Aga Khan Hospital (Kisumu, Africa), Lung Biotechnology, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJBH), Teleflex, Stanford University, and the National Foundation for Cancer Research. A leader in designing and implementing personalized engagement solutions that support clients across the healthcare and wellness continuum, its' solutions are highly scalable and cost-effective, enabling better self- management, healthy decisions making, and improved outcomes for patients, members, and employees.
In acquiring Trajectory and its expertise in brand building across the health and wellness continuum, GoMo Health deepens its full-service solution – from program strategy and KPI driven goal setting and achievement, to program build and implementation – now adding in-house expertise that will work with GoMo Health to further its mission of activating healthy change. Additionally, Trajectory will work with start-ups and seasoned clients seeking to build a new or refreshed brand identity and presence.
Trajectory's clients span industry segments of consumer health and wellness, healthcare providers and payers, medical practices/integrative health and wellness, skin care and beauty, including Atlantic Health System, CareOne, IDCare, NeoStrata, Perma Blend, Progyny, Sylvania and Tower Health.
Trajectory's work – whether launching, revitalizing or accelerating brand growth – impacts the entire brand experience, from brand strategy, to design and experience, advertising and communications.
According GoMo Health Founder Bob Gold, "The coming together of our mission aligned organizations furthers our collective goals of creating a total "engagement" solution that helps clients drive life- changing and evidence-based outcomes for patients and customers. We are excited to bring together this formidable domestic and international team of behavioral technologists, engagement specialists, brand and marketing experts, user experience gurus, content strategists, system architects, and development professionals."
ABOUT GOMO HEALTH:
GoMo Health® applies a proprietary, evidence-based science of engagement, BehavioralRx®, to our cloud-based digital therapeutic, Concierge Care®, to actively extend care plans, and provide resources and support to people in their "lived" environments – enhancing outpatient care and impact. This outpatient care delivery model integrates support for psychosocial and physical needs to create personalized, behaviorally based care plans that empower patients in their own care management and healthy decision making. Connecting with patients via its' Telehealth Triple Play™, GoMo Health uses an intelligent mobile BOT to collect and triage patient data via home medical devices, conduct in the moment "conversations", and gather electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO). This has proven to modify behaviors of patients with chronic and complex conditions worldwide, resulting in significant improvement in health outcomes and adherence, and decreased costs of care for providers, hospitals, health plans, employers, and life science companies.
ABOUT TRAJECTORY:
Trajectory is a hybrid brand consultancy/creative agency focused on working with clients across the healthcare and wellness continuum – from ambitious startups to established brands – to unlock stronger brand-led growth. The firm's experience shaping, launching, and revitalizing brands spans 20+ years with solutions bridging the entire brand experience – brand strategy, brand culture, design and experience, advertising and communications. To learn more, visit http://www.trajectory4brands.com
