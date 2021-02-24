ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodLabz, a division of US MedClinic, has launched the Covid-19 PassCard. PassCard is a durable form of Immunity validation you can carry that doesn't require a digital device to access.

Using the GoodLabz.com patient portal, anyone can get a Covid antibody level order and then have bloodwork performed at any Labcorp patient service center. Thereafter, patients with antibodies will have the PassCard created and mailed to them.

Both individuals that have been infected with Covid in the past, as well as recently vaccinated individuals can make sure their body produced protective antibodies.

In addition to Covid antibody and immunity check, anyone can use GoodLabz.com to request a variety of other labs at deeply discounted prices. Yearly blood work including cholesterol levels, Vitamin levels, or just a simple urine test, is just a click away on GoodLabz, saving you time and money while allowing you to take control of your health.

For any questions, contact:

Dr. Brent Harris, MD

PassCard@GoodLabz.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodlabz-launches-covid-19-immunity-passcard-301234005.html

SOURCE GoodLabz

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.