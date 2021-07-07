PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodwell Co., a leader in innovative and sustainable oral care products, announces a significant milestone for the company by ending Q2 as the winner of two major global industry awards. The company's much anticipated Be. Brush, the world's first kinetic oscillating toothbrush that goes "Beyond Electric" is the winner of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the wellness category, which was officially announced in May and with an all-time record of entries this year. Following in June, the Goodwell Premium Toothbrush was named a winner of the 2021 SELF Healthy Beauty Awards as Best Manual Toothbrush, part of the 8 Best New Oral Care Products in 2021 after an intense selection process with thousands of product submissions.
"We're thrilled that our Be. Brush and Premium Toothbrush have been recognized globally by such prestigious outlets as Fast Company and SELF Magazine," notes Patrick Triato, Founder and CEO of Goodwell Co. "Both honors are evidence that our forward-thinking design and products appeal to a diverse audience, and reflect our continued environmental commitment to sustainability and reducing plastic waste."
The Be. Brush is available for pre-order, comes in black or white with replaceable brush heads, and the company will begin fulfillment of 11,000 pre-orders this year. The Premium Toothbrush with recycled aluminum handle comes in silver, gold and black with degradable bioplastic brush heads to change out, and is available for sale online and at s elect retailers nationwide.
About Goodwell Co.
Launched in 2014, Goodwell Co. is on a mission to design functional, beautiful consumer products the earth won't regret and is re-defining the oral care category with purpose. With a full line of toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss and accessories, all products are dentist recommended, design centered and as sustainable as possible from start to finish – compostable, recyclable and always plastic-free packaging. The team goes beyond – beyond electric, beyond wasteful, beyond expectations to create sustainable products that work as good as they look. Goodwell is a certified Climate Neutral Company, a member of 1% for the Planet, offers a take-back program to help customers reduce landfill waste and partners with EcoCart to provide a carbon negative order option for online customers. Products are available online at Goodwell Co. and in select retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit Goodwell Co. and follow on Instagram and Facebook.
