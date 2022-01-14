PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodwell Co., a leader in innovative and sustainable oral care products is excited to share that it has been named a finalist in the inaugural 2022 Smoooth Move Awards by Fast Company/presented by Klarna. The award "celebrates the stories of retailers' incredible resilience and innovation during the last 12 months…and is recognizing brands across 8 awards categories, from small businesses to brands giving back to humanity, innovative product design, and more." The all-star panel of judges includes: Joanna Coles, OBE, Creative Media and Technology Entrepreneur; Victor Luis, Chairman and CEO of Modes Moose (formerly at Tapestry); Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and Co-founder of Klarna; Ben Baer, Executive Editor of FastCo Works.
Goodwell is a finalist in the "Small Star" category which recognizes "small businesses powering the future of retail" and joins fellow finalists Sunday II Sunday and Jones Road Beauty. The winner of this category is Omsom "a successful meal-starter brand that continues to disrupt the direct-to-consumer food industry."
"We're honored to be a finalist in such an innovative award and forward-thinking category, and to be included among so many incredible brands," says Patrick Triato, Founder and CEO of Goodwell. "We congratulate all the amazing winners and finalists in every category that are helping to advance the future of commerce."
About Goodwell
Launched in 2014, Goodwell Co. is on a mission to redefine the oral care category with purpose. With a full line of toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss and accessories, all products are dentist recommended, design centered and as sustainable as possible from start to finish – compostable, recyclable and always plastic-free packaging. Winner of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards and the 2021 SELF Healthy Beauty Awards, Goodwell is a certified Climate Neutral Company, offers a take-back program to help customers reduce landfill waste and partners with EcoCart to provide a carbon negative order option for online customers. Products are available online at Goodwell Co. and in select retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit Goodwell Co. and follow on Instagram and Facebook.
Media Contact for Goodwell
Roberta Tsang, RTPR
971.271.8089
Media Contact
Roberta Tsang, Goodwell, 971.271.8089, hello@goodwell.co
SOURCE Goodwell