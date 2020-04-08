AKRON, Ohio, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations across the U.S. have mobilized to offer "zero-contact" service. This service option is designed to help to limit personal contact and keep guests, including those in essential roles such as law enforcement, first responders, doctors, nurses and grocers, on the road and moving forward.
"Despite the many 'stay-at-home' orders in place and fears caused by the pandemic in communities across the U.S., there are many individuals who are essential to protecting public health and safety and need to continue traveling to and from work each day," said Chris Campbell, director, Goodyear Retail Operations. "To help keep their vehicles moving and give them peace of mind, we've introduced this zero contact service to minimize contact between our store teams, guests and their vehicles."
The zero contact process provides guests with the same high levels of service they expect from their local Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires stores, but now offers a choice between coming into a store or conducting the entire exchange with zero contact.
Here's how the zero contact process works:
- Book an appointment online or by phone.
- Come to the store and call us from your car. We'll ask for a description of your vehicle to help locate you.
- A team member will come out to greet you, maintaining appropriate distance.
- A gloved technician will utilize protective measures, such as floor mats, steering wheel and seat covers before moving the vehicle into the work area.
- A team member will call you to review the work and collect payment by phone. As an additional precaution, the preferred method of payment is a credit card.
- Upon completion all contact points will be cleaned and your vehicle will be returned to the parking lot for pickup
- Call us upon arrival to the store and a team member will come out to greet you and perform a key exchange, maintaining appropriate distance.
This new service is in addition to the preventative measures previously announced by Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires. These include a slight reduction in store hours, as well as enhanced disinfection, visitor protocols and physical distancing according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more details on the zero contact drop-off service or to schedule an appointment, visit www.goodyearautoservice.com and www.justtires.com.
