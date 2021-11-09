VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goose Insurance Services, an innovative insurance technology company that is making it easier and faster for consumers to get the coverage they need through a self-serve mobile app, announced a partnership with AIG Insurance Company of Canada (AIG Canada) to provide new protections for Canada's growing gig economy. The pandemic has caused significant growth of freelance work. A 2021 report from Payments Canada found that more than one in 10 Canadian adults are gig workers and more than one in three businesses employ gig workers. The new insurance offerings, now available on the Goose app via the App Store or Google Play, include Income Protection and Hospital Cash policies.
"The growing gig economy is representative of Canadians' desire to have more flexibility in their schedules and control of their lives. People do not want to be tied down to a desk job. While they want to provide for themselves and their families, they also want the freedom to take time off for pursuits beyond work. Having access to easy to understand, affordable, and customizable insurance plans provides gig workers, self-employed, and small business owners the flexibility to secure the protection they need," said Goose CEO and Co-Founder Dejan Mirkovic.
Gig employment lends more freedom with schedules and other flexibility, but these benefits come at a cost. As gig workers are often classified as self-employed or independent contractors instead of employees, they do not receive protections afforded to employees under Canadian labour statutes, including employment insurance.
"The growth of the gig economy in Canada has generated a need for insurance solutions that fill gaps in coverage provided to this community of workers," said Shawn Austin, Head of Accident & Health, U.S. and Canada at AIG. "The pandemic has highlighted the need to ensure all workers have access to coverage that will protect them if they are injured and cannot work, or if they need to forgo work to take care of family members."
"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Goose to offer our products through the Goose Insurance Super-App. Canadians can now purchase AIG Canada's products in less than 60 seconds." Austin, added.
