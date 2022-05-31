OncoTarget® 500 is powered by PGDx Elio Tissue Complete and assesses cancer pathology by analyzing over 500 genes to detect genetic alterations associated with cancer growth.
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OncoTarget® 500 assesses cancer pathology by analyzing over 500 genes to detect genetic alterations associated with cancer growth. With OncoTarget® 500, oncologists and researchers may effectively determine the unique genomic profile of individual tumors to determine the most suitable therapies for optimal medical outcomes in a timely manner.
OncoTarget®500 genomic profiling identifies tumor-based somatic mutations with high accuracy and sensitivity – single nucleotide variants (SNVs), small insertions and deletions, amplifications, translocations, microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutation burden (TMB). OncoTarget® 500 is designed to be used by qualified healthcare professionals in accordance with professional guidelines in oncology for previously diagnosed cancer patients.
Researchers at GoPath® Diagnostics have applied next-generation sequencing (NGS) to provide this comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) solution, making it possible for healthcare practitioners to simultaneously detect diverse classes of genomes from a single test result. "We believe this CGP solution will help advance cancer treatments by identifying genomic targets for both targeted therapy and immunotherapy," stated Dr. Jim Lu, CEO and Medical Director of GoPath® Diagnostics. OncoTarget® 500 achieves this by consolidating biomarker detections through a single assay, eliminating the delays that may result from sequential testing.
Healthcare practitioners can look forward to applying OncoTarget® 500 in targeting immunotherapies for advanced cancers, through a 6 to 7-day turnaround time (TAT). With OncoTarget® 500 and additional GoPath® test offerings such as OncoTracking™ and GeneticsNow®, cancer specialists can determine the latest therapy options, risk of recurrence and metastasis, and the genetic predisposition for their patients. This comprehensive solution can potentially improve the chances of patient recovery and healthcare management.
About GoPath® Diagnostics
GoPath® Diagnostics is a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory that offers advanced cancer diagnostics that provide detailed insights throughout a patient's recovery journey. The laboratory's solutions include the OncoTarget® series, GeneticsNow® series, and surgical pathology. GoPath® Diagnostics provides easy accessibility and affordability for its tests and services, with OncoTarget® 500 covered by major insurance providers and Medicare.
Visit https://oncotargetdx.com/ | https://geneticsnow.com/
Media Contact
Edgar Castellanos, GoPath Diagnostics, +1 2245156999, ecastellanos@gopathlabs.com
SOURCE GoPath Diagnostics