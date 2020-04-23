ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Boys & Girls Clubs of America and goPuff, a company delivering everyday essentials in minutes, launched a joint campaign through which goPuff pledged to match donations up to $1 Million for the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund. From providing meals to supporting families of first responders and offering virtual learning to keep kids and teens engaged and on-track academically, the relief fund is assisting Boys & Girls Clubs across the country to continue to serve those most in need.
Running now through Giving Tuesday Now on May 5, the campaign will support the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund in two ways:
- For anyone who donates to the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund directly, goPuff will match their donation dollar for dollar.
- To further raise funds as well as awareness, goPuff and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are launching a social effort asking the public to share a throwback childhood photo on social media using the #GoBackGiveBack hashtag and tagging @goPuff. For every photo posted and tagged, goPuff will donate $5 to the fund.
"Given how incredibly challenging this time has been for so many families, we wanted to provide support for the kids, parents and caregivers in our communities across the country," said Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, co-founders and co-CEOs of goPuff. "We have the utmost respect and admiration for the first responders working tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy, and recognized the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund as a great way to make a positive impact on their lives. Through this campaign, we hope to raise $2 million by inspiring others to donate or share the campaign, and matching those donations up to $1 million."
"With Clubs closed due to the novel coronavirus, we are doing everything in our power to continue providing services for youth, families and communities," said Julie Teer, chief development & public affairs officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "More than 4.7 million youth and families across the country depend on Boys & Girls Clubs in their local communities for safety and stability, and now more than ever, we're proud to partner with goPuff to ensure those in need have one less thing to worry about during these unprecedented times."
The Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund will also enable Clubs to provide critical services when the nation emerges from this crisis. Clubs will be vital to helping rebuild their communities and restore a sense of safety for kids that has been lost as they experience traumas during the pandemic. Club programs will also help get kids back on track - belaying academic backslide from weeks or months of school cancellations. With the long-term economic and societal impact of COVID-19 unknown, communities will need Clubs more than ever to help young people to stay on the right path and build essential skills to contribute to the future workforce.
To donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit BGCA.org/gopuff.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of America
For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.
About goPuff
goPuff delivers everyday essentials, from cleaning supplies, home needs and OTC medications to food and drinks in just minutes. With its own centrally located facilities in every local market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. As the fastest-growing, most affordable delivery service on the market, goPuff is open 24/7 in most areas and late night everywhere else to bring you what you need, when you need it most. In some locations, goPuff also delivers beer, wine and liquor. Headquartered in Philadelphia, goPuff was founded in 2013 and currently operates in over 180 U.S. locations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and many more. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.