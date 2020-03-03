SAN ANTONIO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Benjamin Miranda, Jr., to the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. Mr. Miranda is Endeavors Director of Operational Impact & Business Development based in El Paso, Texas. Additionally, he leads outreach efforts in support of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors.
The Commission's goal is to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations. Additionally, the Commission encourages defense-related businesses to expand or relocate to Texas. Mr. Miranda is the co-chair of the El Paso Chamber's Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, co-chair of the 151st Community Veterans Engagement Board, and vice-chair of the El Paso County Veterans Advisory Board. Additionally, he is a board member of the El Paso Homeless Coalition Continuum of Care and a member of Disabled American Veterans and the Air Force Sergeants Association.
"It is an honor, privilege, and blessing to be appointed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as a Commissioner for the Texas Military Preparedness Commission. I am proud to serve our Military and Veteran communities in the great State of Texas," said Mr. Miranda. The Governor-appointed Commission is composed of thirteen members. With backgrounds ranging from retired flag officers and public officials to economic development, public relations, and law professionals, each commissioner possesses a skillset valuable to the TMPC's mission.
"We are proud of the many initiatives Ben has put in place here at Endeavors to move our non-profit forward. We know he will continue to do great things while serving on the Texas Military Preparedness Commission," said Chip Fulghum, Endeavors Chief Operating Officer. Endeavors' mission is to provide an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. In Spring 2021, Endeavors will open its doors to Texas' first of its kind Veteran Wellness Center in San Antonio.
Ben served 24 years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 2017 with the rank of Command Chief Master Sergeant. In the Air Force, he served in various senior executive leadership positions in Law Enforcement, Force Protection, Anti-Terrorism, International Military Affairs, and Professional Military Education. He deployed in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Unified Response, and multiple counter-drug operations in Latin America.
The TMPC continues to advocate for Texas' military personnel and facilities while fostering positive relationships at the local, state, and federal levels.
