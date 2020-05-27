ATLANTA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In direct response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific and a leading provider of advanced dispensing solutions for commercial facilities, will soon release KOLO™ Hygiene, an innovative new feature of its KOLO™ Smart Monitoring System specifically designed to help facilities successfully manage, monitor and measure heightened cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting practices.
"Advancing hygiene has always been a core value of our company and a key driver of our innovation," said Michael Slawson, vice president and general manager, Smart Restrooms and Connected Devices for GP PRO. "We know that a facility's ability to achieve and demonstrate elevated levels of clean will be key to advancing consumer and employee confidence and, as a result, the country's economic recovery, which is why we are quickly moving to deploy this data-driven solution."
The KOLO system is GP PRO'S wireless Internet of Things (IoT) platform that sends alerts to custodians on a mobile device to let them know if something in the restroom needs their immediate attention. The system helps ensure restrooms are clean, in working order, and fully stocked with toilet paper, paper towels, soap, and hand sanitizer.
KOLO Hygiene further delivers on the KOLO system's promise to help improve facility cleaning and maintenance by allowing facility managers to create customized lists of required cleaning and disinfecting tasks driven by guidance published by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). It then automatically alerts custodians to tasks to be performed and informs facility managers of progress toward their completion. Perhaps most compelling, KOLO Hygiene also creates a composite hygiene readiness score that lets facility managers know if they have achieved their desired level of clean.
Slawson added, "KOLO Hygiene is more than a hygiene management solution. It's peace of mind. It's an assurance for facility managers, custodians, employees, and customers that a facility is prioritizing hygiene and ensuring no stone was left unturned."
An early adopter of the KOLO Smart Monitoring System and one of its strongest supporters, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) anticipates deploying GP PRO's smart hygiene solution throughout the airport in the coming months.
"GP PRO has been a tremendous partner to us over the past few years, working tirelessly to help Hartsfield-Jackson achieve a number of critical goals related to improving the passenger experience," said Dr. Kofi Smith, president and CEO of Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company, which provides facility management solutions for ATL. "Now with the COVID-19 pandemic reducing air travel to near negligible levels, we need to quickly and dramatically do even more, particularly as it relates to protecting the health and safety of our airport staff and the traveling public. We hope to use GP PRO's smart technology to do that and, as a result, help drive our industry's and our nation's recovery."
KOLO Hygiene, which will be available in July, is the first advanced hygiene management solution from GP PRO as the company hones it focus on products, technologies and resources that enhance the health and safety of building occupants and which restore employee and consumer confidence shaken by the virus. Its announcement comes just days after the company launched Hygiene Ready, an online resource to help restaurants, retailers, arenas, commercial and industrial facilities, and other businesses safely re-open amidst COVID-19. Accessible at www.gppro.com/solutions/workplace-hygiene, the website provides easy access to timely and relevant hygiene-related industry guidance, industry-specific guidelines, customizable tools, and product solutions.
About GP PRO
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products, and related chemicals. The company operates approximately 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates nearly 89,000 jobs indirectly. GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, manufactures and sells well-known brands like ActiveAire®, Angel Soft® Professional Series, Brawny®, Compact®, Dixie®, Dixie Ultra®, enMotion®, and Pacific Blue™. GP PRO products meet restroom, foodservice, and break room needs for office buildings, healthcare, foodservice, high traffic, lodging, retail, and education facilities, plus a wide range of industrial and manufacturing facilities in North America. For more information, visit: gppro.com.