HEALDSBURG, Calif., April, 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good News! Gracianna Winery, a family owned and operated winery in the heart of Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, announces a new way to honor America's Healthcare professionals.
"We cannot stand by and watch without pitching in for American Healthcare Heroes! Inspired by the heroics of committed healthcare workers we are compelled to act to show them we are grateful for their devotion," said Lisa Amador, Partner at Gracianna Winery.
Gracianna Winery will match the purchases of specially selected Gracianna wines and ship to a healthcare professional in hard hit areas of the United States, sending along a message of gratitude from the donor, Gracianna Winery and its members. Gracianna customers and Medallion Wine Club members are already sending wine to randomly chosen Healthcare Heroes as well as people they know in the healthcare profession.
Amador further states, "We wake up every day trying to deliver on our promise of gratitude. How else should we respond when healthcare heroes are giving so much? Our matching gift is a small appreciation for the superhuman work these folks are undertaking, so we built a platform for Gracianna wine fans worldwide to share their gift of gratitude as well."
To share this gift of gratitude with our nation's Healthcare Hero's please click here.
About Gracianna Winery - Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for. Gracianna symbolizes everyday gratitudes and graciousness in entertaining because of their belief that successfully hosting a special meal with friends and family is an everlasting circle that fills all our lives.The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the award winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery. They are committed to the care and devotion that goes into crafting and detailing each bottle of wine. Their approach combines science and craftsmanship mixed with gratitude for the brilliant hand-picked fruit they choose to make the wine. Gracianna creates wine jewels that reflect your grace, graciousness and gratitudes.
